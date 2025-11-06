6 November 2025

Air Astana Expands Boeing 787-9 Order for Long-Haul Fleet Development

Almaty, Kazakhstan – Air Astana JSC (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiary FlyArystan, the "Group"), the leading airline group in Central Asia and the Caucasus regions by revenue and fleet size, is setting course on a major long-haul fleet expansion with a new order for up to 15 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners. This is the largest order ever placed by the Group, comprising five firm positions, five options and five purchase rights.

The order is in addition to the three Boeing 787-9 aircraft scheduled for delivery in 2026/27, which now brings total commitments up to 18 aircraft. The newly ordered aircraft will be delivered between 2032 and 2035. The total value of the 18 Boeing 787-9 aircraft fleet including engines is US$7 billion based on manufacturer list prices. The Company has secured Board approval and is now completing the final procedural requirements.

“Air Astana is strategically committed to boosting its service capabilities from Central Asia / Caucasus to Asia, Europe and the rest of the world over the next decade, with the arrival of the first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner next year marking the start of this exciting phase of development,” said Peter Foster, CEO of Air Astana. “With its customer friendly cabin, fuel efficiency and range flexibility, the fleet of up to 18 Boeing 787-9 aircraft is destined to become an outstanding success with the airline and its discerning passengers.”

Air Astana has a long history of operating Boeing aircraft, with the start-up fleet in 2002 comprising of Boeing 737-700/800 aircraft for domestic/Central Asia flights and joined a year later with the introduction of Boeing 757-200 for longer range flights to Asia and Europe. Whilst the Boeing 737 and Boeing 757 aircraft were respectively retired from the fleet in 2007 and 2020, the airline took delivery of three new Boeing 767-300ER aircraft in 2013, with these aircraft continuing to be operated on international long-haul and domestic high-density routes.





For more information, please contact:

Air Astana Group Investor Relations

Simon Wray (Head of Investor Relations)

investor.relations@airastana.com Corporate Communications media@airastana.com Vigo Consulting (IR and PR Adviser to Air Astana Group) airastana@vigoconsulting.com Tim McCall

Joe Quinlan

Amelia Thorn +44 20 7390 0230





About the Air Astana Group

Air Astana Group is the largest airline group in Central Asia and the Caucasus regions by revenue and fleet size. The Group operates a fleet of 62 aircraft split between Air Astana, its full-service airline that operated its inaugural flight in 2002, and FlyArystan, its low-cost airline established in 2019. The Group provides scheduled, point-to-point and transit, short-haul and long-haul air travel and cargo on domestic, regional and international routes across Central Asia, the Caucasus, the Far East, the Gulf, India and Europe. Air Astana has been recognised by SkyTrax as the Best Airline in Central Asia & CIS fourteen years running and received the Best Airline Staff Service in Central Asia & CIS award nine times in a row. FlyArystan has been recognised as the Best Low-Cost Carrier (LCC) in Central Asia & CIS at the SkyTrax awards three times. Additionally, Air Astana was awarded a five-star rating in the major airline category by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX). The Group is listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange, Astana International Exchange and London Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: AIRA).