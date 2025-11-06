Atlas Compute Secures Land and Utilities for 240 MW AI Data Center Campus in Central Florida with 1 GW Expansion Capacity

FORT PIERCE, Fla., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Compute today announced it has secured land and critical utility infrastructure for the development of a 240-megawatt (MW) AI-ready data center campus in Central Florida, with a planned expansion of up to 1 gigawatt (GW) of high-performance computing capacity. The project positions Atlas Compute as a key player in the rapidly accelerating market for AI and hyperscale digital infrastructure.

The Atlas Compute Campus will feature purpose-built, liquid-cooled facilities optimized for NVIDIA GPU-powered workloads, designed to support the next generation of artificial intelligence, cloud, and machine learning applications. Phase 1 construction will deliver 240 MW of operational capacity, with full build-out to 1 GW across multiple buildings engineered for 100 kW per-rack density. The project is targeting operational readiness between Q4 2026 and Q1 2027.

Atlas Compute has selected Penguin Solutions, a global leader in high-performance computing and AI factory infrastructure, to design, build, deploy, and manage the AI infrastructure in our new state-of-the-art data center campus. Leveraging Penguin’s expertise in advanced thermal management and compute-optimized environments tailored for AI workloads, this facility is expected to meet the highest standards of efficiency, performance, and reliability.

“This milestone marks the foundation of one of the largest purpose-built AI data center developments in the region,” said Anthony Louie Velasco, CEO of Atlas Compute. “Securing the land and utility capacity enables us to move rapidly toward construction and deliver transformative compute infrastructure that supports global demand for AI innovation.”

The Central Florida site offers strategic advantages, including confirmed gas supply, diverse fiber connectivity, and access to Florida’s robust power grid and port infrastructure. The campus will incorporate next-generation cooling technology that eliminates the need for water use, significantly reducing environmental impact while maintaining optimal thermal performance for dense AI compute environments.

At full capacity, the campus will provide a scalable platform for AI companies, hyperscalers, and cloud providers seeking sustainable, low-latency compute capacity on the U.S. East Coast. Each phase of development has been engineered to meet Tier III operational standards, delivering 99.982 percent uptime and high energy efficiency through modular expansion.

Sustainability and ESG Commitment

Atlas Compute is committed to advancing responsible AI infrastructure through environmentally conscious design. By integrating closed-loop, water-free cooling systems and energy-efficient power management, the company reduces water consumption, carbon footprint, and overall energy intensity. This ESG-driven approach aligns with global sustainability goals while delivering the reliability and scalability required by next-generation AI workloads.

“Sustainability is built into our DNA,” added Velasco. “Our goal is to set a new benchmark for environmentally responsible AI compute campuses without compromising on performance or scalability.”

Civic Responsibility and Community Impact

Atlas Compute recognizes its civic responsibilities extend beyond infrastructure. The company is committed to fostering local economic growth through job creation, skilled labor training, and regional investment. Its environmental stewardship efforts focus on sustainable operations and carbon-conscious design, while community engagement programs aim to build partnerships with educational institutions, workforce initiatives, and local organizations.

In addition, Atlas Compute upholds strict standards of ethical conduct, legal compliance, and operational transparency, ensuring that its facilities maintain the highest levels of security and data privacy while serving as responsible corporate citizens within the Central Florida community.

About Atlas Compute

Atlas Compute is a next-generation data center developer focused on building scalable, high-density AI infrastructure across the United States. Headquartered in Florida, the company combines advanced engineering, sustainability, and speed-to-market execution to deliver world-class compute capacity for the AI revolution.