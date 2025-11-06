Saudi Arabia C4ISR Forecast Report 2025: A $1.2 Billion Market by 2034 as with Competition Intensifying as Lockheed Martin, L3Harris, and Thales Expand AI-Driven Defence Capabilities

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia C4ISR Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia C4ISR market size reached approximately USD 888.52 Million in 2024. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.10% between 2025 and 2034, reaching a value of around USD 1.20 billion by 2034.

The Saudi Arabia C4ISR market growth is being aided by rising investments in the military sector for equipment modernisation. Saudi Arabia boasts one of the highest military spending in the world. The country has also implemented advanced technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence into various defence solutions.

Some of the key Saudi Arabia C4ISR market trends include a strong emphasis by the government on research and development activities to bolster the growth of the domestic defence sector, as outlined in Vision 2030. By developing the domestic defence sector, Saudi Arabia aims to reduce reliance on imports and foster technology transfer, leading to job creation and enhanced self-reliance.

The rapid pace of technological advancements has greatly influenced the Saudi Arabia C4ISR market demand. Innovations in areas such as artificial intelligence, big data analytics, cybersecurity, and cloud computing have enabled more efficient data processing, real-time information sharing, and enhanced decision-making capabilities. These advancements have also enabled the development of improved C4ISR systems.

Market Share by Platform



According to the Saudi Arabia C4ISR market analysis, air-based C4ISR systems are likely to show robust growth during the forecast period. The development of such C4ISR technologies can be attributed to the increasing need to upgrade the existing military equipment. Furthermore, air-based C4ISR systems are integrated with the latest technologies such as IoT (Internet of things), artificial intelligence, and machine learning, among others, to achieve improved analysis of areas.



Market Share by End Use



The defence sector is likely to represent a significant portion of the Saudi Arabia C4ISR market share in the coming years. C4ISR is a crucial component for defence organisations to conduct proper combat and locational awareness. Defence agencies utilise C4ISR through various platforms air, land, sea, and space. In addition, with the implementation of the latest technologies, C4ISR enables defence organisations around the world to effectively survey an environment and act on the situations accordingly.



Competitive Landscape



The comprehensive report provides an in-depth assessment of the market based on Porter's five forces model along with giving a SWOT analysis. The report gives a detailed analysis of the following key players in the Saudi Arabia C4ISR market, covering their competitive landscape and the latest developments like mergers, acquisitions, investments, and expansion plans.



Lockheed Martin Corporation



Lockheed Martin Corporation is one of the largest military technology companies in the world. It is an American-based company, established in the year 1995, and deals in different business areas related to defence systems, including aeronautics, missile and fire control, rotary and mission systems, and space. In addition, the company also operates in autonomy, artificial intelligence, and transformative technologies.



L3Harris Technologies, Inc.



L3Harris Technologies, Inc. is an American aerospace and defence company headquartered in Florida. It deals with autonomous systems, command and control, and missile warning and defence systems, among others. The company's history dates back to 1890 with the invention of an automatic printing press feeder.



Thales Group



Thales Group is one of the largest IT services and consulting companies in the world. It was established in 2000 and is currently headquartered in Paris, France. The company is significantly involved in the development of technologies such as big data, artificial intelligence, connectivity, cybersecurity, and quantum technology. The company also provides its services and solutions to its customers in defence and security, aerospace, transport, and other sectors.



Other Saudi Arabia C4ISR market players include Northrop Grumman Corporation, BAE Systems PLC, Leonardo S.p.A., SAIC, General Dynamics Corporation, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., and Saab AB, among others.





Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 Global C4ISR Market Overview

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Global C4ISR Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Global C4ISR Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 Global C4ISR Market Share by Region

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa



6 Saudi Arabia C4ISR Market Analysis

6.1 Key Industry Highlights

6.2 Saudi Arabia C4ISR Historical Market (2018-2024)

6.3 Saudi Arabia C4ISR Market Forecast (2025-2034)

6.4 Saudi Arabia C4ISR Market by Platform

6.4.1 Air

6.4.2 Land

6.4.3 Sea

6.4.4 Space

6.5 Saudi Arabia C4ISR Market by Purpose

6.5.1 Command, Control, Communications, and Computer (C4)

6.5.2 Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)

6.5.3 Electronic Warfare (EW)

6.5.4 Others

6.6 Saudi Arabia C4ISR Market by End Use

6.6.1 Homeland Security

6.6.2 Defence

6.6.3 Commercial



7 Market Dynamics

7.1 SWOT Analysis

7.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7.3 Key Indicators for Demand

7.4 Key Indicators for Price



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Supplier Selection

8.2 Key Global Players

8.3 Key Regional Players

8.4 Key Player Strategies

8.5 Company Profiles

Lockheed Martin Corporation

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Thales Group

Northrop Grumman Corporation

BAE Systems PLC

Leonardo S.p.A.

SAIC

General Dynamics Corporation

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

Saab AB

