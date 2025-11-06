Toll Brothers Announces New Phase of Luxury Homes at Toll Brothers at Creek Meadows West in Northlake, Texas

NORTHLAKE, Texas, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, announced the opening of a new phase of home sites in its Toll Brothers at Creek Meadows West community in Northlake, Texas in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. This highly anticipated new phase offers a selection of luxurious single-family homes on one-acre home sites with prices starting from the low $900,000s.

"We are excited to introduce the newest phase of Toll Brothers at Creek Meadows West, featuring expansive one-acre home sites and stunning home designs that perfectly blend luxury and elegance with Texan charm," said Jay Saunders, Division President of Toll Brothers in Dallas. "This community offers residents the perfect combination of spacious living and a prime location within the highly acclaimed Northwest Independent School District."





Customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Ideally situated within prestigious Northlake, Toll Brothers at Creek Meadows West offers convenient access to major commuter routes including Interstate 35W, Interstate 35E, U.S. Highway 380 and State Highway 114, and is just minutes away from high-end shopping, premier restaurants, and entertainment options in Northlake and North Fort Worth.

The Sales Center is open by appointment at 3008 Creek Meadow Lane in Northlake, Texas. For more information on Toll Brothers at Creek Meadows West and other Toll Brothers communities throughout Dallas, call 855-289-8656 or visit Tollbrothers.com/Dallas.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

