SAVARA DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Urgently Reminds Savara Stockholders to Contact the Firm Before November 7th

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Savara (SVRA) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in Savara between March 7, 2024 and May 23, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.

Click here to participate in the action.

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Savara Inc. (“Savara” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:SVRA) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Savara securities between March 7, 2024 and May 23, 2025 , both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until November 7, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Allegation Details:

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (i) the MOLBREEVI Biologics License Application ("BLA") lacked sufficient information regarding MOLBREEVI's chemistry, manufacturing, and/or controls; (ii) accordingly, the FDA was unlikely to approve the MOLBREEVI BLA in its current form; (iii) the foregoing made it unlikely that Savara would complete its submission of the MOLBREEVI BLA within the timeframe it had represented to investors; and (iv) the delay in MOLBREEVI's regulatory approval increased the likelihood that the Company would need to raise additional capital.





Plaintiff alleges that on May 27, 2025, Savara issued a press release "announc[ing] that the Company received [a refusal to file ("RTF")] letter from the FDA for the [MOLBREEVI BLA] as a therapy to treat patients with [aPap]." Specifically, Savara revealed that "[u]pon preliminary review, the FDA determined that the [MOLBREEVI BLA] was not sufficiently complete to permit substantive review and requested additional data related to Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC)." On this news, Savara's stock price fell $0.90 per share, or 31.69%, to close at $1.94 per share on May 27, 2025.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Savara shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn and X.

Contact Information: