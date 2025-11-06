Corza Medical Launches Customer Portal to Enhance the Digital Ordering Experience for Eye Care Professionals

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corza Medical, a global medical technology company, today announced the launch of its new customer portal, now available to all its ophthalmology customers through corzaeye.com. The launch of this intuitive online platform underscores Corza Medical’s continued commitment to remarkable service, efficiency, and a seamless customer experience.

The portal gives customers instant access to both their online and offline purchases and enables them to reorder products directly from any previous order with just one click. By digitizing offline order history, Corza Medical is simplifying how customers interact with their account and manage their product needs.

“Our customers deserve an easy, transparent, and intuitive purchasing experience,” said Jack Simmons, president, Medical Devices. “By enhancing our online ordering platform, we’re improving accuracy, reducing processing time, and giving our customers on-demand access to account information and new tools built around convenience, no matter how they choose to order.”

Key Features of the Customer Portal

Comprehensive order history for both online and offline purchases over the past three years

One-click reorder functionality for past products and orders

Return and repair initiation directly from the order view

‘My Products’ dashboard for quick access to frequently purchased items

Easily locate field representatives through the updated ‘Find My Rep’ tool





This portal launch is one of the many ways Corza Ophthalmology is making it easier for customers to do business—faster, smarter, and more connected—through enhanced digital self-service functionality. Corza will continue to introduce new features and capabilities to the portal, further expanding its value and setting a new standard for digital engagement in the ophthalmology industry.

For more information, visit corzaeye.com or reach out to your Corza Medical representative for a live demonstration.

About Corza Medical

Corza Medical is a leading global medical technology Company that specializes in innovative surgical solutions and technologies. With a global team of approximately 3,000 employees supporting clinicians, distributor partners and medical device companies worldwide, Corza provides healthcare professionals with a platform of surgical technologies featuring many industry-leading brands, including Quill® barbed sutures, Sharpoint® Plus and Look™ surgical sutures, Katena® reusable and Blink™ single-use ophthalmic instruments, Barron corneal transplant devices, Sharpoint® microsurgical knives and the TachoSil® fibrin sealant patch.

Learn more at www.corza.com.



Media Contact:

Suzanne Hatcher

Global Communications

Corza Medical

media@corza.com

