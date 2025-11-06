Saudi Arabia Concrete Industry Report 2025: Market Sees Momentum as Capacity and Diversify Offerings Expand, Led by Abdel Hadi Abdullah Al Qahtani & Sons, and Al Amam Factory

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Concrete Market Growth Analysis - Forecast Trends and Outlook (2025-2034)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia concrete market size attained a volume of approximately 236.68 MMT in 2024. The market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR rate of 3.70% in the forecast period of 2025-2034, reaching a volume of around 340.37 MMT by 2034.



Concrete is a widely used building material made from mixture of water, cement, stones, gravel, and sand. The dry mixture is known as aggregate which is combined with a fluid cement, and it turns into a hard slab once it cures. The durability of concrete makes it an effective building component for a wide range of constructions.

Easier and more cost-effective production of concrete is expected to be a key trend in the Saudi Arabia concrete market. Power consumption accounts for a considerable portion of production costs In cement plants in Saudi Arabia, therefore vendors are seeking alternatives to lower power consumption, and correspondingly concrete costs.

The government of Saudi Arabia is heavily investing in residential and non-residential construction projects as a part of long-term country development planning. Increase in construction projects are expected to surge the demand for concrete, supporting the growth of the market.

Ready-mix concrete has a substantial popularity in the Saudi Arabia concrete market as it reduces the time and hassle of mixing the aggregate, and the readymade concrete is delivered from the plant directly. Further product enhancements and improvements in supply likely to provide impetus to the concrete market in the country.

Saudi Arabia Concrete Market Share by Type



Ready-mix concrete accounts for a sizable share of the Saudi Arabia concrete market due to the added convenience of pre-mixed concrete as it doesn't need to be mixed and measured on site. In transit mix type of ready-mix concrete, the concrete mixture is prepared in a drum during transportation and then delivered to the job site. While transit mix is cost effective and suited for smaller projects, it can be time consuming.



For larger volumes of concrete, central mix type of ready-mix concrete is preferred where stationary mixers at central mixing plants are used to combine the concrete which is then transported. Central mixes are higher in cost, but their aggressive mixing reduces the fuel consumption, and eliminates the driver time for slumping. It also lowers the driver yard waiting time, thus making them a preferred option for larger plants.



Saudi Arabia Concrete Market Competitive Landscape



The comprehensive report provides an in-depth assessment of the market based on the Porter's five forces model along with giving a SWOT analysis. The report gives a detailed analysis of the following key players in the Saudi Arabia concrete market covering their competitive landscape and latest developments like mergers, acquisitions, investments, and expansion plans.



Abdel Hadi Abdullah Al Qahtani & Sons Group of Companies



Abdel Hadi Abdullah Al Qahtani & Sons Group of Companies, founded in 1948, was an initial supplier of food products with its headquarters in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. The company later expanded into the domains of oil, petrochemicals, fertilisers, and refineries. The company also provides its services to public sectors of tourism and travel, however most of their market share relies on oil and gas.



Al Amam Factory for Concrete and Bricks



Al Amam Factory for Concrete and Bricks is a supplier of ready-mix concrete to the public and private sectors. The company founded in 2008 has its headquarters in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, and has grown on a large scale in the past few years with the production of concrete mix, light weight blocks, hollow concrete, and thermal insulation.



Other market players include Al Fahd Company, Al Falwa Concrete Limited, Al Houssain & Al Afaliq Company HACO, Alian Industry Company, Sharqmix - Al Sharq Ready-Mix Concrete, and Bina Ready-Mix Concrete Products, among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 Saudi Arabia Concrete Market Analysis

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Saudi Arabia Concrete Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Saudi Arabia Concrete Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 Saudi Arabia Concrete Market by Type

5.4.1 Ready-Mix Concrete

5.4.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

5.4.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

5.4.1.3 Breakup by Type

5.4.1.3.1 Transit Mix Concrete

5.4.1.3.2 Central Mix Concrete

5.4.1.3.3 Shrink Mix Concrete

5.4.2 Pre-Cast Products

5.4.2.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

5.4.2.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

5.4.2.3 Breakup by Type

5.4.2.3.1 Paving Stones and Slabs

5.4.2.3.2 Bricks

5.4.2.3.3 AAC Blocks

5.4.2.3.4 Others

5.4.3 Pre-Cast Elements

5.4.3.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

5.4.3.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

5.4.3.3 Breakup by Type

5.4.3.3.1 Facade

5.4.3.3.2 Floor

5.4.3.3.3 Building Blocks

5.4.3.3.4 Pipe

5.4.3.3.5 Others

5.5 Saudi Arabia Concrete Market by Application

5.5.1 Reinforced Concrete

5.5.2 Non-Reinforced Concrete

5.6 Saudi Arabia Concrete Market by End User Industry

5.6.1 Roads and Highways

5.6.2 Tunnels

5.6.3 Residential Buildings

5.6.4 Dams and Power Plants

5.6.5 Mining

5.6.6 Others



6 Market Dynamics

6.1 SWOT Analysis

6.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.3 Key indicators for Demand

6.4 Key indicators for Price



7 Value Chain Analysis



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Supplier Selection

8.2 Key Global Players

8.3 Key Regional Players

8.4 Key Player Strategies

8.5 Company Profiles

8.5.1 Abdel Hadi Abdullah Al Qahtani & Sons Group of Companies

8.5.2 Al Amam Factory for Concrete and Bricks

8.5.3 Al Fahd Company

8.5.4 Al Falwa Concrete Limited

8.5.5 Al Houssain & Al Afaliq Company HACO

8.5.6 Alian Industry Company

8.5.7 Sharqmix - Al Sharq Ready-Mix Concrete

8.5.8 Bina Ready-Mix Concrete Products

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3x15qo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.