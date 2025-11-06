KWARXS Secures Catalyst Funding to Accelerate Solar Infrastructure on Cardano

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KWARXS , a Cardano-native platform providing access to real-world solar energy projects through fractional “fluid NFTs,” has secured ₳300,000 (approximately $250,000 USD) in funding through Cardano’s Project Catalyst. The grant marks a major milestone in KWARXS’ mission to democratize access to renewable energy initiatives and reinforces its position as one of the most tangible real-world asset (RWA) projects in the Cardano ecosystem.

Co-founded by renewable energy veteran Sandro Gonzalez, KWARXS draws on over 16 years of large-scale solar development experience, with over 6 GW of capacity built globally - enough to power approximately 3.5 million homes annually. Gonzalez has overseen projects across Europe, Japan, and South America and currently heads two solar companies in Spain and Germany that design, build, and operate utility-scale solar parks.

The KWARXS platform enables anyone to take part in real-world solar projects through NFTs that act as digital access points. Proceeds from NFT sales go toward funding, building, and operating solar installations worldwide. Built on the Cardano blockchain, the system will make project revenues claimable in ADA through transparent smart contracts, with every transaction immutably recorded on-chain. A unique burn-and-remint mechanism ensures each claim remains accurate and verifiable.

The project has been gaining strong momentum, with the team recently showcasing KWARXS at major blockchain events, including TOKEN2049 in Singapore and the Blockchain Futurist Conference in Miami. In September, Gonzalez met Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson during Tech 4 Impact in Japan to explore renewable energy’s expanding role within the Cardano ecosystem

“Our vision is to make institutional-grade renewable energy participation accessible to everyone, anywhere,” said Gonzalez. “Building on Cardano gives us a secure, energy-efficient blockchain with strong governance, a supportive community, and alignment with our sustainability mission. Project Catalyst support is a strong vote of confidence and allows us to accelerate both our roadmap and expansion into new markets.”

The funding will support the final development stages of KWARXS’ smart-contract architecture, completion of its CertiK-led audit, and continued progress toward regulatory registration with Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), while preparing the first operational assets for community participation. With the Real-World-Asset (RWA) tokenization industry projected to reach $30 trillion by 2030, according to Security Token Market via CoinDesk, KWARXS aims to position itself and Cardano at the forefront of climate-linked blockchain infrastructure.

