BONDUELLE - Quarter 1 FY 2025-2026 Sales: The Bonduelle Group confirms its resilience in a demanding environment

BONDUELLE

Head office: "La Woestyne" - 59173 Renescure - France

Bonduelle a French S.C.A (Partnership limited by Shares) with a capital of 57 102 699,50 euros

Registered under number: 447 250 044 (Dunkerque Commercial and Companies Register)

Quarter 1 FY 2025-2026 Sales

(July 1 - September 30, 2025)

The Bonduelle Group confirms its resilience in a demanding environment

The Bonduelle Group sales for Quarter 1 of FY 2025-2026 (July 1 - September 30, 2025) amounted to 519.8 million euros, thus a variation of -0.5% on a like-for-like basis* and -2.1% on reported figures compared to the same period last fiscal year.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

In accordance with IFRS 5 accounting standards, the income statements relating to the packaged salad activity in France and in Germany disposed on March 31, 2025 for activities in Germany and on July 17, 2025 and with retroactive effects from July 1, 2025 for activities in France, are gathered in the income statement of the reported financial statements under the heading “net income from discontinued operations”. The sales evolution in accordance with IFRS 5 standard therefore excludes sales from the packaged salad activity in France and Germany for the 1st quarters of 2024-2025 and 2025-2026.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

In a challenging and volatile economic and consuming environment, the Bonduelle Group posted for Quarter 1 a performance on line with the previous year and anticipated in the current operating income objectives announced on September 26, 2025.





Activity by Geographical Region

Total consolidated sales

(In millions of euros) From July 1 to

September 30, 2025 From July 1 to

September 30, 2024 Variation at current exchange rates Variation at constant exchange rates and scope Europe Zone 325.6 332.0 -1.9% -2.0% Non-Europe Zone 194.2 198.8 -2.3% 1.9% Total 519.8 530.8 -2.1% -0.5%

Activity by Operating Segment

Total consolidated sales

(in millions of euros) From July 1 to

September 30, 2025 From July 1 to

September 30, 2024 Variation at current exchange rates Variation at constant exchange rates and scope Canned 244.6 240.6 1.7% 1.4% Frozen 68.3 68.0 0.4% 0.2% Fresh processed 206.9 222.2 -6.9% -2.8% Total 519.8 530.8 -2.1% -0.5%

Europe Zone

For Quarter 1 of FY 2025-2026, the Europe Zone which accounts for 62.6% of business activity, posted a decline of -2.0% on a like-for-like basis* and of -1.9% on reported figures due to weak consumer trends in both retail and food service and summer weather conditions unfavorable for the fresh processed segments. Innovations launched in various product segments should help boost commercial activity in the coming quarters.

Non-Europe Zone

The Non-Europe zone, which represents 37.4% of business activity for Quarter 1 of FY 2025-2026, posted growth of +1.9% on a like-for-like basis* and -2.3% on reported figures. The activity is driven by the buoyant performance of the Eurasia region and the solid resilience in the United States, particularly for meal solutions, in a context of downturn in consumption caused by the resurgence of inflation.

Other significant information

Availability of the Universal Registration Document

The Bonduelle Group announces that its 2024-2025 Universal Registration Document was filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on October 16, 2025. The document is made available to the public under the conditions provided for by the regulations in force and may be consulted on the Company website at www.bonduelle.com and on the AMF website at www.amf-france.org. It is also made available at the Company’s administrative head office: Rue Nicolas Appert - 59653 Villeneuve d’Ascq, France.

Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on December 4, 2025 - Dividend

The Annual Shareholders’ Meeting will be held on December 4, 2025 at 5 pm at the Company’s administrative head office at Rue Nicolas Appert - 59653 Villeneuve d’Ascq, France. Admission procedures, the resolutions submitted for approval and all documents required by the regulations may be consulted on www.bonduelle.com (under Investors/Bonduelle Group general meeting).

A dividend of 0.25 euro per share will be proposed at this Shareholders’ Meeting.

Outlook

Despite the challenging consumer environment, the group confirms its objective of current operating income announced at the end of September on a like-for-like basis* for fiscal year 2025-2026.

* At constant currency exchange rate and scope of consolidation basis. Net sales in foreign currency over the given period are translated into the rate of exchange for the comparable period. The impact of business acquisitions (or gain of control) and divestments is restated as:

For businesses acquired (or gain of control) during the current period, net sales generated since the acquisition date is excluded from the organic growth calculation;

For businesses acquired (or gain of control) during the prior fiscal year, net sales generated during the current period up until the first anniversary date of the acquisition is excluded;

For businesses divested (or loss of control) during the prior fiscal year, net sales generated in the comparative period of the prior fiscal year until the divestment date is excluded;

For businesses divested (or loss of control) during the current fiscal year, net sales generated in the period commencing 12 months before the divestment date up to the end of the comparative period of the prior fiscal year is excluded.

Alternative performance indicators : the group presents in its financial notices performance indicators not defined by accounting standards. The main performance indicators are detailed in the financial reports available on www.bonduelle.com

Next financial events :



- Annual Shareholder’s Meeting: December 4, 2025

- 2025-2026 1st Half Year Sales & Results: February 26, 2026 (after market closing)

- Analysts and investors meeting: February 27, 2026





About the Bonduelle Group

The Bonduelle Group is, above all, a family story from the north of France that has lasted for 7 generations. Present in nearly 100 countries, we are proud of our iconic brands: Bonduelle, Cassegrain, and Globus. We collaborate with nearly 2,000 passionate growers to offer you vegetables and pulses harvested at the peak of their flavor and nutrition.

Because we believe that every meal is an opportunity to make a difference, we are committed to inspire the transition toward a plant-rich diet, for the well-being of all and planet health. Already 80% B Corp certified, our goal is to achieve full Bonduelle Group certification, thus affirming our commitment to a more sustainable and responsible model.

For the 2024-2025 fiscal year, the company generated sales of 2.2 billion euros.

Bonduelle is listed on Euronext Paris compartment B

Euronext indices: CAC MID & SMALL – CAC FOOD PRODUCERS – CAC ALL SHARES

Bonduelle is part of the Gaïa non-financial performance index and employees shareholder index (I.A.S.)

Code ISIN: FR0000063935 - Code Reuters: BOND.PA - Code Bloomberg: BON FP

