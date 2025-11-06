WWIA and Hot Tubs of Tennessee Celebrate a Decade of Bringing Honor, Connection, and Healing to America’s Combat-Wounded Veterans

Apollo Beach, FL, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation (WWIA) would like to recognize and thank Hot Tubs of Tennessee for their remarkable and generous support. Hot Tubs of Tennessee has been proudly supporting WWIA since 2016 and was recently awarded the Foundation’s Purple Heart Patron Award for having cumulatively donated over $50,000 to help further WWIA’s mission of serving and honoring America’s combat-wounded Purple Heart Veterans through therapeutic and adaptive outdoor sports like hunting and fishing. The partnership with Hot Tubs of Tennessee underscores the importance of community involvement in supporting our nation’s Veterans. Hot Tubs of Tennessee, known for their high-quality products and dedication to customer satisfaction, is proud to support WWIA's mission. Their contributions play a crucial role in helping Veterans heal and reconnect with their passion for the outdoors, fostering a sense of camaraderie and shared experiences.





Members of the Hot Tubs of Tennessee Team and the WWIA Team at the check presentation and award ceremony in Lebanon, TN.

Wounded Warriors often return home differently than when they left to serve our nation; finding that their personal and professional lives are impacted by their war related experiences. WWIA in coordination with an incredible team of hosts, volunteers, donors, and supporters across North America helps show Purple Heart recipients that they can still experience and accomplish great things, no matter their current circumstances.

WWIA’s world-class outdoor events help these combat-wounded veterans achieve a level of satisfaction and achievement that has often been missing from their lives. Although hunting and fishing can be an exciting part of these outdoor adventures, the main event on these trips is the opportunity to connect with fellow Purple Heart recipients and to be welcomed warmly by local communities across North America who honor them for their service and sacrifice.

Steve Ruscigno, Chief Executive Officer of Hot Tubs of Tennessee, explained the reason they proudly support WWIA. “We are forever grateful to America’s incredible combat-wounded Veterans. The freedoms we enjoy each day are a direct result of their bravery, sacrifice, and love of country. It’s truly an honor to stand alongside the Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation and to play even a small part in the healing and recovery these Purple Heart Heroes so richly deserve.” Every year during the month of May, Hot Tubs of Tennessee hosts their annual WWIA Fundraiser, where they generously donate $100.00 from the sale of every Hot Tub, Endless Pool Swim Spa, Tylo Sauna, or Cold Plunge. They had a record-breaking donation this year of $10,000. Incredible!

Each WWIA event serves an average of 3-5 Heroes and lasts anywhere from 2-5 days on average, allowing for optimal bonding, brotherhood and camaraderie. These events help bolster self-confidence while strengthening the bond with nature, local communities and other Purple Heart veterans. Whether these Heroes suffer from traumatic brain injury, permanent limb disability or post-traumatic stress disorder, these connections are critical to the healing process.

John McDaniel, the WWIA Founder and CEO, explained that their mission is made possible by the thoughtful support of partners like Hot Tubs of Tennessee. Stating, “This kind of generosity enables us to continue to provide healing and therapeutic sporting events to America’s combat-wounded Veterans, all at no cost to those we serve. Through their gracious philanthropic support, companies like Hot Tubs of Tennessee are making a significant impact, helping change and improve the lives of countless Veterans and their families.” McDaniel expressed gratitude for their tremendous support over the past decade and honored them as their ally, friend, and partner.

Hot Tubs of Tennessee (formerly Hot Spring Spas of Music City) was established September 2003, by Dennis Croteau in Lebanon, Tennessee. Dennis started his career in the hot tub industry in 1991 working for John and Carol Clark at their Crossville location. His brother Kevin retired after 29+ years in the US Army and numerous leadership positions including Battalion Commander and LTC of Infantry to join Dennis in April 2007.

Together they formed Hot Spring Spas of Music City, LLC which includes 30+ associates and 5 Tennessee showrooms located in Lebanon, Franklin, Murfreesboro, Crossville and Knoxville. Their expertise is now 22 years strong and provides local customers with personalized wellness solutions. In early 2025, Hot Springs Spas of Music City became a 100% employee-owned business and rebranded to Hot Tubs of Tennessee. Although the name has changed, their mission remains the same, to provide the finest hot tub products and customer care across the state of Tennessee. To learn more information about Hot Tubs of Tennessee, please visit their website at www.hottubsoftennessee.com and follow them on social media at Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

The Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation (WWIA) is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization headquartered in Apollo Beach, FL. Their mission is to serve our nation’s combat-wounded Purple Heart recipients by providing world-class therapeutic outdoor adaptive sporting activities such as hunting and fishing as a means to recognize and honor their sacrifice, encourage independence and connections with communities, and promote healing and wellness through camaraderie and a shared passion for the outdoors. WWIA is in their 19th year of operation and since their inception in 2007, WWIA has proudly served and re-served thousands of combat-wounded Veterans, from every state in the U.S., providing all-expense paid outdoor sporting adventures.

To learn more information about the Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation (WWIA), please visit their website at www.wwiaf.org and follow them on social media at Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, or LinkedIn.





Combat-wounded Purple Heart recipients gather together for a WWIA deer hunt in beautiful Hohenwald, TN.

The Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation Inc. (WWIA) serves our nation’s combat-wounded Purple Heart recipients by providing therapeutic world-class outdoor adaptive sporting activities as a means to recognize and honor their sacrifice, encourage independence and connections with communities, and promote healing and wellness through camaraderie and a shared passion for the outdoors.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.youtube.com/embed/cZ7_FZlsEtE