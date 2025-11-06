Julius Expands Leadership in the Offshore Marketing Industry

Miami, FL , Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Julius, a leading offshore digital marketing agency connecting U.S. companies with top-tier Latin American talent, has officially acquired HippoThinks, a former content strategy firm known for driving visibility for innovators and global organizations.

The acquisition marks a strategic move in Julius’s expansion as a category-defining offshore marketing partner, bringing new infrastructure, capabilities, and digital assets into its growing ecosystem.



Julius



It also signals the company’s continued investment in elevating how businesses access and activate offshore talent, going beyond outsourcing to build full-service marketing operations designed for real impact.

A New Hub for Offshore Marketing Strategy

As part of this integration, Julius has rebranded the acquired properties and domain under a new one—offshoremarketing.julius2grow.com/.

This newly launched platform will serve as a destination for businesses looking to scale through offshore marketing models, from paid media and SEO to content, analytics, and automation.

Visitors can expect real-world frameworks, staffing playbooks, and thought leadership to help them build distributed marketing teams that perform.

“Offshore marketing isn’t just a service offering: it’s a category we’re shaping,” said Jorge A. Ayala Rascón, Managing Director of Julius North America. “With this acquisition, we’re investing in infrastructure and reach, allowing us to lead the conversation around building high-performance offshore marketing teams.”

A Strategic Move for Category Leadership

Founded in 2019 as the merger of MKX (est. 2009) and Arkix (est. 2004), Julius helps U.S. agencies and marketing teams scale faster by integrating top Latin American specialists across Paid Media, SEO, Analytics, Content Marketing, and Marketing Automation.

What sets Julius apart is its unique combination of U.S.-aligned time zones, agile team integration, and cost-effective, high-performing talent. These qualities have made Julius the go-to offshore partner for startups, mid-market firms, and Fortune 500 companies alike.

Now, with the launch of its dedicated Offshore Marketing hub, Julius doubles down on its category-defining mission: providing companies with a centralized destination for smarter, faster global marketing execution.

The new property will complement Julius’s broader ecosystem, which already includes a robust insights library via the Julius Blog, where visitors can expect how-to guides, offshore staffing playbooks, business cases, and practical frameworks to help them build distributed teams that deliver results.

Brand Visibility and Local Presence

This move is also part of Julius’s broader strategy to expand visibility across key U.S. markets.

By anchoring the Offshore Marketing conversation with educational content, business cases, and real-world frameworks, the company empowers decision-makers to explore global staffing models with confidence.

The acquisition brings together HippoThinks’ editorial legacy with Julius’s offshore execution power, offering a complete solution for companies looking to scale marketing performance with real results.

To explore the Julius brand or engage with a strategist, users are encouraged to visit the company website at https://www.julius2grow.com/home/ or connect via its Offshore Marketing business web page.

About Julius

With a team of over 350 marketers, 16+ years of operational excellence, and a client portfolio that includes startups and Fortune 500 companies, Julius is an international marketing company that redefines what it means to build offshore marketing teams that win.



By sourcing, training, and integrating top Latin American talent across performance marketing, Paid Media, Content Marketing, Analytics, SEO, and Automation, Julius empowers growth-minded companies to scale faster without compromising quality, control, or culture.

