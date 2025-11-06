Saudi Arabia Fuel Station Growth Analysis Report 2025-2034: Market Expands as TotalEnergies, ALDREES, Petromin, and ENOC Accelerate Network Growth with Advanced Retail & Mobility Services

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Fuel Station Market Growth Analysis - Forecast Trends and Outlook (2025-2034)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia fuel station market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.50% between 2025 and 2034. The expansion of the market can be attributed to the growing population and the rapidly expanding automotive sector.



Fuel stations, also known as gas stations or petrol stations, are facilities where vehicles can refuel with gasoline (petrol) or diesel. They typically offer other services such as convenience stores, car washes, and sometimes facilities for vehicle maintenance. Fuel stations play a crucial role in providing fuel to vehicles, keeping them operational and facilitating transportation.



One of the major factors propelling Saudi Arabia fuel station market growth is the country's expanding economy and increasing population. As economic activities intensify and the standard of living rises, there is a corresponding surge in vehicular traffic, thereby escalating the demand for fuel. This trend is anticipated to catalyse the expansion and installation of new fuel stations across the nation to meet the growing consumer demand.



Population growth and economic upsurge



The Saudi Arabian fuel station market is poised for growth, driven by population expansion and economic development, leading to increased demand for fuel and subsequent station installations.



Increasing demand and production of oil



While the government of Saudi Arabia is reducing its dependency on oil, it is still the most prevalent energy source. With vast hydrocarbon reserves, constant demand, and a prominent role in global oil production, the market is expected to develop significantly during the forecast period.



Growing infrastructure investment and expanding connectivity



Increasing investments in fuel infrastructure, particularly in rural areas, to enhance the connectivity network is expected to propel the market growth. Foreign investment interest further boosts the prospects of the development of the market.



Rising Automotive Sales in the Country



The automotive market in Saudi Arabia is anticipated to experience significant growth during the forecast period, attributed to the Vision 2030 programme facilitating domestic manufacturing, the adoption of new technologies, and increased investments in the automotive sector. These factors, in turn, enhance the opportunities for the market growth as the demand for fuel increases.



Saudi Arabia Fuel Station Market Trends



The development of digital infrastructure has been one of the most crucial factors aiding the growth of the market. The government has initiated various plans, including Vision 2030, which put technology at the core of development. In a significant push towards modernising its national infrastructure, the Saudi government has outlined a forward-thinking initiative to bolster the country's digital landscape. This ambitious plan includes a commitment to allocate annually 2.5% of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) towards research, development, and innovation by the year 2040.



Increasing foreign investments are an additional factor aiding the Saudi Arabia fuel station market expansion. The government has launched and initiated some innovative projects, such as the NEOM, a futuristic megacity, which will contain a 170 km linear city known as the Line.



Saudi Arabia Fuel Station Market Competitive Landscape



Major players in the Saudi Arabia fuel station market are increasingly expanding their presence with the installation of advanced fuel stations:



TotalEnergies SE



TotalEnergies SE was established in 1924 and is headquartered in Paris, France. As a significant player in the global energy sector, TotalEnergies has evolved through a history rich in innovation and expansion. Originally founded as Compagnie Francaise des Petroles, the company has grown to operate in various segments of the energy sector, including oil and gas exploration, production, and refining.



ALDREES Petroleum & Transport Services Company



ALDREES Petroleum & Transport Services Company was founded in 1957 and is based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. ALDREES has developed a robust presence in the energy and transport sectors within the Middle East. The company specialises in the distribution of petroleum products and offers extensive transport services.



Petromin Corporation



Petromin Corporation, established in 1968, operates from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The company has a strong focus on the automotive sector, providing high-quality lubricants and automotive services. Petromin is renowned for its comprehensive range of products that include motor oils, greases, and other specialised fluids.



ENOC Company



Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) is a government-owned corporation established in 1993 and headquartered in Dubai, the UAE. It operates as a diversified energy group involved in the oil, gas, and coal sectors, including both upstream and downstream sectors. ENOC's operations span multiple segments of the sector, such as refining, lubricants, oil and gas storage, aviation, and retail, with initiatives in digital ventures like automotive refuelling services and online vehicle insurance.



Other key players in the Saudi Arabia fuel station market are Wafi Energy Company, ADNOC Distribution, Saudi Automotive Services Co (SASCO), Tas'Helat Marketing Company, Fuel Integrated Limited (Fuel Way), Al-Atoz Petroleum Services Company, and Liter Group, among others.



Companies in the Saudi Arabia fuel station market are implementing several strategic approaches. Expansion efforts are driven by the increasing demand for fuel, attributed to population growth and economic development. Additionally, companies are investing in modernising their facilities and enhancing service offerings to improve customer experience.

There is also a noticeable trend towards incorporating advanced technologies for operational efficiency and diversifying services to include convenience stores and additional amenities at station sites, catering to broader consumer needs.





Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 Saudi Arabia Fuel Station Market Analysis

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Saudi Arabia Fuel Station Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Saudi Arabia Fuel Station Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 Saudi Arabia Fuel Station Market by Fuel Type

5.4.1 Petrol

5.4.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

5.4.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

5.4.2 Diesel

5.4.2.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

5.4.2.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

5.4.3 Gas

5.4.3.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

5.4.3.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

5.4.4 Others

5.5 Saudi Arabia Fuel Station Market by End-Use

5.5.1 Road Transport Vehicle

5.5.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

5.5.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

5.5.2 Air Transport Vehicle

5.5.2.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

5.5.2.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

5.5.3 Water Transport Vehicle

5.5.3.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

5.5.3.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)



6 Market Dynamics

6.1 SWOT Analysis

6.1.1 Strengths

6.1.2 Weaknesses

6.1.3 Opportunities

6.1.4 Threats

6.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2.1 Supplier's Power

6.2.2 Buyer's Power

6.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.2.4 Degree of Rivalry

6.2.5 Threat of Substitutes

6.3 Key Indicators for Demand

6.4 Key Indicators for Price



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Supplier Selection

7.2 Key Global Players

7.3 Key Regional Players

7.4 Key Player Strategies

7.5 Company Profiles

7.5.1 Wafi Energy Company

7.5.1.1 Company Overview

7.5.1.2 Product Portfolio

7.5.1.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

7.5.1.4 Certifications

7.5.2 ALDREES Petroleum & Transport Services Company

7.5.2.1 Company Overview

7.5.2.2 Product Portfolio

7.5.2.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

7.5.2.4 Certifications

7.5.3 Petromin Corporation

7.5.3.1 Company Overview

7.5.3.2 Product Portfolio

7.5.3.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

7.5.3.4 Certifications

7.5.4 TotalEnergies SE

7.5.4.1 Company Overview

7.5.4.2 Product Portfolio

7.5.4.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

7.5.4.4 Certifications

7.5.5 ADNOC Distribution

7.5.5.1 Company Overview

7.5.5.2 Product Portfolio

7.5.5.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

7.5.5.4 Certifications

7.5.6 ENOC Company

7.5.6.1 Company Overview

7.5.6.2 Product Portfolio

7.5.6.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

7.5.6.4 Certifications

7.5.7 Saudi Automotive Services Co (SASCO)

7.5.7.1 Company Overview

7.5.7.2 Product Portfolio

7.5.7.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

7.5.7.4 Certifications

7.5.8 Tas'Helat Marketing Company

7.5.8.1 Company Overview

7.5.8.2 Product Portfolio

7.5.8.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

7.5.8.4 Certifications

7.5.9 Fuel Integrated Limited (Fuel Way)

7.5.9.1 Company Overview

7.5.9.2 Product Portfolio

7.5.9.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

7.5.9.4 Certifications

7.5.10 Al-Atoz Petroleum Services Company

7.5.10.1 Company Overview

7.5.10.2 Product Portfolio

7.5.10.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

7.5.10.4 Certifications

7.5.11 Liter Group

7.5.11.1 Company Overview

7.5.11.2 Product Portfolio

7.5.11.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

7.5.11.4 Certifications

7.5.12 Others





