SIGA Reports Financial Results for Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA) (Nasdaq: SIGA), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

“We continue to advance SIGA's key priorities while generating $86 million in product revenues and $33 million in pre-tax operating income for the first nine months of 2025," stated Diem Nguyen, Chief Executive Officer. " As we look forward to the remainder of 2025 and prepare for 2026, we are focused on building upon our long track record as a successful partner with the U.S. Government and international governments to secure new procurement contracts and orders that will serve as the foundation of our revenues for the years to come.”

Summary Financial Results



($ in millions, except

Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30

Ended September 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 Product sales (1) $ 0.9 $ 8.9 $ 85.8 $ 53.5 Total revenues (2) $ 2.6 $ 10.0 $ 90.8 $ 57.3 Operating (loss) / income(3) (4) $ (10.2 ) $ 0.5 $ 33.2 $ 12.9 (Loss) / income before income taxes(3) $ (8.4 ) $ 1.9 $ 38.3 $ 17.5 Net (loss) / income $ (6.4 ) $ 1.3 $ 28.7 $ 13.5 Diluted (loss) / income per share $ (0.09 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.40 $ 0.19





(1) Includes supportive services related to product sales. (2) Includes research and development revenues. (3) Operating (loss) / income excludes, and income (loss) before income taxes includes, other income. Both line items exclude the impact of income taxes. (4) Differences in operating income margin between periods reflects different product mixes in those periods.

Year-to-Date Key Business and Operational Activity:

For the first nine months of the year, the Company generated $53 million of oral TPOXX revenues and $26 million of IV TPOXX revenues in connection with deliveries to the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile, or SNS. Additionally, the Company delivered $6 million of oral TPOXX to an international customer, representing a sale to this country in five out of the last six years.

In June 2025, the Company’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA, 19C contract (with the U.S. Government) was modified to add $13 million of funding to the Company’s TPOXX pediatric development program. In combination with the $14 million of funding added in April 2025 to support manufacturing activities, $27 million of development funding was added to the BARDA 19C contract during the second quarter.



In March 2025, the Company received a procurement order for $26 million of IV TPOXX from the U.S. Government under the 19C BARDA contract.



In January 2025, the Company announced that TPOXX received regulatory approval in Japan (as TEPOXX) for the treatment of smallpox, mpox, cowpox, as well as complications following smallpox vaccination in adults and pediatric patients weighing at least 13 kg. TEPOXX is the first antiviral therapy approved by the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PDMA), in collaboration with the Japan Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, for the treatment of orthopoxviruses.



Capital Management Activity:

On April 8, 2025, a special cash dividend of $0.60 per share was declared. This dividend was paid on May 15, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 29, 2025.



ABOUT SIGA

SIGA is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company and leader in global health focused on the development of innovative medicines to treat and prevent infectious diseases. With a primary focus on orthopoxviruses, we are dedicated to protecting humanity against the world’s most severe infectious diseases, including those that occur naturally, accidentally, or intentionally. Through partnerships with governments and public health agencies, we work to build a healthier and safer world by providing essential countermeasures against these global health threats. Our flagship product, TPOXX® (tecovirimat), is an antiviral medicine approved in the U.S. and Canada for the treatment of smallpox and authorized in Europe, the UK, and Japan for the treatment of smallpox, mpox (monkeypox), cowpox, and vaccinia complications. For more information about SIGA, visit www.siga.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements relating to SIGA’s future business development and plans. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future financial position, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, plans and objectives of management for future operations. The words “may,” “continue,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “could,” “should,” “target,” “goal,” “potential” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and SIGA cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of SIGA is not a guarantee of future performance. SIGA’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated by such forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, some of which are beyond SIGA’s control, including, but not limited to, (i) the risk that SIGA may not complete performance under the BARDA Contract on schedule or in accordance with contractual terms, (ii) the risk that the BARDA Contract is modified or canceled at the request or requirement of, or SIGA is not able to enter into new contracts to supply TPOXX® to, the U.S. Government, (iii) the risk that the nascent international biodefense market does not develop to a degree that allows SIGA to continue to successfully market TPOXX® internationally, (iv) the risk that potential products, including potential alternative uses or formulations of TPOXX® that appear promising to SIGA or its collaborators, cannot be shown to be efficacious or safe in subsequent pre-clinical or clinical trials, (v) the risk that target timing for deliveries of product to customers, and the recognition of related revenues, are delayed or adversely impacted by the actions, or inaction, of contract manufacturing organizations, or other vendors, within the supply chain, or due to coordination activities between the customer and supply chain vendors, (vi) the risk that SIGA or its collaborators will not obtain or maintain appropriate or necessary governmental approvals to market these or other potential products or uses, (vii) the risk that SIGA may not be able to secure or enforce sufficient legal rights in its products, including intellectual property protection, (viii) the risk that any challenge to SIGA’s patent and other property rights, if adversely determined, could affect SIGA’s business and, even if determined favorably, could be costly, (ix) the risk that regulatory requirements applicable to SIGA’s products may result in the need for further or additional testing or documentation that will delay or prevent SIGA from seeking, obtaining or maintaining needed approvals to market these products, (x) the risk that the volatile and competitive nature of the biotechnology industry may hamper SIGA’s efforts to develop or market its products, (xi) the risk that changes in domestic or foreign economic and market conditions may affect SIGA’s ability to advance its research or may affect its products adversely, (xii) the effect of federal, state, and foreign regulation, including drug regulation, on SIGA’s businesses, (xiii) the impacts of significant recent shifts in trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs, retaliatory tariff measures, and subsequent modifications or suspensions thereof, and market reactions to such policies and resulting trade disputes, (xiv) the risk of disruptions to SIGA’s supply chain for the manufacture of TPOXX®, causing delays in SIGA’s research and development activities, causing delays or the re-allocation of funding in connection with SIGA’s government contracts, or diverting the attention of government staff overseeing SIGA’s government contracts, (xv) risks associated with the U.S. Government shutdown, actions or uncertainties surrounding the debt ceiling, or the changes in the U.S. administration, and (xvi) the risk that the U.S. or foreign governments' responses (including inaction) to national or global economic conditions or infectious diseases, are ineffective and may adversely affect SIGA’s business, as well as the risks and uncertainties included in Item 1A “Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and SIGA's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. SIGA urges investors and security holders to read those documents free of charge at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. All such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made. SIGA does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which any such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The information contained on any website referenced in this Form 10-Q is not incorporated by reference into this filing.

SIGA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

As of

September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 171,955,584 $ 155,400,262 Accounts receivable 2,490,234 21,166,129 Inventory 48,006,005 49,563,880 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,293,648 4,914,613 Total current assets 227,745,471 231,044,884 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,196,803 1,298,423 Deferred tax asset, net 1,560,453 10,854,702 Goodwill 898,334 898,334 Other assets 202,015 240,683 Total assets $ 231,603,076 $ 244,337,026 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 5,032,898 $ 1,340,337 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 9,472,862 5,640,110 Deferred IV TPOXX® revenue 10,240,000 10,330,800 Income tax payable 96,561 8,020,366 Total current liabilities 24,842,321 25,331,613 Other liabilities 3,281,879 3,200,650 Total liabilities 28,124,200 28,532,263 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Common stock ($.0001 par value, 600,000,000 shares authorized, 71,611,302 and 71,404,669, issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 7,161 7,140 Additional paid-in capital 241,112,674 238,635,635 Accumulated deficit (37,640,959 ) (22,838,012 ) Total stockholders’ equity 203,478,876 215,804,763 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 231,603,076 $ 244,337,026

SIGA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues Product sales and supportive services $ 889,748 $ 8,942,875 $ 85,835,855 $ 53,496,869 Research and development 1,730,252 1,066,906 4,944,963 3,753,658 Total revenues 2,620,000 10,009,781 90,780,818 57,250,527 Operating expenses Cost of sales and supportive services 1,002,083 1,620,510 26,714,283 17,157,508 Selling, general and administrative 4,786,511 4,822,591 15,949,749 18,228,786 Research and development 7,053,985 3,024,593 14,914,895 8,966,905 Total operating expenses 12,842,579 9,467,694 57,578,927 44,353,199 Operating (loss)/income (10,222,579 ) 542,087 33,201,891 12,897,328 Other income, net 1,866,693 1,330,505 5,143,981 4,590,935 (Loss)/Income before income taxes (8,355,886 ) 1,872,592 38,345,872 17,488,263 Benefit/(Provision) for income taxes 1,990,067 (528,647 ) (9,636,811 ) (4,034,362 ) Net and comprehensive (loss)/income $ (6,365,819 ) $ 1,343,945 $ 28,709,061 $ 13,453,901 Basic (loss)/income per share $ (0.09 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.40 $ 0.19 Diluted (loss)/income per share $ (0.09 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.40 $ 0.19 Weighted average shares outstanding: basic 71,604,956 71,368,585 71,499,984 71,191,019 Weighted average shares outstanding: diluted 71,604,956 71,766,503 71,801,188 71,853,341



