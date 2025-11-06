Terminal Industries Recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Yard Management

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terminal Industries, the only AI-native, computer vision–powered, full-stack yard platform, today announced its recognition in the 2025 Gartner Market Guide for Yard Management for its Terminal Yard Operating System™. This research serves as a valuable resource for supply chain technology leaders seeking to understand the evolving yard management system (YMS) market and vendor landscape. Terminal Industries’ inclusion highlights its innovative approach to addressing the complex, often manual challenges that persist in yard operations.

Founded in 2023 by strategic investors including 8VC, Prologis, Ryder, NFI, and Lineage, Terminal Industries was established to redefine yard management through AI-driven automation. Purpose-built with AI and computer vision at its core, Terminal’s technology provides real-time visibility and control over transportation assets, connecting cameras, IoT devices, data, and agentic AI workflows into a single operational layer. The Terminal Yard Operating System™ delivers not only essential YMS functionality such as automated gate check-in/check-out, yard optimization, asset tracking, and appointment scheduling, but also offers advanced capabilities like automated damage detection, security monitoring, and compliance management. Together, these features create an integrated platform that automates key workflows and provides unified, real-time visibility across all yards in an enterprise network.

“We believe that our inclusion in the latest Gartner Market Guide validates the immediate and measurable value we’re delivering to our customers, particularly in an industry that has historically lagged in adopting transformative technology,” said Darin Brannan, CEO of Terminal Industries. “The yard has long been the ‘black hole’ of logistics, yet it’s a critical junction between warehouse and transportation. Terminal’s agentic AI approach transforms manual, fragmented yard processes into an unbeatable seamless digitized, optimized, and autonomous operation — closing the visibility gap, and positioning the yard as a resilient, optimized nerve center of the supply chain.”

The Gartner report emphasizes rising costs, carrier charges, labor constraints, and volatility to spur innovation in yard management. We believe this underscores the growing need for next-generation smart yard technology that is innovative, affordable, and scalable, designed to address today’s increasing supply chain complexities.

“To us, Gartner’s recognition represents a powerful validation of the market’s evolution,” added Josh Kivenko, Chief Marketing Officer of Terminal Industries. “The future of logistics depends on the ‘lights-out’ yard that operates autonomously, safely, and with precision. Terminal’s AI-native, computer vision-first Yard Operating System™ was built from the ground up to serve as the intelligence driving that future. Incremental software improvements are no longer sufficient; the industry is moving toward next-generation systems that unlock transformative efficiency and resilience, and Terminal YOS™ is at the forefront of that shift.”

Terminal Industries currently serves enterprise and mid-market customers across warehousing, distribution, manufacturing, retail/grocery, consumer packaged goods, 3PL, and contract carrier sectors. The company’s fully managed subscription solution can be deployed in as little as five days with minimal IT involvement. For more information about Terminal Yard Operating System™, visit www.terminal-industries.com or contact info@terminal-industries.com .

Gartner, Market Guide for Yard Management, Simon Tunstall, Rishabh Narang, 27 October 2025

About Terminal Industries

Terminal Industries is redefining yard logistics with the industry’s first AI-native Yard Operating System™ (YOS™), a platform that leverages computer vision and autonomous decision intelligence to automate, orchestrate, and optimize yard operations from gate to dock. Founded in 2023 by strategic investors 8VC, Prologis, Ryder, NFI, and Lineage, Terminal was created to drive innovation in logistics operations through an all-inclusive, subscription-based solution that is easy to deploy and manage. The company offers the most scalable, integrable, and reliable Smart Yard platform in the industry, delivering unmatched cost-benefit and performance benchmarks for mid-market and enterprise operators across warehousing, distribution, manufacturing, retail/grocery, CPG, 3PL, and contract carrier sectors. For more information, visit www.terminal-industries.com.



