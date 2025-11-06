J&Tech and Pliops Partner to Deliver GenAI/LLM Acceleration Solution to the Korean Market

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading technology companies J&Tech and Pliops today announced a strategic partnership to offer comprehensive large language model (LLM) acceleration solutions in Korea. This collaboration combines J&Tech’s deep expertise in infrastructure technology with Pliops’ innovative GenAI LLM inference acceleration product, LightningAI .

Under the terms of the agreement, J&Tech will supply and integrate infrastructure systems optimized for GenAI workloads, and Pliops will contribute its LightningAI product. LightningAI optimizes GenAI inference infrastructure by reducing GPU compute per chat query I/O, unlocking seamless data retention, cost savings, and breakthrough performance for GenAI and LLM applications. Built as an Accelerated Key-Value distributed smart node, LightningAI introduces a new tier of memory below HBM for GPU compute workloads. It accelerates end-to-end performance by more than 3X and enhances efficiency across all leading inferencing frameworks, including vLLM and others. Leveraging Pliops’ state-of-the-art technology, LightningAI substantially improves GPU utilization, enabling significant TCO reductions, lower power consumption, and decreased carbon emissions – delivering advanced AI solutions for the next generation of intelligent infrastructure.

“We are proud to partner with Pliops to bring a unique GenAI acceleration solution to Korean enterprises,” said Mr. Rha, CEO of J&Tech. “This collaboration brings together the strengths of both companies to address critical GenAI performance and efficiency challenges, giving Korean enterprises the ability to deploy high-performance, locally supported GenAI systems. Together, we’re enabling faster innovation, stronger data sovereignty, and a more competitive AI ecosystem in Korea.”

This collaboration follows an internal proof-of-concept (POC) exercise conducted at J&Tech’s premises, during which the two companies jointly measured end-to-end system performance for vLLM inference. LightningAI demonstrated up to 9x reduction in prefill (TTFT) latency and 3.3x end-to-end throughput (RPS) increase on the open Qwen2.5-32B-Instruct-GPTQ-Int8 model. These results translate into substantial TCO savings and faster deployment of AI-driven services, positioning the solution for commercial rollout in Korea this quarter. The partners are now preparing customer trials with a leading bank and additional enterprise clients in Korea.

“Our acceleration technology delivers breakthrough performance for LLM inference and retrieval – something no other solution on the market can match,” noted Ido Bukspan, CEO of Pliops. “By combining this with J&Tech’s infrastructure expertise and deep understanding of the Korean market, we’re making it easier for enterprises to scale GenAI across real-world applications like chatbots, copilots, autonomous agents, and retrieval-augmented workflows.”

About Pliops

A winner of the FMS 2025 best of show award, Pliops is a technology innovator focused on making data centers run faster and more efficiently. The company’s Extreme Data Processor (XDP) radically simplifies the way data is processed and managed. Pliops overcomes I/O inefficiencies to massively accelerate performance and dramatically reduce overall infrastructure costs for data-hungry AI applications. Building on this foundation, LightningAI harnesses Pliops' cutting-edge acceleration technologies to optimize GenAI workloads, delivering unmatched efficiency and scalability. It provides tailored performance enhancements to meet the evolving demands of AI-driven infrastructure.

Founded in 2017, Pliops has been recognized multiple times as one of the 10 hottest semiconductor startups. The company has raised over $200 million to date from leading investors including Koch Disruptive Technologies, State of Mind Ventures Momentum, Intel Capital, Viola Ventures, SoftBank Ventures Asia, Expon Capital, NVIDIA, AMD, Western Digital, SK hynix and Alicorn. For more information, visit www.pliops.com.