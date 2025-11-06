Indoor Ski Lodge Returns at Tower Club Dallas, 48 Stories High

DALLAS, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tower Club Dallas , a private social club of Invited Clubs portfolio, is thrilled to announce the return of its ski lodge, transforming part of the 48th floor of the iconic Santander Tower into a luxurious winter escape starting Wednesday, November 26, 2025. Designed to offer a taste of a chic mountain ski lodge in the heart of Downtown Dallas, this experience will be available throughout December and January, inviting guests to host events, enjoy festive cocktails, stylish photo opportunities, and fun entertainment. Private holiday party bookings are available to both Members and Non-members, offering a unique venue for holiday parties and corporate celebrations.

“Our ski lodge is a shining example of how Tower Club Dallas brings fresh, innovative experiences to our Members and guests each year,” said BB Jorjadze, general manager of Tower Club Dallas. “We’re thrilled to transform our 3,500-square-foot space into a cozy, alpine-inspired escape that captures the festive holiday spirit. From the seasonal décor to the custom cocktails and vibrant entertainment, we’ve designed every detail to transport guests to a winter chalet. It’s about offering an unforgettable holiday experience that you won’t find anywhere else in Dallas.”

The activation features classic winter décor, with flocked Christmas trees, elegant wreaths, and a life-sized stuffed bear named Bruce adorned with a Santa hat to add a touch of holiday charm. The ambiance evokes the warmth of a mountain retreat, complemented by a curated menu of winter-inspired cocktails and entertainment that captures the festive spirit of a ski getaway.

Tower Club Members are invited to stop by during the day for a seasonal drink or reserve the space for private holiday parties, making it a unique destination for celebrations and gatherings. The room can host 100 guests for a standing cocktail reception or 50 guests for a formal seated event. Private holiday party bookings are available to both Members and Non-members, offering a unique venue for end-of-year celebrations. The Tower Club team is ready to further customize the ski lodge experience for each event, providing an unforgettable backdrop for gatherings of all sizes.

Whether you’re a winter enthusiast or simply seeking a cozy night out, Tower Club Dallas’ ski lodge is not to be missed. For more information about the activation, book a private party, or inquire about membership, visit www.invitedclubs.com/clubs/tower-club-dallas .

Celebrate the holiday season at Tower Club Dallas’ Ski Lodge.

(Additional photos can be downloaded HERE . Credit: Trey Hernandez.)

About Invited

Since its founding in 1957, Dallas-based Invited has operated with the central purpose of Building Relationships and Enriching Lives®. The leading owner-operator of private golf and country clubs, city and stadium clubs in North America, Invited is relentless in its pursuit of providing extraordinary experiences, meaningful connections, shared passions, and memorable moments for its more than 325,000 members. With approximately 17,000 peak-season employees and a portfolio of more than 150 owned or operated golf and country clubs, city clubs, and sports clubs in 26 states and the District of Columbia, Invited creates communities and a lifestyle through its championship golf courses, workspaces, handcrafted cuisine, resort-style pools, tennis facilities, golf lounges, fitness centers, and robust programming.

Invited properties include Firestone Country Club (Akron, Ohio); Mission Hills Country Club (Rancho Mirage, California); and The Metropolitan .

Media Contact:

Mary Jane Orman

(929) 246-8787

ormanm@gmail.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f34175d6-2340-4da3-a761-bfedec93d534