Saudi Arabia Carpet and Rugs Industry Report 2025-2034: Market Strengthens as Al Sorayai, Ege Carpets, and Riyadh Velvet Factory Drive Growth Through Innovation, Sustainability, and Expansion

The Saudi Arabia carpet and rugs market size reached approximately USD 1.77 Billion in 2024. The market is further projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.00% between 2025 and 2034, reaching a value of USD 2.88 Billion by 2034.

The increasing emphasis on home decor, rising disposable incomes, and changing consumer preferences are aiding the Saudi Arabia carpet and rugs market growth. Well placed carpets and rugs help in anchoring the furniture and decor of the living spaces by supporting the creation of a comfortable and cozy environment, fuelling the product demand.

The adoption of carpets and rugs by the commercial sector is rising as they reduce noise made while walking. Sandals and hard shoes often generate tapping sounds that creates disturbance that not only effects the individuals occupying that floor but also the ones working on the lower floors.

Rising home remodelling and renovation activities are boosting the demand for carpets and rugs in Saudi Arabia as they act as a protective layer while elevating the aesthetic appeal of the houses. The availability of carpets and rugs in different colours, designs, and shapes in the region is further boosting the market expansion.

Market Share by Type



Tufted carpets and rugs are anticipated to account for a significant Saudi Arabia carpet and rugs market share owing to their easy installation, cost efficient nature, and aesthetic appeal. Additionally, various tufted carpets and rugs are treated with stain resistant products prior to installation, boosting their durability. The carpets and rugs have a soft and smooth feel to them and help in elevating the aesthetic appeal of the surroundings and can be subjected to both machine and hand wash.



Market Share by Application



Residential applications are expected to account for a significant share of the market over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rising investments in the residential construction sector in Saudi Arabia. Increasing home renovation projects and rising residential construction activities are boosting the Saudi Arabia carpet and rugs market demand. Increased spendings towards home repair and improvement activities due to the rising disposable incomes of the regional population is further supporting the segment growth.



Competitive Landscape



The comprehensive report provides an in-depth assessment of the market based on the Porter's five forces model along with giving a SWOT analysis. The report gives a detailed analysis of the following key players in the market, covering their competitive landscape and latest developments like mergers, acquisitions, investments, and expansion plans.



Al Sorayai Group



Al Sorayai Group, headquartered in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, is involved in the manufacturing of rugs, curtains, textiles, and carpets. The company is also involved in the sale and import of high quality quilts and blankets.



Ege Carpets



Ege Carpets in primarily involved in the development, marketing, and production of rugs and carpets. The company uses advanced technologies and measures to minimise the impact of carpet production. Their product portfolio comprises of woven, flat-woven, and tufted carpets, among others.



Riyadh Velvet Factory



Riyadh Velvet Factory, headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is an exporter and manufacturer of velvet carpets, prayer rugs, and upholstery fabrics, among others. The company is known for offering innovative product designs and using high quality polypropylene, polyester, and acrylic.



Other Saudi Arabia carpet and rugs market key players include Al Sorayai Group, Al Abdullatif Industrial Investment Company, Al Sadoun Group, Ege Carpets, Riyadh Velvet Factory, Oriental Weavers Group, Al-Mira Center For Carpet And Furniture, Mada Carpet Company (Al Rajhi Holding), and Merinos A.S., among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 Global Carpet and Rugs Market Overview

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Global Carpet and Rugs Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Global Carpet and Rugs Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 Global Carpet and Rugs Market Share by Region

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa



6 Saudi Arabia Carpet and Rugs Market Analysis

6.1 Key Industry Highlights

6.2 Saudi Arabia Carpet and Rugs Historical Market (2018-2024)

6.3 Saudi Arabia Carpet and Rugs Market Forecast (2025-2034)

6.4 Saudi Arabia Carpet and Rugs Market by Type

6.4.1 Tufted

6.4.2 Woven

6.4.3 Needle-punched

6.4.4 Knotted

6.4.5 Others

6.5 Saudi Arabia Carpet and Rugs Market by Material

6.5.1 Nylon

6.5.2 Polyester

6.5.3 Polypropylene

6.5.4 Others

6.6 Saudi Arabia Carpet and Rugs Market by Application

6.6.1 Residential

6.6.2 Commercial

6.7 Saudi Arabia Carpet and Rugs Market by Distribution Channel

6.7.1 Mass Merchandisers

6.7.2 Home Centers

6.7.3 Speciality Stores

6.7.4 Others



7 Market Dynamics

7.1 SWOT Analysis

7.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7.3 Key Indicators for Demand

7.4 Key Indicators for Price



8 Trade Data Analysis (HS Code - 57242)

8.1 Major Importing Countries

8.1.1 By Volume

8.1.2 By Value

8.2 Major Exporting Countries

8.2.1 By Volume

8.2.2 By Value



9 Price Analysis



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Supplier Selection

10.2 Key Global Players

10.3 Key Regional Players

10.4 Key Player Strategies

10.5 Company Profiles

Al Sorayai Group

Al Abdullatif Industrial Investment Company

Al Sadoun Group

Ege Carpets

Riyadh Velvet Factory

Oriental Weavers Group

Al-Mira Center For Carpet And Furniture

Mada Carpet Company (Al Rajhi Holding)

Merinos A.S.

