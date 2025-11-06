Sift Ranked as Leader in QKS Group's SPARK Matrix™: eCommerce Fraud Prevention Solutions, Q4 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sift , the AI-powered fraud platform delivering identity trust for global brands, today announced its Leader position in QKS Group's SPARK Matrix™: eCommerce Fraud Prevention Solutions, Q4 2025. Sift is listed as the highest ranked independent company in the report. The recognition further cements its market eminence and validates the company’s strategy of putting identity intelligence at the core of fraud decisioning.

QKS Group's SPARK Matrix™ provides a comprehensive evaluation of e-commerce fraud prevention vendors based on technology excellence and customer impact. The report analyzes vendors across critical capabilities including data integration, ML model management, risk scoring and decisioning, chargeback management, case management, and real-time fraud detection.

As highlighted in the report, Sift demonstrates strong capabilities across multiple dimensions: "Sift offers robust data integration capabilities providing users with a consistent, real-time view across their digital customer journeys. Its pre-built connectors, flexible APIs, and real-time data exchange enable businesses to quickly ingest and act on critical signals without engineering overhead."

The report also highlights Sift's differentiated approach to fraud decisioning: "Sift's solutions are supported by a unified fraud prevention framework, leveraging AI and ML models, configurable workflows, and its Global Data Network. Generative AI capabilities support the review and summarization of user log activity, significantly reducing investigation time for agents when assessing potential account takeover incidents."

"The fraud attack surface has fundamentally shifted—fraudsters now operate with AI-powered automation to execute advanced and novel attacks," said Kevin Lee, SVP of Customer Success, Trust & Safety, at Sift. “This recognition from QKS validates our continued investments in deep identity intelligence and real-time fraud decisioning at scale."

"Sift has established a differentiated position in the market by architecting a platform that balances sophisticated machine learning with operational practicality," said Divya Baranawal, VP Research at QKS Group. "What stands out is their ability to serve diverse high-velocity sectors—from retail to fintech to gaming—with a unified intelligence framework that learns across verticals. This cross-industry data advantage, combined with their focus on reducing analyst workload through generative AI and intuitive workflows, positions them well to address the evolving complexity of eCommerce fraud."

Key strengths highlighted in the report include:

Comprehensive data integration with pre-built connectors, flexible APIs, and real-time data synchronization

with pre-built connectors, flexible APIs, and real-time data synchronization Advanced ML capabilities with models tunable at global, industry, or custom levels

with models tunable at global, industry, or custom levels Real-time detection and interdiction that reviews events instantly, detecting anomalies and blocking high-risk behaviors

that reviews events instantly, detecting anomalies and blocking high-risk behaviors Sophisticated alerts and case management with centralized workspaces for investigation and resolution

with centralized workspaces for investigation and resolution Strong visualization and reporting with configurable dashboards and scheduled performance reviews

with configurable dashboards and scheduled performance reviews PSD2/SCA program support including dynamic friction, transaction risk analysis, and exemption optimization

The report notes Sift's strong market presence, particularly in North America and EMEA, with deep traction across retail, fintech, and gaming sectors, where it safeguards nearly 90% of U.S. iGaming revenue.

About Sift

Sift is the AI-powered fraud platform delivering identity trust for leading global businesses. Our deep investments in machine learning and user identity, a data network scoring 1 trillion events per year, and a commitment to long-term customer success empower more than 700 customers to grow fearlessly. Brands including DoorDash, Yelp, and Poshmark rely on Sift to unlock growth and deliver seamless consumer experiences. Visit us at sift.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with strategic business and growth advisory services. QKS Group provides strategic market and competitive positioning research by leveraging our core methodologies, SPARK Matrix and SPARK SolutionsBrandScape. For more information, visit www.qksgroup.com .

