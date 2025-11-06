Brody Shulman Launches the Brody Shulman Scholarship for Law Students to Support Future Legal Scholars Nationwide

DAVIE, Fla., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brody Shulman Scholarship for Law Students has officially opened applications for its upcoming academic cycle, offering undergraduate and law students across the United States an opportunity to further their legal education. Founded by Brody Shulman, partner at Perera Law Group and a respected attorney in labor and employment law, the scholarship honors academic dedication, leadership, and a commitment to justice within the next generation of legal professionals.

Hosted on https://brodyshulmanscholarship.com/, the initiative reflects Brody Shulman’s ongoing dedication to education and access to opportunity for aspiring lawyers. The program invites applicants from accredited institutions nationwide who demonstrate academic excellence, integrity, and a clear passion for advancing fairness through law.

Scholarship Overview

The Brody Shulman Scholarship for Law Students was established to recognize promising individuals pursuing a legal education. Through this annual scholarship, Brody Shulman aims to encourage thoughtful reflection on the role of law in shaping a more equitable society. The award is presented based on an essay submission, allowing students to express their vision of justice, service, and advocacy in the modern world.

This scholarship is open to both undergraduate students preparing to attend law school and current law students pursuing their Juris Doctor degree. It is not limited to any specific city or state, ensuring that students nationwide have the opportunity to apply and share their unique perspectives.

Criteria and Essay Prompt

Applicants will be evaluated on the originality, clarity, and insight demonstrated in their essays, as well as their academic performance and commitment to legal study.

Eligibility Requirements:

Applicants must be undergraduate or law students enrolled at an accredited U.S. institution.

Applicants must show interest in pursuing a legal career and demonstrate academic commitment.

Essays must be written in English and represent the applicant’s original work.





Essay Prompt:

“How do you believe the law can be used to create positive social change, and what role do you hope to play in advancing justice through your legal career?”

Essay Guidelines:

Length: 750–1,000 words

Format: Typed, double-spaced, 12-point font (Times New Roman or similar)

Include name, school, field of study, and year in school at the top of the essay

Submit in PDF or Word format via email to apply@brodyshulmanscholarship.com

Subject line: “Brody Shulman Scholarship Application – [Full Name]”





About Brody Shulman

Brody Shulman, a partner at Perera Law Group in Davie, FL, has built a respected career in labor and employment law, representing individuals and businesses in complex legal matters across local, state, and federal jurisdictions. A South Florida native and proud University of Miami alumnus, Brody Shulman is known for his professional integrity, balanced advocacy, and dedication to serving his community.

Throughout his education and career, Brody Shulman has been deeply involved in mentorship, legal outreach, and academic service. His experiences as Chief Justice of the Student Bar Association, a judicial intern, and a volunteer for pro bono programs continue to shape his belief that law is a means to strengthen society and protect fundamental rights. The scholarship represents his continued commitment to helping others pursue their own legal aspirations.

Advancing Legal Education and Opportunity

The Brody Shulman Scholarship for Law Students serves as both recognition and encouragement for students working to make an impact through the legal profession. By offering academic support and a platform to showcase thought leadership, Brody Shulman hopes to inspire future attorneys to approach their studies and future careers with integrity, empathy, and purpose.

Applications are now being accepted, and the selected recipient will be announced following the close of the submission period. Full details, including eligibility and submission guidelines, can be found at https://brodyshulmanscholarship.com/.

Contact Information:

Spokesperson: Brody Shulman

Organization: The Brody Shulman Scholarship for Law Students

Location: Davie, FL

Website: https://brodyshulmanscholarship.com/

Email: apply@brodyshulmanscholarship.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f51855d9-99b9-4ad2-946c-351263502b04