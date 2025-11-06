Bimini Capital Management Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

VERO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCQB: BMNM), (“Bimini Capital,” “Bimini,” or the “Company”), today announced results of operations for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net income of approximately $1.8 million, or $0.18 per common share, compared to net income of approximately $0.3 million, or $0.03 per common share, in the third quarter of 2024

Book value per share of $0.92

Company to discuss results on Friday, November 7, 2025, at 10:00 AM ET

Management Commentary

Commenting on third quarter results, Robert E. Cauley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Unlike the second quarter, the third quarter of 2025 was generally free of market moving events unlike the second. As a result, interest rates were generally range bound and slightly lower on the quarter, implied interest rate volatility continued to decline steadily, and mortgage spreads tightened modestly but still offer attractive returns on a historical basis. In all it was a very favorable environment for levered Agency Residential Mortgage Backed Securities ("RMBS") investors, and the companies in the sector generated strong financial results for the quarter, including Orchid Island Capital, Inc. ("Orchid"). The quarter was also conducive to capital raising by the mortgage Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") sector and most companies in the space did so, including Orchid once again.

“Like the second quarter of 2025, our advisory service revenues for the nine and three months ended September 30, 2025, continued to expand, increasing by 26% and 35%, respectively, over the comparable 2024 periods. Likewise, interest revenues for the nine and three months ended September 30, 2025, increased 17% and 3%, respectively, over the comparable 2024 periods. Our advisory services segment generated net income of $2.4 million, and our investment portfolio generated net income of $0.3 million for the third quarter of 2025. On a consolidated basis, Bimini generated net income of $1.8 million, or $0.18 per share, during the three months ended September 30, 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, Bimini recorded net income of $2.4 million, or $0.24 per share.

“As the fourth quarter unfolds the markets are faced with a prolonged government shutdown that commenced on October 1, 2025. Economic data related to the labor market release during the third quarter of 2025 was quite weak, and the Fed shifted its balance of risks outlook towards economic weakness, leading to two 25 basis point interest rate cuts – in September and October. Interest rate volatility has remained low – both realized and implied in the swaptions market, and Agency RMBS have continued to perform well. The market remains generally conducive to both Agency mortgage REIT performance and capital raising. Without most economic data available due to the government shutdown, markets are unable to clearly discern the evolving performance of the economy, and the Federal Reserve may withhold further monetary policy steps until there is more clarity on the economic outlook. In the interim the Company should continue to benefit from the favorable market conditions.”

Details of Third Quarter 2025 Results of Operations

Bimini's advisory service revenues of approximately $4.5 million represented a 35% increase over the third quarter of 2024 and a 17% increase over the second quarter of 2025. This was a result of Orchid's increased stockholders' equity from $912.0 million at June 30, 2025 to $1.1 billion at September 30, 2025. Orchid reported net income for the third quarter of 2025 of $72.1 million and generated a 6.7% return on its book value for the quarter – not annualized. Orchid also raised $152.3 million in new equity during the quarter.

Interest revenue from Royal Palm's MBS portfolio increased 3% from the third quarter of 2024, but decreased 3% from the second quarter of 2025. Repurchase agreement ("Repo") funding costs decreased by approximately 16% in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the 2024 third quarter and by 3% from the second quarter of 2025. Net interest income, inclusive of dividends from holdings of Orchid common shares, increased by approximately 84% over the third quarter of 2024, but decreased by approximately 2% from the second quarter of 2025 owing primarily to the sale of assets in the MBS portfolio during the first half of 2025. These amounts represent net interest income from the investment portfolio and do not include interest charges on our trust preferred or other long-term debt.

Interest charges on the trust preferred and other long-term debt of $0.54 million were virtually unchanged from the second quarter of 2025 and were down 10% from the third quarter of 2024. Expenses of $3.0 million increased by 5% from the second quarter of 2025 and by 13% over the third quarter of 2024. Bimini recorded an income tax provision of $0.4 million for the third quarter of 2025.

Management of Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid is managed and advised by Bimini. As Manager, Bimini is responsible for administering Orchid’s business activities and day-to-day operations. Pursuant to the terms of a management agreement, our subsidiary, Bimini Advisors, provides Orchid with its management team, including its officers, along with appropriate support personnel. Bimini also maintains a common stock investment in Orchid, which is accounted for under the fair value option, with changes in fair value recorded in the statement of operations for the current period. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, Bimini’s statement of operations included dividends of $0.2 million from its investment in Orchid common stock. Also, during the three months ended September 30, 2025, Bimini recorded $4.5 million in advisory services revenue for managing Orchid’s portfolio, consisting of $3.3 million of management fees, $0.9 million in overhead reimbursement, and $0.3 million in repurchase, clearing and administrative fees.

Book Value Per Share

The Company's book value per share on September 30, 2025 was $0.92. The Company computes book value per share by dividing total stockholders' equity by the total number of outstanding shares of the Company's Class A Common Stock. At September 30, 2025, the Company's stockholders’ equity was $9.2 million, with 10,005,457 Class A Common shares outstanding.

Capital Allocation and Return on Invested Capital

The Company allocates capital between two MBS sub-portfolios, the pass-through MBS portfolio and the structured MBS portfolio, consisting of interest-only and inverse interest-only securities. The table below details the changes to the respective sub-portfolios during the quarter.

Portfolio Activity for the Quarter

Structured Security Portfolio

Inverse

Pass

Interest-

Interest-

Through

Only

Only

Portfolio

Securities

Securities

Sub-total

Total

Market Value - June 30, 2025 $ 105,433,767 $ 2,183,340 $ 6,522 $ 2,189,862 $ 107,623,629 Return of investment n/a (78,246 ) (302 ) (78,548 ) (78,548 ) Pay-downs (3,976,821 ) n/a n/a n/a (3,976,821 ) Discount accreted due to pay-downs (28,230 ) n/a n/a n/a (28,230 ) Mark to market gains (losses) 897,033 (29,666 ) 233 (29,433 ) 867,600 Market Value - September 30, 2025 $ 102,325,749 $ 2,075,428 $ 6,453 $ 2,081,881 $ 104,407,630

The tables below present the allocation of capital between the respective portfolios at September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, and the return on invested capital for each sub-portfolio for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025. Capital allocation is defined as the sum of the market value of securities held, less associated repurchase agreement borrowings, plus cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash associated with repurchase agreements. Capital allocated to non-portfolio assets is not included in the calculation.

Capital Allocation

Structured Security Portfolio

Inverse

Pass-

Interest-

Interest-

Through

Only

Only

Portfolio

Securities

Securities

Sub-total

Total

September 30, 2025 Market value $ 102,325,749 $ 2,075,428 $ 6,453 $ 2,081,881 $ 104,407,630 Cash equivalents and restricted cash 10,979,924 - - - 10,979,924 Repurchase agreement obligations (99,953,000 ) - - - (99,953,000 ) Total $ 13,352,673 $ 2,075,428 $ 6,453 $ 2,081,881 $ 15,434,554 % of Total 86.5 % 13.5 % 0.0 % 13.5 % 100.0 % June 30, 2025 Market value $ 105,433,767 $ 2,183,340 $ 6,522 $ 2,189,862 $ 107,623,629 Cash equivalents and restricted cash 6,583,906 - - - 6,583,906 Repurchase agreement obligations (101,742,000 ) - - - (101,742,000 ) Total $ 10,275,673 $ 2,183,340 $ 6,522 $ 2,189,862 $ 12,465,535 % of Total 82.4 % 17.5 % 0.1 % 17.6 % 100.0 %

The returns on invested capital in the PT MBS and structured MBS portfolios were approximately 10.2% and 0.1%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The combined portfolio generated a return on invested capital of approximately 8.4%.

Returns for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2025

Structured Security Portfolio

Inverse

Pass

Interest-

Interest-

Through

Only

Only

Portfolio

Securities

Securities

Sub-total

Total

Interest income (net of repo funding cost) $ 346,062 $ 30,878 $ 93 $ 30,971 $ 377,033 Realized and unrealized gains (losses) 868,803 (29,666 ) 233 (29,433 ) 839,370 Hedge losses (169,953 ) n/a n/a n/a (169,953 ) Total Return $ 1,044,912 $ 1,212 $ 326 $ 1,538 $ 1,046,450 Beginning capital allocation $ 10,275,673 $ 2,183,340 $ 6,522 $ 2,189,862 $ 12,465,535 Return on invested capital for the quarter(1) 10.2 % 0.1 % 5.0 % 0.1 % 8.4 %





(1) Calculated by dividing the Total Return by the Beginning Capital Allocation, expressed as a percentage.

Prepayments

For the third quarter of 2025, the Company received approximately $4.1 million in scheduled and unscheduled principal repayments and prepayments, which equated to a three-month constant prepayment rate (“CPR”) of approximately 16.8%. Prepayment rates on the two MBS sub-portfolios were as follows (in CPR):

PT Structured MBS Sub- MBS Sub- Total Three Months Ended Portfolio Portfolio Portfolio September 30, 2025 16.4 18.8 16.8 June 30, 2025 10.3 7.3 9.9 March 31, 2025 7.5 6.2 7.3 December 31, 2024 10.9 12.5 11.1 September 30, 2024 6.3 6.7 6.3 June 30, 2024 10.9 5.5 10.0 March 31, 2024 18.0 9.2 16.5

Portfolio

The following tables summarize the MBS portfolio as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024:

($ in thousands) Weighted Percentage

Average of

Weighted

Maturity Fair

Entire

Average

in Longest Asset Category Value

Portfolio

Coupon

Months Maturity September 30, 2025 Fixed Rate MBS $ 102,326 98.0 % 5.60 % 330 1-Aug-54 Structured MBS 2,082 2.0 % 2.90 % 275 15-May-51 Total MBS Portfolio $ 104,408 100.0 % 5.26 % 329 1-Aug-54 December 31, 2024 Fixed Rate MBS $ 120,056 98.1 % 5.60 % 341 1-Jan-55 Structured MBS 2,292 1.9 % 2.85 % 281 15-May-51 Total MBS Portfolio $ 122,348 100.0 % 5.26 % 340 1-Jan-55





($ in thousands) September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

Percentage of

Percentage of

Agency Fair Value

Entire Portfolio

Fair Value

Entire Portfolio

Fannie Mae $ 29,528 28.3 % $ 32,692 26.7 % Freddie Mac 74,880 71.7 % 89,656 73.3 % Total Portfolio $ 104,408 100.0 % $ 122,348 100.0 %





September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Weighted Average Pass Through Purchase Price $ 102.99 $ 102.72 Weighted Average Structured Purchase Price $ 4.48 $ 4.48 Weighted Average Pass Through Current Price $ 101.74 $ 99.63 Weighted Average Structured Current Price $ 14.02 $ 13.71 Effective Duration (1) 2.699 3.622





(1) Effective duration is the approximate percentage change in price for a 100 basis point change in rates. An effective duration of 2.699 indicates that an interest rate increase of 1.0% would be expected to cause a 2.699% decrease in the value of the MBS in the Company’s investment portfolio at September 30, 2025. An effective duration of 3.622 indicates that an interest rate increase of 1.0% would be expected to cause a 3.622% decrease in the value of the MBS in the Company’s investment portfolio at December 31, 2024. These figures include the structured securities in the portfolio but not the effect of the Company’s hedges. Effective duration quotes for individual investments are obtained from The Yield Book, Inc.

Financing and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had outstanding repurchase obligations of approximately $100.0 million with a net weighted average borrowing rate of 4.36%. These agreements were collateralized by MBS with a fair value, including accrued interest, of approximately $104.8 million. At September 30, 2025, the Company’s liquidity was approximately $9.7 million, consisting of unpledged MBS and cash and cash equivalents.

We may pledge more of our structured MBS as part of a repurchase agreement funding but retain cash in lieu of acquiring additional assets. In this way, we can, at a modest cost, retain higher levels of cash on hand and decrease the likelihood that we will have to sell assets in a distressed market in order to raise cash. Below is a list of outstanding borrowings under repurchase obligations at September 30, 2025.

($ in thousands) Repurchase Agreement Obligations

Weighted

Weighted

Total

Average

Average

Outstanding

% of

Borrowing

Maturity

Counterparty Balances

Total

Rate

(in Days)

Marex Capital Markets Inc. $ 21,903 22.0 % 4.33 % 23 DV Securities, LLC 18,517 18.5 % 4.48 % 28 Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. 18,209 18.2 % 4.27 % 44 South Street Securities, LLC 15,731 15.7 % 4.31 % 23 Clear Street LLC 15,095 15.1 % 4.30 % 20 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc. 10,498 10.5 % 4.49 % 15 $ 99,953 100.0 % 4.36 % 26

Summarized Consolidated Financial Statements

The following is a summarized presentation of the unaudited consolidated balance sheets as of September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, and the unaudited consolidated statements of operations for the nine and three month periods ended September 30, 2025 and 2024. Amounts presented are subject to change.

BIMINI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited - Amounts Subject to Change) September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

ASSETS Mortgage-backed securities $ 104,407,630 $ 122,348,170 Cash equivalents and restricted cash 10,979,924 7,422,746 Orchid Island Capital, Inc. common stock, at fair value 3,989,188 4,427,372 Accrued interest receivable 505,547 601,640 Deferred tax assets, net 15,372,984 15,930,953 Other assets 4,493,621 4,122,776 Total Assets $ 139,748,894 $ 154,853,657 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Repurchase agreements $ 99,953,000 $ 117,180,999 Long-term debt 27,352,127 27,368,158 Other liabilities 3,204,315 3,483,093 Total Liabilities 130,509,442 148,032,250 Stockholders' equity 9,239,452 6,821,407 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 139,748,894 $ 154,853,657 Class A Common Shares outstanding 10,005,457 10,005,457 Book value per share $ 0.92 $ 0.68





BIMINI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited - Amounts Subject to Change) Nine Months Ended September 30,

Three Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Advisory services $ 11,850,846 $ 9,396,828 $ 4,457,711 $ 3,300,512 Interest and dividend income 5,473,053 4,781,408 1,739,397 1,690,252 Interest expense (5,276,945 ) (5,558,657 ) (1,701,510 ) (1,980,863 ) Net revenues 12,046,954 8,619,579 4,495,598 3,009,901 Other (expense) income (356,123 ) 1,067,454 669,417 420,726 Expenses 8,714,817 8,439,314 2,971,686 2,627,343 Net income before income tax provision 2,976,014 1,247,719 2,193,329 803,284 Income tax provision 557,969 1,052,231 370,586 547,059 Net income $ 2,418,045 $ 195,488 $ 1,822,743 $ 256,225 Basic and Diluted Net (Loss) Income Per Share of: CLASS A COMMON STOCK $ 0.24 $ 0.02 $ 0.18 $ 0.03 CLASS B COMMON STOCK $ 0.24 $ 0.02 $ 0.18 $ 0.03





Three Months Ended September 30,

Key Balance Sheet Metrics 2025

2024

Average MBS(1) $ 106,015,627 $ 102,421,681 Average repurchase agreements(1) 100,847,500 97,949,499 Average stockholders' equity(1) 8,328,081 8,195,116 Key Performance Metrics Average yield on MBS(2) 5.79 % 5.80 % Average cost of funds(2) 4.59 % 5.61 % Average economic cost of funds(3) 4.16 % 5.75 % Average interest rate spread(4) 1.20 % 0.19 % Average economic interest rate spread(5) 1.63 % 0.05 %





(1) Average MBS, repurchase agreements and stockholders’ equity balances are calculated using two data points, the beginning and ending balances. (2) Portfolio yields and costs of funds are calculated based on the average balances of the underlying investment portfolio/repurchase agreement balances and are annualized for the quarterly periods presented. (3) Represents interest cost of our borrowings and the effect of derivative agreements attributed to the period related to hedging activities, divided by average repurchase agreements. (4) Average interest rate spread is calculated by subtracting average cost of funds from average yield on MBS. (5) Average economic interest rate spread is calculated by subtracting average economic cost of funds from average yield on MBS.

About Bimini Capital Management, Inc.

Bimini Capital Management, Inc. invests primarily in, but is not limited to investing in, residential mortgage-related securities issued by the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae). Its objective is to earn returns on the spread between the yield on its assets and its costs, including the interest expense on the funds it borrows. In addition, Bimini generates a significant portion of its revenue serving as the manager of the MBS portfolio of, and providing certain repurchase agreement trading, clearing and administrative services to, Orchid.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements herein relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The reader is cautioned that such forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time and on management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause such differences are described in Bimini Capital Management, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Bimini Capital Management, Inc.'s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Bimini Capital Management, Inc. assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable law.

