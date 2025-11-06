Saudi Arabia Pet Food Market Growth Analysis Report 2025-2034: Rising Demand for Premium, Health-focused Products and Tailored Nutrition Fuel Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Pet Food Market Growth Analysis Report - Market Size, Share, Forecast Trends and Outlook (2025-2034)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia pet food market reached a value of USD 291.30 Million in 2024 and is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.30% between 2025 and 2034 to reach a value of approximately USD 443.80 Million by 2034. The market growth is fuelled by the increasing demand for premium, health-focused pet food products and tailored nutrition.





Saudi Arabia is reportedly seeing an increase in the number of pets that is increasing the demand for pet food in the country. In addition, the increasing disposable incomes of pet owners and increasing knowledge of the well-being of their pets are further contributing to the growth of the industry.



At present, cats are the most common type of pet because they are well suited to the regional environment and are considered to be sacred, healthier, and cheaper to purchase and maintain as compared to other pets. Dry pet food, based on the type of product, is the dominant segment with the largest market share. Since it is the most convenient form of pet food for storage and feeding, there has been a rise in demand for dry pet food in Saudi Arabia.



Depending on the type of product, animal derivatives lead the industry since they are a rich source of amino acids, proteins, fats, as well as fat-soluble vitamins and minerals. Animal derivatives are followed by plant and cereal derivatives. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are currently the leading distribution channel in the pet food market in Saudi Arabia.

Market Analysis



A growing number of pet owners are now treating their pets as family members, leading to the rise of a pet humanisation phenomenon, which has boosted the market for healthy pet food products. Besides this, as a large part of the vital nutrients is lost during manufacturing, companies are innovating and releasing improved pet food products.

Moreover, in addition, premium food ranges, like gluten-free, multigrain, protein-specific, and grain-free, are often introduced to meet the needs of various pets, including cats, dogs, birds and reptiles, which has had a positive effect on the Saudi Arabia pet food market. Furthermore, the expansion of the e-commerce market, driven by a number of favourable factors such as convenience, easy return policies, and low prices, stimulates the selling of pet food through online channels.



The report looks into the macro and micro aspects of the industry by examining the historical (2018-2024) and forecast (2025-2034) trends of the market. The comprehensive report provides an in-depth assessment of the market based on the Porter's five forces model along with giving a SWOT analysis.

Key Insights and Trends:

By ingredient type, plant derivatives are expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period.

By pet type, the cats' category is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period.

By product type, snacks and treats are anticipated to register a CAGR OF 4.8% over the forecast period.

Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size in 2024: USD 291.30 Million

Projected Market Size in 2034: USD 443.80 Million

CAGR from 2025 to 2034: 4.30%

Fastest-Growing Pet Type: Cats

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $291.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $443.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia





Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 Saudi Arabia Pet Food Market Analysis

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Saudi Arabia Pet Food Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Saudi Arabia Pet Food Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 Saudi Arabia Pet Food Market by Pet Type

5.4.1 Dog

5.4.2 Cat

5.4.3 Others

5.5 Saudi Arabia Pet Food Market by Product Type

5.5.1 Dry Food

5.5.2 Wet and Canned Pet Food

5.5.3 Snacks and Treats

5.6 Saudi Arabia Pet Food Market by Ingredient Type

5.6.1 Animal Derivates

5.6.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

5.6.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

5.6.2 Plant Derivates

5.6.3 Cereals Derivative

5.6.4 Others

5.7 Saudi Arabia Pet Food Market by Distribution Channel

5.7.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

5.7.2 Convenience Stores

5.7.3 Specialty Stores

5.7.4 Online Stores

5.7.5 Others



6 Market Dynamics

6.1 SWOT Analysis

6.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.3 Key Indicators for Demand

6.4 Key Indicators for Price



7 Value Chain Analysis



8 Price Analysis

8.1 Historical Price Trends (2018-2024) and Forecast (2025-2034)



9 Manufacturing Process

9.1 Detailed Process Flow

9.2 Operations Involved

9.3 Mass Balance and Raw Material



10 Project Details and Cost Analysis

10.1 Land, Location and Site Development

10.2 Construction

10.3 Plant Layout

10.4 Plant Machinery

10.5 Raw Material Requirement

10.6 Packaging

10.7 Transportation

10.8 Utilities

10.9 Manpower

10.10 Other Capital Investment



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Supplier Selection

11.2 Key Global Players

11.3 Key Regional Players

11.4 Key Player Strategies

11.5 Company Profiles



