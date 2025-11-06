Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Jacksonville, Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest North Florida community, Mariposa at EverRange, is coming soon to Jacksonville, Florida. This highly anticipated community will feature 20 exclusive home sites within the new EverRange master plan, offering a vibrant lifestyle with resort-style amenities. Site work is underway at 12175 Mariposa Avenue in Jacksonville, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in early 2026.

Mariposa at EverRange will offer single- and two-story homes ranging from 2,105 to 2,899 square feet with 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, plus options for flex rooms, lofts, and first-floor primary bedrooms. Homes will be situated on 50-foot-wide home sites with preserve and water views. Pricing is anticipated to start in the mid-$600,000s.

Located close to a variety of shopping, dining, and beaches, this golf cart-friendly community will also benefit from future connection to eTown and Nocatee.





"We are excited to introduce Mariposa at EverRange, where home shoppers can discover the perfect blend of luxury and convenience in a prime Jacksonville location," said Greg Netro, Group President of Toll Brothers in North Florida. "This community will offer an exceptional lifestyle for our customers, whether they are relaxing on a peaceful covered lanai in their new luxury home or enjoying the fantastic community amenities where residents can swim, play, work out, and socialize.”

Residents of Mariposa at EverRange will enjoy vibrant lifestyle amenities, including a clubhouse, pool, pickleball courts, splash park, playground, fitness center, yoga lawn, and more. The community's convenient location between Nocatee and eTown offers future connectivity and is close to premier shopping, beaches, dining, golf, healthcare, and major commuter routes.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Mariposa at EverRange, call (844) 871-7466 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

