Defying a Stale Bread Market, PACHA Expands Gluten-Free Innovation to Albertsons, Whole Foods Market, and Sprouts Farmers Market

Vista, Calif., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fueled by consumer demand for clean, gut-friendly, nutrient-dense staples, PACHA, the pioneering brand in regenerative, allergen-free baked goods, announced major retail expansions in Q4. Marking its largest conventional retail rollout to date, PACHA’s top-selling sourdough loaves, tortillas, and English muffins will launch in 2,400 new stores across Albertsons, Whole Foods Market, and Sprouts Farmers Market.

“I gave up gluten years ago and thought I’d never enjoy bread again,” said Maddie Hamann, Co-Founder and Director of Marketing at PACHA. “When we began fermenting sprouted buckwheat in our own kitchen, we discovered a way to make bread that actually makes you feel better. Now, as traditional bread sales decline, PACHA is seeing the opposite with 170% year-over-year growth driven by people who want food that’s clean, functional, and regenerative. It’s proof that doing things differently isn’t just possible; It’s what consumers are looking for.”

Expanding Accessibility and Impact

Starting this quarter, Albertsons will introduce three PACHA SKUs (Original Buckwheat Loaf, Cinnamon Raisin Loaf, and Original English Muffins) across 791 stores in the Denver, Chicago, NorCal, and Southwest divisions.

In December, Whole Foods Market will launch PACHA’s first-ever sourdough buckwheat tortillas across 500+ locations nationwide. This is the first time PACHA’s tortillas will be available at retail since launching online at Expo West in March 2025. Made with just two ingredients—sprouted buckwheat and sea salt—the tortillas are naturally gluten-free, grain-free, and allergen-free, offering a soft, gut-friendly alternative to conventional options that are often loaded with gums or preservatives.

Meanwhile, Sprouts Farmers Market will now carry PACHA products for the first time, including its Original and Multiseed Loaves, along with its Original and Multiseed English Muffins, which are now available in all 430 stores nationwide.

Altogether, these retail additions bring PACHA’s total distribution to 2,477 stores nationwide, with additional locations planned for 2026.

PACHA’s rapid retail growth reflects rising demand for clean, functional baked goods. According to SPINS, PACHA is the fastest-growing gluten-free brand in the natural channel,and its English Muffins rank among the top four gluten-free English Muffin SKUs, underscoring the brand’s momentum heading into 2026.

Leading the Clean Bread Revolution

The timing coincides with Gluten-Free Diet Awareness Month, as consumers increasingly seek simple, functional foods that support gut health. According to ADM’s 2024 consumer trends report, 65% of Americans associate gut health with overall wellness, driving a new interest in fermented, allergen-free staples.

PACHA’s products are gluten-free, vegan, top-9 allergen-free, and produced at PACHA’s dedicated allergen-free facility in San Diego.

The company sources 100% of its buckwheat from U.S. regenerative farms through a partnership with Field Theory, supporting over 1,500 acres of regenerative agriculture.

“This milestone shows what’s possible when you combine real food with a regenerative mission,” said Adam Hiner, Co-Founder and CEO of PACHA. “As major retailers embrace PACHA, we’re proving there’s room for a new kind of bread aisle built on transparency, gut health, and ingredients that heal more than they harm.”

Quick Facts

News: PACHA products are now available nationwide in Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, and Albertsons.

Total Footprint: 2,477 US stores

Product focus: Gluten-free, grain-free, top-9 allergen-free sourdough bread & tortillas

Why it matters: Traditional bread sales are shrinking, but PACHA is bucking the trend. According to Chicago-based market research firm Circana, US dollar sales for center-store sandwich bread fell 2.3% to $10.52 billion in the multi-outlet retail channel for the 52 weeks ending with August 10, 2025. Meanwhile, PACHA’s regenerative, gluten-free line is growing 170% year-over-year, fueled by younger consumers seeking nutrient-dense, preservative-free staples that deliver on both function and flavor. With this expansion coinciding with Gluten-Free Diet Awareness Month, PACHA is proving that a better-for-you bread can also help rebuild the planet, one sprouted buckwheat loaf at a time.

Learn more: https://livepacha.com/collections/all

About PACHA

PACHA is dedicated to providing nutrient-dense, regenerative, and allergen-free foods using whole, organic ingredients. Committed to regenerative agriculture, the company prioritizes sourcing from organic farms, focusing on biodiversity and cover crops like buckwheat. Through their regenerative certification, PACHA has helped farmers in the Midwest transition over 1500 acres of organic farmland to regenerative practices. As a member of One Step Closer (OSC), PACHA is committed to advancing sustainable food practices that benefit both people and the planet. Learn more at livepacha.com . Follow PACHA on Instagram at @livepacha .

Footnote: SPINS, 52-week + Nielsen Whole Foods Market ending 8/10/25

