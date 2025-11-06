Fiserv, Inc. (FI) Faces Securities Class Action Amid “‘Abysmal’” Q3 2025 Results, Admits Objectively Difficult-to-Achieve July 2025 Guidance Assumptions – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A securities fraud class action styled Cypanga Sicav SIF v. Fiserv, Inc., et al., No. 2:25-cv-01716 (E.D. Wis.), has been filed in the wake of a 47% crash in the price of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI) shares on the company’s Q3 2025 financial results and dramatically reduced guidance.

One analyst reportedly labeled the results as “‘abysmal,’” another reportedly remarked that the magnitude of the earnings miss and guidance cut was “‘difficult to comprehend,’” and still another reportedly commented that Fiserv’s results “‘were not even ballpark close to Street.’”

The lawsuit seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Fiserv securities between July 23, 2025 and October 29, 2025.

These events have prompted Hagens Berman to investigate allegations that Fiserv may have misled investors about the reasonableness of its expected financial performance.

Class Period: July 23, 2025 – Oct. 29, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Jan. 5, 2026

Fiserv, Inc. (KBR) Securities Class Action:

The litigation is focused on the propriety of Fiserv’s statements about its business, forecasting, and growth prospects.

More specifically, on July 23, 2025 Fiserv revised its 2025 organic revenue guidance to 10%, the low end of the company’s previous range, and adjusted upward the low end of its EPS guidance to $10.15.

The company assured investors that its revisions were supported by “anticipated[…] big ramp in growth in the back half of the year based on the rollout of a whole bunch of projects and initiatives[,]” which were “a granular list[…] that we had the ability to reunderwrite, study all of our initiatives and they are great initiatives.”

The complaint alleges that Fiserv’s assurances were false and misleading because they were based on assumptions that were objectively difficult to achieve.

According to the complaint, Fiserv shocked investors on October 29, 2025. That day, Fiserv reported a sequential decline in Q3 2025 adjusted revenue, slashed organic revenue growth expectations to just 3.5%-4%, and similarly slashed EPS outlook to $8.50-$8.60. The company also said its chief financial officer was leaving and it was shaking up its board of directors, replacing Simmons as well as the head of the audit committee (Kevin Warren) effective January 1, 2026.

Fiserv’s CEO (Michael Lyons) explained during the earnings call that during Q3 the company conducted a “rigorous analysis of the company’s operations, technology, financials and forecasting,” and “it became clear that there were incremental assumptions embedded in our guidance, including outsized business volume growth, record sales activity and broad-based productivity improvements, all of which would have been objectively difficult to achieve even with the right investment and strong execution.” Lyons also said Fiserv recalibrated the “optimistic growth assumptions in the original guidance,” deprioritized “short term revenue and expense initiatives[,]” and several initiatives were found to be “short-term driven” used to achieve prior targets.

The market swiftly reacted, sending the price of Fiserv shares down over $59 during intraday trading, and wiped out $32 billion of shareholder value in a single day.

“We’re focused on whether Fiserv may have intentionally misled investors about the state of its business and growth prospects,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

