DK Law Launches Powerful Partnership with Professional Boxer Manny Pacquiao

Costa Mesa, CA, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DK Law — Injury, Accident, and More, a California-based personal injury firm known for its client-first approach, announced the launch of its new “Fight For You” campaign, featuring world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao. The campaign underscores the firm’s commitment to advocating for individuals who have been injured or wronged, reflects its dedication to justice, community, and compassion and showcases its role as the official injury law firm of Manny Pacquiao.





Daniel Kim on the left, Manny Pacquiao on the right

The “Fight For You” campaign draws inspiration from Pacquiao’s story of perseverance and grit, connecting his fighting spirit to the firm’s mission to represent every client with the same heart and determination. Through this initiative, DK Law aims to remind clients that they don’t have to fight alone.

“This campaign is more than a tagline. It’s a promise,” said Daniel Kim, founding partner of DK Law. “When someone is knocked down through no fault of their own, they need someone in their corner. With Fight For You, we are that corner, standing with you and fighting for you every step of the way.”

The campaign features Pacquiao as the official ambassador of DK Law’s mission to deliver championship-level advocacy for accident victims. The firm’s services include representation in car, truck, motorcycle, rideshare and pedestrian accidents, as well as wrongful death and catastrophic injury cases.

DK Law also serves clients in English, Spanish and Korean, ensuring accessibility for diverse communities across California. The firm offers free case evaluations and works on a contingency basis, meaning clients pay nothing unless the firm wins their case.

As part of the campaign rollout, DK Law will release videos, client stories and exclusive content highlighting Pacquiao’s partnership and the firm’s commitment to fighting for justice.

For more information about the “Fight For You” campaign or to schedule a free case review, visit https://dklaw.com/fight-for-you/.

About DK Law



Founded by Daniel Kim and headquartered in Costa Mesa, DK Law — Injury, Accident, and More is a modern personal injury firm focused on helping accident victims rebuild their lives. The firm’s attorneys combine tenacity, empathy and experience to achieve justice and maximum compensation for clients.

Press inquiries

DK Law

https://dklaw.com/fight-for-you/

DK Law Media Relations

media@dklaw.com

800-719-9779