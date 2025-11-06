“It’s not just a game”: Sens Skills is back!

Ottawa, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTTAWA – (November 6, 2025) The annual Sens Skills competition that sees the Ottawa Senators players battle for skills supremacy in a good-natured day of family fun is back and set to take place at Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, at 1 p.m., sponsored by CAA North & East Ontario (CAA NEO).

The high energy competition splits the Senators players into two squads to compete head-to-head in various skill events including the puck control relay, fastest skater, hardest shot, accuracy shooting, individual obstacle course, five puck one-on-one and a 3-on-3 competitions. The event also puts four “Junior Draft” players competing with their hockey heroes, including players from the PWHL’s Ottawa Charge. Doors to Canadian Tire Centre open at 12 p.m. and parking is free.

The event supports the work the Senators Community Foundation and does more than get 10,000 hockey families out to watch, says Jeff Walker, President and CEO of CAA North & East Ontario.

“For every boy or girl in the stand, there are parents who are getting up early on a Sunday morning to get them to practice. The event celebrates not just our sport, but the community around it. Our sponsorship has seen the event grow to include professional women hockey players, as well as girls’ hockey teams and players on the ice. It’s not just a game, it’s a whole moment we love to take part in,” he says.

This is the fourth edition of Sens Skills sponsored by CAA NEO as part of the club’s ongoing commitment to the community, says Cyril Leeder, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Ottawa Senators.

“We’re proud to have CAA NEO as a valued partner of the Senators. They share our commitment to bringing fans together, and Sen Skills is always one of the most fun, family-friendly events on our calendar. Our players love taking part, and it’s a great way for fans of all ages to connect with the team in a unique and exciting way,” he says.

Tickets for Sens Skills will be available at ticketmaster.ca on Thursday November 6 at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $12.50 and do not exceed $20. Families of four or more can purchase a Family 4-pack for $10 per ticket in select sections.

About CAA North & East Ontario

CAA North & East Ontario is part of the CAA federation of eight Clubs providing over seven million Members with exceptional Member savings, emergency roadside service, complete automotive and travel services and comprehensive insurance services. CAA NEO invests in the community through advocacy, public affairs and charitable partnerships. CAA NEO is also home to Canada’s first business Membership.