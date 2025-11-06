Wyndham Wealth Announces $7 Million Strategic Investment in Gliding Deer1 to Accelerate AI-Integrated Game Creation

Tel Aviv & New York, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wyndham Wealth, a multi-asset private equity and venture capital firm focused on backing transformative companies and platforms shaping the future, today announced the signing of a $7 million investment term sheet with Gliding Deer, the independent gaming studio behind the global hit Bingo Drive.

The investment marks a major milestone in Gliding Deer’s growth strategy and will be used to accelerate the development and expansion of its proprietary GamePro Platform, which is strongly integrated with advanced AI technologies as part of its broader Game Factory vision. The funding will also support the launch of a new portfolio of mobile titles across global markets.

Wyndham Wealth manages over $300 million in capital and has achieved an average consolidated revenue growth of 15% across its portfolio. The firm partners with innovative companies that demonstrate strong technological differentiation and long-term growth potential.

“We are excited to partner with Gliding Deer as they redefine mobile game creation through their GamePro Platform and AI-driven automation,” said Joey Laham, Managing Partner at Wyndham Wealth. “We look forward to working closely with the Gliding Deer team to unlock growth, build lasting value, and create durable outcomes across the gaming ecosystem.”

Founded in 2015, Gliding Deer has generated more than $70 million in lifetime revenue and built a global player community across mobile, web, and Facebook. The company’s GamePro Platform is a proprietary development environment tightly integrated with AI tools and automation systems - including generative art, player behavior prediction, and real-time balancing - enabling the studio to conceptualize, develop, and release new games in as little as three to four months.

“This partnership with Wyndham Wealth marks a new chapter for Gliding Deer,” said Daniel Yaron, Founder and CEO of Gliding Deer. “With our GamePro Platform and AI-integrated technology, we can create and scale multiple successful games each year faster and more efficiently than ever before. Wyndham’s support will help us take our innovation to the next level and expand our reach to millions of new players worldwide.”

Following the success of Bingo Drive, Gliding Deer is expanding its lineup with several new titles, including TripleZ, a Mahjong–Match-3 hybrid, and Chicken Out, an upcoming casual game with strong global potential.

The proceeds from the Wyndham Wealth investment will be dedicated to enhancing Gliding Deer’s AI infrastructure, expanding its creative and engineering teams, and funding the launch and marketing of new mobile titles slated for release in 2026.

This strategic partnership between Wyndham Wealth and Gliding Deer underscores a shared commitment to innovation, efficiency, and global growth within the rapidly evolving gaming industry.

About Wyndham Wealth

Wyndham Wealth is a multi-asset private equity and venture capital firm focused on backing transformative companies and platforms that shape the future. With $300 million under management and an average 15% consolidated revenue growth, Wyndham Wealth invests across technology, media, and digital infrastructure sectors, driving value through innovation and strategic partnerships.

About Gliding Deer

Founded in 2015, Gliding Deer is an independent gaming studio and the creator of the hit game Bingo Drive. Leveraging its proprietary GamePro Platform, strongly integrated with AI technologies, Gliding Deer develops and scales mobile games with unmatched speed and efficiency. The studio’s mission is to create immersive entertainment experiences that connect millions of players worldwide through creativity, technology, and data-driven design.

1 Through its controlling shareholder.