IGEL Catalyses a New Era of EUC Transformation and Trusted Endpoint Security

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGEL, a global leader in secure endpoint delivery, adaptive secure desktop solutions, and the IGEL Secure Endpoint OS Platform for now and next, today concluded its second flagship event of the year—Now & Next 2025—in Frankfurt, Germany. The company unveiled a comprehensive portfolio of new solutions, product advances, and innovations that set the course for its future roadmap.

Designed for today’s complex threat landscape, these advancements deliver prevention-first architecture, built-in resilience, and the efficiency and sustainability modern enterprises demand, further reinforcing IGEL’s leadership in secure, intelligent endpoint computing.

“As we wrap up an extraordinary IGEL Now & Next week in Frankfurt, the urgency of rethinking endpoint security has never been clearer,” said Klaus Oestermann, CEO of IGEL. “For IGEL, prevention-first is more than adding features; it’s our commitment to safeguarding the infrastructure that secures critical sectors—government, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, and utilities—that are essential for every country’s cyber resilience. This responsibility is greater than that of any one company. Together with our technology partners, we have joined forces to deliver a Zero Trust architecture that secures the world’s endpoints—addressing today’s threats and preparing for tomorrow’s challenges.”

Expanding on this vision, Matthias Haas, CTO of IGEL, added:

“The IGEL Adaptive Secure Desktop™ is the natural evolution of our mission: enabling digital workspaces that are secure, flexible, and human-centered. What sets it apart is the intelligence built in—it’s not just about who the user is, but where they are, how they connect, and the trust level in each moment. That’s how we deliver true Zero Trust architecture and policy enforcement at the endpoint.”

Quantifying the Value of Prevention

A new IGEL study, “Unlocking Endpoint ROI with IGEL,” based on 140 enterprise deployments, found that organizations using IGEL’s immutable platform reduced IT and operations costs by 62%, saving nearly $900,000 annually and funding their Zero Trust transformations.

Partner, and Industry Perspectives

IGEL’s robust technology partner ecosystem took center stage, with industry leaders from Microsoft, Omnissa, Island, AWS, Zscaler, Sanas, VNClagoon, HP, Lenovo, and LG. Their collective expertise shaped impactful sessions, showcasing how the IGEL ecosystem is defining the future of work through innovation and partnership.

“IGEL’s Now & Next Frankfurt event showcased a level of innovation and execution that truly stands out in the endpoint market. Their prevention-first approach, validated by strong ROI and deep partner integration, sets a new benchmark for secure and adaptable digital workspaces. For any organization prioritizing Zero Trust, resilience, and cost efficiency, IGEL is clearly setting the pace for the future.”— Jarad Carleton, Global Market Research Director for Cybersecurity at Frost & Sullivan

Innovations Driving Real-World Outcomes

IGEL delivers business-critical solutions that make resilience, compliance, and adaptability the new baseline for organizations everywhere. Highlights from Now & Next 2025 include:

Security & Compliance: Extending the IGEL Preventative Security Model™

Intelligence & Insights: Data-Driven Endpoint Visibility

Platform Flexibility & Ecosystem Expansion: Open, Scalable, Future-Proof

Efficiency & Modernization: Simplicity, Sustainability, and Scale

Finale and Sustainability in Action

As part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability, IGEL partnered with Plant-for-the-Planet to plant a tree for every attendee of Now & Next Frankfurt—transforming participation into lasting climate action. Learn more.

Capping off the event, attendees were treated to an electrifying live performance by ‘90s music legends SNAP!, the creators behind global anthems like “The Power” and “Rhythm Is a Dancer.”

Ready to Shape What’s Next?

Lead the Future: Apply to join an elite circle driving the evolution of end-user computing through the IGEL Global Ambassador Program at IGEL Global Ambassador Program.

Relive the highlights and key insights from Now & Next Frankfurt at Welcome to Now and Next 2025 Innovation | IGEL. Meet Us in Miami: Reserve your place at the next IGEL Now & Next 2026 event in Miami. Register at IGEL Now & Next 2026 - The Future of EUC & Security.





Join us in shaping a future that’s secure, sustainable, and led by those bold enough to lead the next era of EUC and endpoint security; for now, and for what’s next.

About IGEL

IGEL, is a global leader in secure endpoint delivery, adaptive secure desktop solutions, and the IGEL Secure Endpoint OS Platform for now and next. It enables hybrid work, accelerates cloud adoption, and enforces Zero Trust across IT and OT environments, while delivering high performance with less complexity, cost, and risk.

The IGEL Preventative Security Model™, central to IGEL’s approach, removes attack surfaces and enforces Zero Trust principles through the IGEL Preventative Security Architecture™ — an immutable, modular design with no local data. Safeguarded by the Trusted Application Platform and supported by built-in Business Continuity, IGEL delivers operational resilience. Through the IGEL Adaptive Secure Desktop™, organizations gain role-based workspace delivery tailored to user needs while maintaining failsafe security.

By extending device lifecycles and minimizing the software footprint, IGEL delivers significant TCO savings and advances sustainability. Founded in 2001 in Bremen, Germany, IGEL operates globally, with U.S. offices and a technology ecosystem of over 100 IGEL Ready partners in more than 50 countries. Learn more at www.igel.com

