BizClik Accelerates Net-Zero Progress with Greenly Partnership and All-Electric Company Fleet

London, UK - 6 November 2025 - BizClik, a global leader in B2B digital publishing, media and events, has taken two major steps forward on its journey to net-zero, announcing a new partnership with Greenly, the leading carbon management platform and the full transition of its company car fleet to 100% electric vehicles.

As part of its ongoing commitment under The Climate Pledge , BizClik’s partnership with Greenly will provide the company with advanced carbon accounting capabilities, enabling it to measure, manage and report emissions across all areas of its operations, including office energy use, business travel, and the production of its global events portfolio.

Through Greenly’s data-driven insights, BizClik will track its environmental impact in real time, develop targeted reduction strategies, and publish transparent annual carbon reports as part of its wider sustainability roadmap.

In addition, BizClik has now completed the transition to an all-electric company fleet, eliminating direct emissions from business travel and significantly reducing its Scope 1 carbon footprint. This milestone reflects the company’s proactive approach to sustainable transformation, moving from measurement to meaningful action.

These initiatives build upon BizClik’s ongoing efforts to embed sustainability across every aspect of its operations, from responsible sourcing and renewable energy integration to innovation in low-impact event production through its flagship global platforms, including Sustainability LIVE and Net Zero Summit LIVE.





“Sustainability is at the heart of who we are as a business,” said Stacy Green, Chief People & Sustainability Officer at BizClik Media Group. “Our partnership with Greenly and the move to a fully electric fleet are important milestones that show our commitment to measurable, data-led action. We’re proud to lead by example and demonstrate that commercial success and climate responsibility can go hand in hand.”

BizClik continues to pioneer sustainability within the B2B media landscape, combining innovation, people and technology to build a future that’s both high-performing and planet-positive.

What’s Next for Sustainability LIVE

BizClik continues to grow its global sustainability series, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to accelerate climate action and sustainable business transformation. Beyond these flagship events, BizClik delivers a diverse portfolio of global conferences across more than 20 industry brands - with sustainability woven throughout every sector it serves.

Events coming up:

3–5 Mar: Sustainability LIVE: The Net Zero Summit - London (co-located with Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The Net Zero Summit)

21–23 April: Sustainability LIVE: The US Summit – Chicago (co-located with Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: THE US Summit)

21 April: Sustainability the US Awards ( part of the US Summit )

20–21 May: Data Centre LIVE Global Summit + Awards – London

7–8 Sep: Sustainability LIVE: The Global Summit + Awards - London (co-located with Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The Global Summit + Awards)



21–22 Sep: Sustainability LIVE: NYC Climate Week & Charity Gala

2–3 Dec: Data Centre LIVE: The US Summit + Awards

Through these events and more, BizClik will continue to provide platforms for collaboration, education, and action on the most pressing sustainability challenges.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the world’s fastest-growing B2B digital media and events companies. Operating across key industries such as Sustainability, Procurement, Supply Chain, AI, Data Centre, and FinTech, BizClik connects the world’s most influential business leaders through its award-winning digital magazines, global events, and multimedia platforms.

Press Contact:

Izzy Hutchin, PR Executive, BizClik

Email: izzy.hutchin@bizclikmedia.com