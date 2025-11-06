SuperApp iMe AI Announces iMe Wallet 2.0, Enabling Crypto and DeFi for Nearly a Billion Telegram Users

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMe AI SuperApp , the cutting-edge platform integrating AI and LLM models, DeFi, and social communication with messenger (powered by Telegram) is announcing the imminent launch of iMe Wallet 2.0, a next-generation self-custodial crypto wallet built natively into both the iMe App and Telegram Mini Apps. With this release, iMe aims to bring decentralized finance to the fingertips of nearly one billion Telegram users worldwide, removing traditional barriers to adoption and ushering in a new era of user-friendly crypto engagement.





Integrated directly into the iMe App , which has surpassed 17 million downloads globally, and accessible through Telegram Mini Apps without any need for additional installations, iMe Wallet 2.0 transforms how users interact with digital assets. Every Telegram user will now be able to send, receive, and manage crypto directly within their chats using only Telegram handles, eliminating the need for complex wallet addresses and significantly simplifying the user experience.

As a non-custodial wallet, iMe Wallet 2.0 ensures users maintain complete control over their private keys and funds. Supporting multiple seed phrases and accounts, the wallet enables seamless and secure portfolio management across mobile, desktop, and web platforms. It is available instantly to all Telegram users without any downloads or registration processes, making it a frictionless gateway into the world of crypto and What makes iMe Wallet 2.0 a game-changer:

Instant access for all Telegram users — no downloads, no friction, just open and transact.

Fully non-custodial — your keys, your coins, your control.

DEX swaps, token charts, portfolio analytics, and NFTs — all in one sleek interface.

Fiat on/off ramp and QR code transfers in two clicks.

AI-integrated DeFi — intelligent trading, real-time insights, and automated wallet actions powered by smart AI agents.

Extra encryption & multi-seed security for ultimate peace of mind.

Full functionality available in the iMe SuperApp, unlocking the most advanced features, real-time DeFi dashboards, and cross-chain automation.

Among the wallet’s standout features are integrated instant DEX swaps, live portfolio analytics, token performance tracking, and full NFT support, all housed within a sleek, intuitive interface. Additional tools include fiat on/off ramps, QR code-based transfers, an in-app address book, and support for a wide range of cryptocurrencies and digital assets.

The wallet also leverages AI-powered technologies to enhance user decision-making. Personalized DeFi agents and real-time insights are designed to help users optimize their portfolios and navigate the fast-moving crypto market with greater intelligence. These features reflect iMe’s broader mission to fuse AI and finance inside everyday communications.

Security and privacy remain paramount in Wallet 2.0. An advanced encryption framework and multi-seed architecture provide enterprise-grade protection for user data and assets, reinforcing iMe’s commitment to safety and user autonomy.

The LIME token, the native utility token of the iMe ecosystem, gains significant functionality with the introduction of Wallet 2.0. LIME holders will gain access to Power Mode, a premium feature set that includes reduced transaction fees, free internal transfers, and access to exclusive AI-enhanced DeFi tools. This added utility is designed to strengthen the token’s role within the ecosystem and drive further adoption through real-world value.

With over 500,000 daily active users already utilizing iMe’s platform, the launch of Wallet 2.0 is positioned to accelerate the convergence of AI, communication, and decentralized finance. The embedded nature of the wallet within Telegram, one of the world’s most widely used messaging platforms, presents a unique opportunity to scale adoption beyond the existing crypto community and reach new audiences worldwide.

According to the iMe team, the innovation is not just about increasing access, but about fundamentally transforming how people interact with digital finance. “We’re bridging AI, crypto, and communication, all inside the world’s most used messenger,” stated Alex, co-founder of iMe. “Our goal is simple: to bring AI and DeFi into everyday life, for everyone.”

As iMe Wallet 2.0 prepares to go live, the lines between traditional messaging, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology are dissolving. The result is a unified ecosystem where managing digital assets becomes as seamless as sending a message, and where the future of finance is no longer on the horizon, but embedded in daily life.

For more information, visit imem.app or run it in Telegram or iMe:

iMe AI at https.t.me/chatgpt_ai_ime_bot?start=from_134163805

iMe Defi Wallet https://t.me/iMe_wallet_bot

Download iMe superapp: https://www.imem.app/download

About iMe

iMe AI SuperApp is a Telegram-based platform that merges artificial intelligence, decentralized finance, and social communication. With over 17 million downloads and a growing ecosystem powered by the LIME token, iMe offers advanced AI tools, DeFi features, and secure self-custodial crypto solutions, all embedded directly into the Telegram experience. iMe is committed to making the future of AI and decentralized finance accessible, intuitive, and part of everyday life.



