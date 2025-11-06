Saudi Arabia White Goods Forecast Report 2025: A $8.44 Billion Market by 2034 as LG Electronics, Carrier Global, and Midea Group Advance with M&A, Investments, and Expansion Strategies

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia White Goods Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Saudi Arabia white goods market size reached nearly USD 5.65 Billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.10% between 2025 and 2034, reaching a value of around USD 8.44 Billion by 2034.



The country's economy has witnessed a significant growth due to various factors, including favourable government initiatives and economic diversification efforts. This has resulted in a rise in disposable incomes among Saudi Arabian households, which is expected to boost the Saudi Arabia white goods market demand.

The Saudi Arabian government has implemented various initiatives to support the domestic white goods sector. These initiatives aim to promote local manufacturing, boost employment, and enhance the quality and affordability of white goods for consumers. Such initiatives are crucial Saudi Arabia white goods market trends, and they aid in creating a conducive environment for manufacturers and consumers alike.

The rapid development of the e-commerce sector in the country acts as a major trend in the market. The growth of online retail and e-commerce platforms has positively impacted the Saudi Arabia white goods market growth. Consumers are increasingly turning to online channels for their purchasing needs due to their enhanced convenience, competitive pricing, and wide range of offerings.

Market Share by Product



As per the Saudi Arabia white goods market analysis, central ACs are expected to register high demand during the forecast period. Central ACs are popular white goods due to the extremely hot and dry climate in the country, making them highly sought after by both homeowners and businesses. Central AC systems provide convenience and comfort by maintaining a consistent and desired indoor temperature throughout the entire space. Moreover, they often provide higher energy efficiency as compared to individual cooling units.



Market Share by End Use



The commercial sector is likely to grow rapidly due to the rising expansion of food chains and stores in Saudi Arabia. The growth of fast-food chains and the increasing popularity of fast food have bolstered the usage of white goods, such as refrigerators, air purifiers, and air conditioners. Moreover, the increasing focus on keeping food fresh for a long span amid the rising popularity of delivery and online ordering propels the Saudi Arabia white goods market demand.



Competitive Landscape



The comprehensive report provides an in-depth assessment of the market based on Porter's five forces model along with giving a SWOT analysis. The report gives a detailed analysis of the following key players in the Saudi Arabia white goods market, covering their competitive landscape and the latest developments like mergers, acquisitions, investments and expansion plans.



LG Electronics



LG Electronics, widely known as LG, is a prominent South Korean multinational corporation specialising in diverse sectors within the consumer electronics sector. The company was founded in 1947 and was formerly known as GoldStar. The company underwent a rebranding in 1995 and changed its name to LG Electronics. With its headquarters located in Seoul, South Korea, LG Electronics has established itself as a major player in the global market.



Carrier Global Corporation



Carrier Global Corporation stands as a distinguished American multinational entity excelling in the production and distribution of cutting-edge heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. Additionally, the company has made significant strides in the fields of refrigeration and fire and security technologies.



Midea Group



Midea Group is a Chinese multinational conglomerate corporation that is globally recognised for its expertise in the production and distribution of electrical appliances. Established in 1968 and based in Guangdong Province, China, Midea Group has become a leading manufacturer in the consumer appliances, HVAC systems, and robotics sectors.



Other players in the Saudi Arabia white goods market include Daikin Industries, Rheem Manufacturing Company, Zamil Industrial, S.K.M Air Conditioning LLC, Awal Gulf Manufacturing Co., and Al-Jazeera Home Appliances Company, among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 Saudi Arabia White Goods Market Overview

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Saudi Arabia White Goods Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Saudi Arabia White Goods Market Forecast (2025-2034)



6 Saudi Arabia White Goods Market by Product

6.1 Window Air Conditioners

6.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

6.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

6.2 Decorative-Type Split Systems

6.3 Central ACs

6.4 Air Handling Units

6.5 Variable Refrigerant Flow Systems

6.6 Fan Coil Units

6.7 Roof Tank Water Coolers

6.8 Chest Freezers

6.9 Showcase Refrigerators

6.10 Air Purifiers

6.11 Contactless Handwash Units



7 Saudi Arabia White Goods Market by End Use

7.1 Residential

7.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

7.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

7.2 Commercial



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

8.3 Key Indicators for Demand

8.4 Key Indicators for Price



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Supplier Selection

9.2 Key Global Players

9.3 Key Regional Players

9.4 Key Player Strategies

9.5 Company Profiles

LG Electronics

Carrier Global Corporation

Daikin Industries, Ltd

Midea Group

Rheem Manufacturing Company

Zamil Industrial

S.K.M Air Conditioning LLC

Awal Gulf Manufacturing Co.

Al-Jazeera Home Appliances Company

