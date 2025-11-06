[Latest] Global Can Coatings Market Size/Share Worth USD 912.15 Million by 2034 at a 6.12% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USa, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Can Coatings Market Size, Trends and Insights By Resin (Epoxy, Polyester, Acrylic, Polyolefin), By End-use (Food, Beverages), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034” in its research database.





According to the latest research study, the global Can Coatings Market size and share was valued at approximately USD 503.74 million in 2024, is expected to reach USD 534.57 million in 2025, and is projected to grow to around USD 912.15 million by 2034, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.12% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Overview

As per the industry experts at CMI, the global can coatings market will witness a decent CAGR between 2025 and 2034. This could be attributed to rising demand for packaged food and beverages, evolving consumer lifestyles, and the requirement for high-performance coatings and food safety to preserve product taste and quality. The key dynamics encompass regulatory shifts devoid of bisphenol A (BPA), growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable solutions, and fast growth witnessed by Asia Pacific, especially in China and India, due to a rise in middle class incomes.

Key Trends & Drivers

Growing Demand for Packaged Foods to Spell Growth: Exploding population, especially in the urban areas, along with busier lifestyles, is raising demand for canned beverages and food, which, in turn, does drive the requirement of can coatings. The coatings provide a vital barrier against corrosion and contamination, thereby ascertaining taste, safety, and nutritional value on the part of packaged products. Regulators and consumers are pushing for eco-friendly packaging, thereby resulting in increased demand for recyclable and sustainable can coatings.

Product Innovation and Regulatory Compliance to Catalyze Growth: The manufacturers are into the development of novel coating technologies like BPA-NI (BPA-Non-Intent) coatings with the objectives of meeting regulatory requirements and improving performance for several food types like fatty foods and ready meals. Also, stricter regulations, particularly those related to phasing out BPA and setting lower migration limits, are among the major influences on market dynamics and product development.

SWOT Analysis

Strengths: Can coatings are capable of protecting canned food and beverages from chemical reactions with metal, thereby preserving quality and nutritional value. They make a protective layer available, which improves durability and prevents corrosion, thereby assuring a longer shelf life and product safety. Cans also offer a lightweight design, exceptional portability, and efficient storage, which make the canned products convenient for the consumers.

Weaknesses: Strict governmental regulations with regard to the presence of specific chemicals like Bisphenol A (BPA) and exercising control over volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions could limit usage of some coatings. The market heavily relies on epoxy-based coatings, which could potentially face disruption due to strict regulations. Potential hazards of coating contents could also adversely affect market growth.

Opportunities: Demand for eco-friendly and sustainable packaging solutions does present a visible opportunity for the manufacturers to develop greener can coatings. The developing economies are also witnessing an accelerated demand for packaged goods, which does support the can coatings market’s continued growth. Also, specialized coatings are being tried for several applications, like general line cans, beverages, and food.

Threats: Fluctuations in raw materials’ prices could impact production costs as well as profitability. Ongoing economic downturns could also result in decreased spending on the packaged goods, thereby negatively affecting the demand for can coatings. The above factors could also lead to disruptions in the supply chain, thereby slowing down the can coatings market.

Regional Perspective

The can coatings market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

North America

North America holds over 30% of the overall market share due to the region being a major market for luxury and premium personal care products that often rely in innovative emulsifiers for delivering superior sensory experiences and textures. The increased demand for anti-aging creams, high-end cosmetics, and the other specialized products has compelled the manufacturers to invest in these emulsifier technologies to improve customer satisfaction and product performance. Strict regulations laid down by the U.S. FDA regarding food packaging materials and safety are driving manufacturers toward adoption of compliant and advanced coating technologies like water-based and BPA-free formulations.

Asia Pacific

The can coatings industry in the Asia Pacific is basically driven by an increase in the middle-class population coupled with speedy urbanization, which results in rising consumption of packaged beverages and food. The consumers’ preferences are shifting toward long-lasting and convenient packaging, which is surging the demand for high-class can coatings. Energy drinks, carbonated beverages, and canned food products are gaining popularity in the emerging economies of Southeast Asia, thereby propelling the market further.

The governments are also introducing regulations for promoting environmentally friendly packaging materials, thereby providing impetus to the market. Economies such as China and India are focusing on environmental protection and sustainability, which has propelled adoption of BPA-free and eco-friendly coatings.

Europe

Europe’s can coatings market is basically driven by rising demand for eco-friendly and sustainable packaging solutions. The demands are, in turn, supported by strict EU regulations on chemical safety and environmental protection. The region’s focus on reducing consumption of single-use plastics has resulted in an upsurge in adoption of metal cans, thereby raising the need for high-class can coatings, improving shelf life, and ensuring product safety.

LAMEA

LAMEA’s can coatings market is driven by growing demand for packaged food and beverages, which is spurred by altering consumer lifestyles. The governments as well as regulatory bodies are encouraging the use of sustainable materials, thereby adhering to worldwide trends to curtail the carbon footprints. Additionally, the growing popularity of regional exports of canned goods such as vegetables, fruits, and seafood requires high-performance coatings that meet global quality standards.

List of the prominent players in the Can Coatings Market:





List of the prominent players in the Can Coatings Market:

Ball Corporation

Kupsa Coatings

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

PPG Industries Inc.

Toyochem Co. Ltd.

VPL Coatings GmbH & Co. KG

National Paints Factories Co. Ltd.

IPC GmbH & Co. KG

Axalta Coating Systems

CSC Brands L.P.

Others

The Can Coatings Market is segmented as follows:

By Resin

By Resin

Epoxy

Polyester

Acrylic

Polyolefin

By End-use

Food

Beverages

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

