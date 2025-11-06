Just One Week Away! HMG Strategy’s Annual New York Global Innovation Summit 2025 unites CIOs, CISOs, and top executives to share insight on IT, AI, cyber security, and innovation

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Register Now – Limited Seating! C-suite executives from the Big Apple and the Tr-State area seeking fresh insight into how technology drives growth, reinvents the enterprise and elevates leadership impact, are invited to attend HMG Strategy’s 18th Annual New York Global Innovation Summit on November 13, 2025. This highly anticipated premier technology event is designed for CIOs, CISOs, CEOs, and technology leaders who want to accelerate career ascent, strengthen their IT leadership skills, and connect with peers at the highest levels of the C-suite. The summit is no cost to qualified attendees.
“It’s more important than ever for top-tier CIOs, CISOs, senior technology leaders and CEOs to share knowledge and strategies that will help their organizations innovate and thrive,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “Through our CIO Conferences and CISO Leadership forums, we provide a trusted platform where executives connect, inspire, and reinvent their approaches to leadership, cybersecurity, AI, and digital transformation. At HMG, our mission is to foster authentic network connections, deliver actionable insight, and help executives build trusted branding for their careers and companies.”
Key topics at the 18th Annual New York Global Innovation Summit will include:
- Navigating the Innovation and Invention Supercycle
- Architecting Multi-Cloud & On-Prem Systems in a Rapid Innovation Cycle
- Using AI and Cutting-Edge Technologies and Partnerships to Boost Business Performance
- Making Security a Competitive Advantage
- Trailblazing Tech Leadership for the Next Era of Innovation
Scheduled speakers for the 18th Annual New York Global Innovation Summit include:
Julia Anderson, CTIO, Campbells
JP Calderon Del Vecchio, Senior Vice President and CISO, PVH Corp.
Max Chan, CIO, Avnet
Tyler Ellis, Factory.ai
Lookman Fazal, Chief Information and Digital Officer, NJ Transit
Tsvi Gal, Head of Enterprise Technology Services (Infrastructure), Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
David Jutcawitz, Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer, Terex Corp.
Michael Kempe, CIO, Grant Thornton
Melanie Kirkwood Ruiz, Chief Information and Technology Officer, ABM Industries Inc.
Lesley Ma, CIO, Nissan Digital Americas
Andrea Markstrom, CIO, Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP
Danielle Maurici-Arnone, Global Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Combe International
Manik Patil, Head of Cloud Enablement, US Bank
Olivia Phillips, BISO, Amtrak
Adeel Saeed, Vice President, CTO Global Security and Resiliency, Kyndryl
Sovan Shatpathy, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Development, Oracle
Janet Sherlock, Founder, CEO, and Principal Advisor, Org.Works
Ravi Simhambhatla, Executive Vice President Chief Digital and Innovation Officer, Avis Budget Group
Darlene Taylor, CIO (consulting), Superior Industries International
Parth Thaker, Vice President of Strategy and Partnerships, Comcast
Katherine Wetmur, Managing Director and the Co-Chief Technology Officer, Morgan Stanley
Gernette Wright, IT Security Officer, Schneider Electric
(Speaker list subject to change.)
In addition, HMG Strategy will present several New York Metro area executives with the HMG Strategy 2025–2026 Global Leadership Institute Awards, recognizing CIOs, CISOs, and technology leaders who are reshaping their organizations and industries.
The event will be held at The Yale Club of New York, 50 Vanderbilt Ave., New York, NY 10017.
Valued Partners so far for the 18th Annual New York Global Innovation Summit include:
Presenting Partner: Nutanix
Platinum Partners: Comcast Business, Movate
Gold Partner: ValueOps
Innovation Accelerator Partners: Cyera, EggNest.ai, Fixify, GTM Capital
Strategic Partners: Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry, Russell Reynolds Associates, Spencer Stuart
Alliance Partners: Cyberstarts, Greylock Partners, GTM Capital, Lightspeed, Menlo Ventures, Sequoia
Registration for the 18th Annual New York Global Innovation Summit is now open.
In addition to this CIO event, there’s just one more HMG Strategy CIO Summit across the United States and Canada in 2025. Watch for our 2026 calendar of events, coming soon.
Can’t make it yourself? Tell a colleague! The summit is no cost to qualified attendees.
