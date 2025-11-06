IPG Photonics Expands Operations to Huntsville Alabama, Bringing Innovation to the Defense Industry

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG Photonics today announced the grand opening of its new office and manufacturing facility in Huntsville, Alabama. This location in Redstone Gateway will be the headquarters of the newly created IPG Defense business and dedicated to the development and production of laser defense solutions for both military and civilian operations.

Purpose Built for Mission Critical Operations

IPG Photonics’ investment transformed the 14,000-square-foot space into a world-class center where customers can experience innovative laser technologies and discuss their specific needs with the on-site experts. Additionally, the location features flexible and collaborative workspaces and amenities to provide an optimal team environment.

"This new facility enables our engineers to more rapidly design, develop and manufacture our current line of CROSSBOWTM laser defense products, and allows us to scale up the local workforce to meet the increased demand for our laser defense solutions,” said Dr. Ben Allison, Vice President of IPG Defense Products.

Huntsville, Alabama - the “Rocket City” - has long been an epicenter for defense programs and a hub for some of the best industry talent. IPG Defense is leveraging the strength of the local talent pool and is currently hiring for jobs in Engineering, Applications, Operations, and Field Support.

A True Win-Win for IPG Defense and Huntsville

As part of the grand opening event, Congressman Dale Strong (AL-05) visited the new location and was given a tour of the impressive facility. “I’m proud to visit IPG Defense and see the important work they’re doing to strengthen our defense position through local advanced manufacturing and new job creation. North Alabama continues to play a central role in our nation’s security mission, and now we will further increase our capabilities by adding new Counter-UAS laser defense solutions to our region,” said Representative Dale Strong.

During his visit, Rep. Strong participated in a hands-on demonstration of a CROSSBOW counter-UAS high-energy laser system in operation. Rep. Strong continued, “When I operated CROSSBOW, I was impressed at the ease of use, speed, and effectiveness to counter drones. As drone threats become more common, especially along our southern border, IPG Defense’s technology will be vital in protecting our people and critical infrastructure. We must stay one step ahead to keep Americans safe."

Laser Solutions Beyond Defense Applications

The new facility builds on Huntsville’s legacy of innovation, establishing a strategic defense hub that enhances IPG’s role in protecting critical assets. It also delivers world-class industrial laser technologies to regional defense customers. Leveraging IPG’s deep applications expertise, the company plans to integrate fiber lasers into differentiated subsystems and systems to address complex challenges where precision and efficiency are essential.

IPG’s proven laser-based solutions—including multi-application capabilities in welding, cutting, and cleaning, as well as robotic automation for large-scale manufacturing—enable defense contractors to achieve superior performance and cost efficiency. This approach strengthens long-term partnerships and accelerates adoption of laser-based technologies across the defense industry, creating lasting value for customers and stakeholders.

About IPG Photonics Corporation

IPG Photonics Corporation is the leader in high-power fiber lasers and amplifiers used primarily in materials processing and other diverse applications. The Company’s mission is to develop innovative laser solutions making the world a better place. IPG accomplishes this mission by delivering superior performance, reliability, and usability at a lower total cost of ownership compared with other types of lasers and non-laser tools, allowing end users to increase productivity and decrease costs. IPG is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts and has more than 30 facilities worldwide.

For more information, visit IPG-CROSSBOW.com

