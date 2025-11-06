Truxton Adds Veteran Banker Jeff McGruder to Growing Banking Team

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton is pleased to announce the arrival of Jeff McGruder as Vice President of Truxton Banking. With nearly two decades of experience in banking, Jeff brings a wealth of expertise in relationship management, credit structuring, and community engagement. His disciplined, client-focused approach to financial strategy emphasizes long-term growth that builds trust and drives generational impact.

“Jeff brings exceptional banking expertise and a strong commitment to client service, making him a tremendous asset to our Banking team as our business continues to grow,” said Tom Stumb, Chairman and CEO of Truxton. “We are dedicated to providing best-in-class service to our clients and shareholders and look forward to the impact Jeff will have on driving our business forward.”

Before joining Truxton, Jeff held senior leadership positions at Bank of Tennessee, Citizens Savings Bank & Trust, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and Regions Bank, where he managed commercial banking relationships across Middle Tennessee and the greater Nashville market. Jeff earned his MBA with a concentration in Healthcare Administration from Trevecca Nazarene University and his Bachelor’s degree from The University of Tennessee at Knoxville, where he was a student-athlete and student assistant coach.

An active leader in the Nashville community, Jeff serves on the Board of Trustees at Lipscomb University and has contributed to organizations such as KIPP Nashville, Leadership Nashville, and the HustleStrong Foundation. His commitment to financial literacy, mentorship, and civic engagement reflects his belief that strong communities and strong banking relationships go hand in hand.

About Truxton

Truxton is a premier provider of wealth, banking, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families, and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

