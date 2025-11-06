IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 44 - 2025

|Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Statement of transactions in own shares from October 27th to October 31st 2025
|Name of the issue
|Identity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|27/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|600
|119,65000
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|27/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|900
|119,86667
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|27/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|119,30000
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|27/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|2700
|120,13244
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|28/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|119,30000
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|28/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|1500
|119,30107
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|28/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|200
|119,36650
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|28/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|2700
|119,63256
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|29/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|121,10000
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|29/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|121,00
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|29/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|171
|121,10000
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|29/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|2705
|120,89397
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|30/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|121,40000
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|30/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|1000
|121,20000
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|30/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|121,20000
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|30/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|2256
|121,58293
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|31/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|122,08267
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|31/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|1000
|122,10000
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|31/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|121,90000
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|31/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|2400
|121,84713
|XPAR
|20532
|120,67970
Attachment