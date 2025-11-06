IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 44 - 2025

 | Source: Ipsen Pharma Ipsen Pharma

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Statement of transactions in own shares from October 27th to October 31st 2025
       
Name of the issueIdentity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier) 		Day of the transactionIdentity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1127/10/2025FR0010259150600119,65000AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1127/10/2025FR0010259150900119,86667CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1127/10/2025FR0010259150300119,30000TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1127/10/2025FR00102591502700120,13244XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1128/10/2025FR0010259150300119,30000AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1128/10/2025FR00102591501500119,30107CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1128/10/2025FR0010259150200119,36650TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1128/10/2025FR00102591502700119,63256XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1129/10/2025FR0010259150300121,10000AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1129/10/2025FR0010259150300121,00CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1129/10/2025FR0010259150171121,10000TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1129/10/2025FR00102591502705120,89397XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1130/10/2025FR0010259150300121,40000AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1130/10/2025FR00102591501000121,20000CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1130/10/2025FR0010259150300121,20000TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1130/10/2025FR00102591502256121,58293XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1131/10/2025FR0010259150300122,08267AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1131/10/2025FR00102591501000122,10000CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1131/10/2025FR0010259150300121,90000TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1131/10/2025FR00102591502400121,84713XPAR
    20532120,67970 

Attachment


Attachments

EN_IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 44_2025

Recommended Reading