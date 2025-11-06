Denali Therapeutics Announces Board and Executive Leadership Updates

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) today announced updates to its Board of Directors and executive leadership team.

Tim Van Hauwermeiren has been appointed to Denali’s Board of Directors. Mr. Van Hauwermeiren is co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of argenx. Carole Ho, M.D., who has served as Denali’s Chief Medical Officer and Head of Development since 2015, will be departing to join Eli Lilly and Company as Executive Vice President, and President of Lilly Neuroscience. Peter Chin, M.D., is assuming the role of Acting Chief Medical Officer and Head of Development at Denali. Dr. Chin is a neurologist and joined Denali in 2019, most recently serving as Senior Vice President of the Enzyme TransportVehicle™ (ETV) Franchise and Late-Stage Clinical Development.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tim to our Board of Directors. His rare combination of scientific insight, commercial acumen and leadership experience in successfully scaling a biotech organization from founding to commercial success will be invaluable as we continue to grow and advance towards the potential approval and launch of our first product,” said Ryan Watts, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Denali Therapeutics. “I also want to express our deep gratitude to Carole for her many contributions over the past decade. In collaboration with Carole, Peter has played a key role in building our clinical development organization and leading the filing of our first Biologics License Application for tividenofusp alfa for Hunter syndrome. We are confident that Peter’s proven expertise will ensure a seamless transition and continued focus on delivering transformative medicines to patients.”

“I am honored to join Denali as the team prepares for commercialization of its first medicine and advances its TransportVehicle (TV) platform, which has the potential to transform the way we deliver biologics to the entire body, including the brain,” said Mr. Van Hauwermeiren. “I have seen firsthand how strategic focus, operational excellence and a patient-centric mindset enables a successful transition from a clinical-stage to a commercial-stage company. I look forward to working with the Denali leadership team and Board to help unlock the full potential of the TV platform.”

“It has been a privilege to work alongside the talented team at Denali over the past decade and to contribute to our shared purpose of developing transformative therapies,” said Dr. Ho. “I am very proud of what we have achieved together from advancing our therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier to building a clinical-stage portfolio. Having partnered with Peter throughout much of my time at Denali, I know his deep development expertise and leadership will continue to guide the company toward making a difference for individuals and their families living with serious diseases.”

“I am deeply grateful for the trust placed in me to lead our Development organization at this important time for Denali,” said Dr. Chin. “I look forward to working with our dedicated teams, clinicians, advocates and regulators to advance our broad portfolio of programs and drive forward meaningful outcomes for patients.”

Dr. Ho will transition her responsibilities to Dr. Chin through late November 2025.

About Tim Van Hauwermeiren

Tim Van Hauwermeiren co-founded argenx in 2008 and, as its Chief Executive Officer, has guided the company from a nascent antibody-engineering start-up into a global commercial immunology business. He brings more than two decades of leadership experience in the life sciences and consumer-goods sectors, including roles at Ablynx and Procter & Gamble, with deep expertise in general management and business development. Mr. Van Hauwermeiren holds a B.Sc. and M.Sc. in bioengineering from Ghent University and an Executive MBA from The Vlerick School of Management. He also serves on the Board of Directors of Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc.

About Peter Chin, M.D.

Peter Chin, M.D., is Acting Chief Medical Officer and Head of Development at Denali Therapeutics. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of the ETV Franchise and Late-Stage Clinical Development at Denali. Since joining Denali in 2019, Dr. Chin has led global late-stage clinical programs, clinical outcomes research and drug safety, overseeing pivotal studies across multiple therapeutic areas. He has played a key role in building Denali’s medical affairs infrastructure and ensuring operational readiness for late-stage and commercial programs. Prior to Denali, Dr. Chin held senior positions at Genentech and Novartis, focusing on advancing therapies for neurodegenerative, neuroinflammatory and rare diseases. He earned his M.D. from the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing a broad portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. Denali pursues new treatments by rigorously assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the BBB, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement. Denali is based in South San Francisco. For additional information, please visit www.denalitherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

