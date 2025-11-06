Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Synopsys, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Synopsys, Inc., (“Synopsys” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SNPS) investors off a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between December 4, 2024 and September 9, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Synopsys investors have until December 30, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Synopsys investors have until December 30, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On September 9, 2025, Synopsys issued a press release reporting its financial results for the third quarter of its 2025 fiscal year. In the press release, Synopsys’s Chief Executive Officer stated that “our IP business underperformed expectations” and said that the Company was “taking a more conservative view of Q4, while guiding another year of profitable growth.” Following these announcements, Baird downgraded Synopsys’s rating to Neutral from Outperform and lowered its price target to $535 from $670. On this news, Synopsys’s stock price fell $216.59 per share, or 35.84%, to close at $387.78 per share on September 10, 2025

