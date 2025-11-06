KIS Bridging Loans warns that the collapse of institutional trust—exemplified by Donald Trump’s political legacy—could reshape global markets and investor confidence for decades to come.

KIS Bridging Loans Examines the Global Erosion of Trust in “Trump and the Death of Trust”

New commentary explores how declining confidence in political and financial institutions threatens market stability worldwide

London, UK, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KIS Bridging Loans has released a new article titled “Trump and the Death of Trust,” offering a sobering look at how faith in government, law, and global cooperation has deteriorated in recent years. The piece argues that former U.S. President Donald Trump’s political legacy is not the cause of this decline, but a symptom of something far deeper — a fundamental breakdown in the belief that institutions still act in the public interest.





Gold’s record-breaking rise highlights a global flight to safety amid collapsing trust in political and financial institutions.

The article suggests that this loss of confidence reaches well beyond politics. When citizens stop trusting systems built to protect them, the ripple effect touches everything from financial markets to international alliances. Traditional safe-haven assets, such as gold, are already reflecting the unease.

“Trust is the invisible currency that keeps democracies and economies functioning,” the article notes. “Once that’s gone, everything from investment to diplomacy starts to fray.” Says 'Alan Andrews, Commercial and Marketing Cosultant at KIS Finance.'

While focused on the United States, the piece points out that the consequences are global. As the country that has long underpinned a rules-based world order, America’s internal divisions and weakened institutions could destabilise trade, regulation, and financial confidence around the world. The authors warn that it may take decades — even generations — to rebuild what’s been lost.

For those in finance, the message is clear: a shifting landscape of uncertainty requires re-examining how risk is measured and priced. Institutional trust, once taken for granted, has now become a key factor in long-term investment decisions and geopolitical risk assessments.

