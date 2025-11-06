Montrouge, November 6, 2025

CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF

¥17,700,000,000 Japanese Yen Callable Senior Non-Preferred Bonds

issued on December 7, 2022 (ISIN: JP525022CNC9)*

Crédit Agricole S.A. (the “Issuer”) announces today the redemption (the “Redemption”) of all of its outstanding ¥17,700,000,000 Japanese Yen Callable Senior Non-Preferred Bonds - issued on December 7, 2022 (ISIN: JP525022CNC9) (the “Bonds”) pursuant to Condition 7(4) (Redemption at the option of the Issuer) of the Conditions of the Bonds (the “Conditions of the Bonds”), at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount together with interest accrued to and including the date fixed for redemption (the “Redemption Amount”).

The Redemption Amount shall become due and payable on December 7, 2025 and, in accordance with Condition 6(4) of the Conditions of the Bonds, unless the Redemption Amount is improperly withheld or refused, each Bond shall cease to bear interest on December 7, 2025. As December 7, 2025 is not a business day, in accordance with Condition 8(2) of the Conditions of the Bonds, the Redemption Amount will be paid to the Noteholders on the following business day, i.e. December 8, 2025 and the Noteholders will not be entitled to payment of any interest or other sum in respect of such postponed payment.

The holders of the Bonds will receive formal notice of the Redemption in accordance with the Conditions of the Bonds.

DISCLAIMER

This press release does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell the Bonds in the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan or in any other jurisdiction. The distribution of this press release in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions

No communication or information relating to the redemption of the Bonds may be distributed to the public in a country where a registration obligation or an approval is required. No action has been or will be taken in any country where such action would be required. The redemption of the Bonds may be subject to specific legal and regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions; Crédit Agricole S.A. accepts no liability in connection with a breach by any person of such restrictions.

This press release is an advertisement; and none of this press release, any notice or any other document or material made public and/or delivered, or which may be made public and/or delivered to the holders of the Bonds in connection with the redemption of the Bonds is or is intended to be a prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated 14 June 2017 (as amended, the “Prospectus Regulation”). No prospectus will be published in connection with the redemption of the Bonds for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation.

This press release does not, and shall not, in any circumstances, constitute an offer to the public of Bonds by Crédit Agricole S.A. nor an invitation to the public in connection with any offer in any jurisdiction, including France.

* The ISIN number is included solely for the convenience of the holders of the Bonds. No representation is being made as to the correctness or accuracy of the ISIN number either as printed on the Bonds or as contained herein and the holder may rely only on the identification numbers printed on its Bond



CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. PRESS CONTACT





Alexandre Barat + 33 1 57 72 12 19 alexandre.barat@credit-agricole-sa.fr

Olivier Tassain + 33 1 43 23 25 41 olivier.tassain@credit-agricole-sa.fr

