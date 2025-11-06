Survivors’ Voices Guide the Future: Williams Lake First Nation Shares What We Heard Report on St. Joseph’s Mission Revitalization

WILLIAMS LAKE, British Columbia, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN) announced today the release of its What We Heard Report, a comprehensive summary of community engagement conducted between April and June 2025 to guide the future revitalization and commemoration of the former St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School (SJM) site.

Over the course of several months, WLFN hosted a series of in-person engagement sessions in regional centres, as well as virtual gatherings, with Survivors, their families, and community members. These sessions provided safe spaces for participants to share their voices, memories, and hopes for how the SJM site should evolve into a place that promotes healing, and that honours both the children who never came home, and the Survivors who continue to carry this difficult history.

The What We Heard Report captures the collective vision shared in those sessions; one that centres on healing, remembrance, and cultural resurgence. Participants offered recommendations that included establishing a healing centre, creating ceremonial and gathering spaces, and incorporating Indigenous languages, artworks, and natural features into the landscape design.

“The What We Heard Report reflects the courage and honesty of Survivors, families, and community members who have shared their truths with us,” said Chief Willie Sellars. “Their voices are central to this process and will continue to guide how we move forward, not only in the next phases of investigation, but in how we honour Survivors and families for generations to come.”

WLFN extends its deep gratitude to all who participated in this process and acknowledges the strength and resilience shown by Survivors and their families in continuing to share their experiences.

An executive summary of the WWHR is located here: https://www.wlfn.ca/about-wlfn/sjm-investigation/sjm-investigation-releases/

WLFN would like to acknowledge that information regarding Indian Residential Schools could be triggering for some people. A crisis support line at the Indian Residential School Survivors Society can be reached at 1-866-925-4419 and is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

For further information in relation to this release, or to discuss opportunities for media engagement, please contact: