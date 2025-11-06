Europe Wires and Cables Market Forecast and Trends 2025-2033 - Fiber Optics Lead Europe's Digital Infrastructure Transformation

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Wires and Cables Market Forecast and Trends 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe Wires & Cables Market is anticipated to grow to US$ 102.41 billion by 2033 from US$ 65.9 billion in 2024, with a growth rate of 5.02% during the forecast period 2025-2033. Growth is fuelled by increasing investment in renewable energy, smart grid evolution and infrastructure updating.

Drivers of Growth in the Europe Wires & Cables Market

Renewable Energy Project Expansion

Europe's rapid shift towards renewable energy sources - such as wind, solar, and hydro - requires massive investments in transmission infrastructure. Cables and wires are essential in linking power generation locations with power grids and storage facilities. Offshore wind farms in the UK and Germany, for instance, need long-lasting, high-tolerance cables that will be used in subsea and underground installations. This demand for cleaner energy, as well as EU climate objectives and carbon neutrality ambitions, creates a need for innovative, green cable systems capable of tolerating higher voltage and harsh conditions. In 2023, European Union increased its 2030 renewable energy ambition level from 32% to 42.5% and even set its sights on 45%. It even gave importance to clean energy investments, such as wind and solar, by forcing member states to speed up permits for renewable projects.

Urbanization and Smart Infrastructure Development

Quick urbanization, smart city projects, and infrastructure upgradation throughout Europe are contributing extensively to the wires and cables market. Cities are deploying electric public transport, smart lighting, intelligent traffic systems, and energy-efficient buildings - all of them demanding secure low - and medium-voltage cabling. Governments and private industries are investing in smart grids and broadband infrastructure, adding to the demand for specialized cables. Demand for reliable, high-capacity connections within cities, both in terms of electricity and data, is driving market growth in residential, commercial, and industrial markets. The EU Horizon Mission "Climate-Neutral and Smart Cities by 2030" is investing more than 98 million euros into the systemic transformation of over 100 European cities. These cities include Bergamo, Bologna, Florence, Milan, Padua, Parma, Prato, Rome, and Turin, all of which are aimed at becoming climate neutral by the year 2030.

Increase in Electric Vehicle (EV) Adoption

As Europe drives mass adoption of electric vehicles, there's an increasing demand for EV charging infrastructure, which depends on power and communication cables. Ranging from high-voltage cables in charging points to in-vehicle wiring harnesses, the EV wave is redefining cable demand. Governments throughout Europe are promoting EV infrastructure installation, including highway fast chargers and urban zone smart charging networks. This also drives demand for cables that have better insulation, flexibility, and heat resistance to facilitate electrification in both public and private sectors. The International Energy Agency's 2025 report shows that electric vehicle sales grew by over 25% in 2024, posting over 17 million units. This is an additional 3.5 million electric vehicles sold in 2024 than those sold in 2023, outpacing total sales in 2020.

Challenges in the Europe Wires & Cables Market

Uncertain Raw Material Prices

Wire and cable production core materials such as copper and aluminum experience global price fluctuations, placing a big impact on both the cost of production and profit margins. The European market, which depends on imports for part of the raw materials, is particularly vulnerable to geopolitical tensions and supply chain interruptions. Long-term planning for manufacturers and developers of infrastructure is hindered by price volatility. Further, rising demand for sustainable sourcing and recyclable materials puts a squeeze on sustaining economic as well as environmental performance.

Stringent Regulatory Compliance

Europe's stringent safety, environmental, and quality regulations present compliance hurdles for producers of wire and cable. Compliance with the EU's RoHS, REACH, and CE marking necessitates extensive testing, documentation, and quality control. Failure to comply can lead to fines, product recalls, or limited market access. Global companies selling into Europe face added complexity in terms of regional variation in electrical codes and sustainability rules. These obstacles hinder the introduction of products and necessitate ongoing investment in certification, innovation, and manufacturing upgrades.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $65.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $102.41 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Europe

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Europe Wires & Cables Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Cable Type

6.2 By Voltage

6.3 By Installation

6.4 By End User

6.5 By Countries

7. Cable Type

7.1 Low Voltage Energy

7.2 Power Cable

7.3 Fiber Optic Cable

7.4 Signal and Control Cable

7.5 Other Cable Types

8. Voltage

8.1 Low Voltage

8.2 Medium Voltage

8.3 High Voltage

8.4 Extra High Voltage

9. Installation

9.1 Overhead

9.2 Underground

10. End User

10.1 Aerospace & Defense

10.2 Building & Construction

10.3 Oil & Gas

10.4 Energy & Power

10.5 IT & Telecommunication

10.6 Automotive

10.7 Others

11. Country

11.1 France

11.2 Germany

11.3 Italy

11.4 Spain

11.5 United Kingdom

11.6 Belgium

11.7 Netherlands

11.8 Russia

11.9 Poland

11.10 Greece

11.11 Norway

11.12 Romania

11.13 Portugal

11.14 Rest of Europe

12. Value Chain Analysis

13. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.3 Degree of Competition

13.4 Threat of New Entrants

13.5 Threat of Substitutes

14. SWOT Analysis

14.1 Strength

14.2 Weakness

14.3 Opportunity

14.4 Threats

15. Pricing Benchmark Analysis

16. Key Players Analysis

16.1 Belden Inc.

16.2 Eaton Corporation

16.3 Encore Wire Corporation

16.4 Finolex Cables.

16.5 Fujikura Ltd.

16.6 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

16.7 KEI Industries Limited.

16.8 Nexans

16.9 Sumitomo Corporation

16.10 American Wire Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2boruh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment