Turtle Beach Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Reiterates Full Year Guidance

–Delivered Net Revenue of $80.5 Million–
–Gross Margin Improved to 37.4%, a Year-Over-Year Increase of Nearly 120 Basis Points–
Quarterly Net Income of $1.7 Million–
–Reported Adjusted EBITDA of $11.0 Million–
–Reiterating Full Year Revenue and EBITDA Guidance–

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: TBCH, the “Company”), a leading gaming accessories brand, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 and reiterated full year guidance for revenue and Adjusted EBITDA.

Third Quarter Highlights

  • Net revenue was $80.5 million.
  • Gross margin improved to 37.4%, an increase of nearly 120 basis points compared to the prior year.
  • Net income of $1.7 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $11.0 million.
  • Repurchased over $10 million of Turtle Beach shares during the quarter at an average purchase price of $14.40 per share.
  • Refinanced the Company’s existing term loan and credit facility, reducing the cost of capital on the term loan by over 450 basis points.
  • Reiterating full year revenue guidance of $340 - $360 million and full year Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $47 - $53 million.

“Our third quarter performance reflects strong operational execution and continued momentum across Turtle Beach,” said Cris Keirn, Chief Executive Officer, Turtle Beach Corporation. “Gross margins improved nearly 120 basis points year-over-year to more than 37%, demonstrating the tangible benefits of our ongoing cost optimization initiatives. Our refinancing earlier in the quarter further strengthened our balance sheet, providing enhanced flexibility to invest strategically in innovation and growth.

“We’re delivering on our strategy to profitably expand Turtle Beach’s gaming accessories portfolio across key platforms and categories. Since Q2, we’ve launched or announced more than 40 new products, including our first officially licensed PlayStation headsets, a complete range of Nintendo-licensed accessories, and exciting additions for PC gaming and simulation. With strong product momentum and multiple industry growth drivers ahead, we’re primed to capture significant growth opportunities and enhance long-term shareholder returns.”

Share Repurchases
During the third quarter, Turtle Beach continued its commitment of returning capital to shareholders primarily through a transaction with existing shareholder, Diversis Capital, in which the Company repurchased approximately 695,000 shares for $10 million. This transaction brings year-to-date share repurchases to approximately $17 million, reinforcing share buybacks as a cornerstone of Turtle Beach’s capital allocation strategy and demonstrating the Company’s confidence in its growth trajectory.

Debt Refinancing
During the third quarter, Turtle Beach Corporation completed a refinancing of its debt facilities; a $150 million facility comprised of a $90 million revolving credit facility and a $60 million term loan. This refinancing lowered the Company's cost of capital on the term loan by approximately 450 basis points, delivering over $2 million in expected annual interest savings while providing enhanced financial flexibility and removing prior operational limitations on share repurchases.

Financial Outlook
Turtle Beach Corporation is reiterating its financial outlook for the full year 2025.  The Company continues to expect net revenue of $340 million to $360 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $47 million to $53 million.

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Details
Turtle Beach will host a conference call and audio webcast today, November 6, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time), during which management will discuss third quarter results and provide commentary on business performance and its current outlook for 2025. A question-and-answer session will follow the prepared remarks.

The conference call may be accessed by telephone by dialing 1-844-826-3035 or 1-412-317-5195.

A live audio webcast of the earnings conference call may be accessed on Turtle Beach’s website at corp.turtlebeach.com, along with a copy of this press release and an updated investor presentation. A telephone replay of the call will be available through November 20, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 and entering passcode 10202996. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the investor relations website for a limited time.

About Turtle Beach Corporation
Turtle Beach Corporation (the “Company”) (corp.turtlebeach.com) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Company’s namesake Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for designing best-selling gaming headsets, top-rated game controllers, award-winning PC gaming peripherals, and groundbreaking gaming simulation accessories. Turtle Beach’s top-rated, fan-favorite Victrix brand is well-respected and favored by pro gamers in esports and the fighting game community. Innovation, first-to-market features, a broad range of products for all types of gamers, and top-rated customer support have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for over a decade. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: TBCH.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to its reported results, the Company has included in this earnings release certain financial metrics, including Adjusted EBITDA, that the Securities and Exchange Commission define as “non-GAAP financial measures.” Management believes that such non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the Company’s reported results, can provide useful supplemental information for investors analyzing period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s results. Non-GAAP financial measures are not an alternative to the Company’s GAAP financial results and may not be calculated in the same manner as similar measures presented by other companies. “Adjusted EBITDA” is defined by the Company as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation (non-cash), and certain non-recurring special items that we believe are not representative of core operations, as further described in Table 4. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented because management uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company’s operating performance, to perform financial planning, and to determine incentive compensation. Therefore, the Company believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information to, and facilitates additional analysis by, investors. The non-GAAP financial measures included herein exclude items that management does not believe reflect the Company’s core operating performance because such items are inherently unusual, non-operating, unpredictable, non-recurring, or non-cash. See a reconciliation of GAAP results to Adjusted EBITDA included as Table 4 below for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024.

By providing full year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA guidance, the Company provided its expectation of a forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure. Information reconciling full year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income (loss), is unavailable to the Company without unreasonable effort due to the variability, complexity, and lack of visibility with respect to certain reconciling items between Adjusted EBITDA and net income (loss), including other income (expense), provision for income taxes and stock-based compensation. These items cannot be reasonably and accurately predicted without the investment of undue time, cost and other resources and, accordingly, a reconciliation of the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA outlook to its net income (loss) outlook for such periods is not provided. These reconciling items could be material to the Company’s actual results for such periods.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions, or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “target”, “goal”, “project”, “intend” and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are not guarantees of performance. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. The inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company, or any person, that the objectives of the Company will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs on imported goods and other trade restrictions, the release and availability of successful game titles, macroeconomic conditions affecting the demand for our products, logistic and supply chain challenges and costs, dependence on the success and availability of third-parties to manufacture and manage the logistics of transporting and distributing our products, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the integration of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness, liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company’s other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

CONTACTS

Investors:
tbch@icrinc.com
(646) 277-1285

Public Relations & Media:
MacLean Marshall
Sr. Director, Global Communications
Turtle Beach Corporation
(858) 914-5093
maclean.marshall@turtlebeach.com

Turtle Beach Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per-share data)
(unaudited)
 
Table 1.
      
 Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended 
 September 30,  September 30,  September 30,
  September 30, 
 2025  2024  2025
  2024 
Net revenue$80,457  $94,363  $201,135  $226,689 
Cost of revenue 50,399   60,232   129,448   151,696 
Gross profit 30,058   34,131   71,687   74,993 
           
Operating expenses:          
Selling and marketing 12,513   13,535   37,697   36,289 
Research and development 4,161   4,311   12,625   12,802 
General and administrative 7,541   6,352   23,111   19,489 
Insurance recovery, net       (9,404)   
Acquisition-related cost 476   3,510   1,084   9,814 
Total operating expenses 24,691   27,708   65,113   78,394 
           
Operating income (loss) 5,367   6,423   6,574   (3,401)
Interest expense 3,718   2,712   7,773   5,082 
Other (income) expense, net (322)  252   780   974 
Income (loss) before income tax 1,971   3,459   (1,979   (9,457)
Income tax expense (benefit) 254   46   (101)  (5,501)
Net income (loss)$1,717  $3,413  $(1,878) $(3,956)
           
Net income (loss) per share          
Basic$0.09  $0.17  $(0.09) $(0.20)
Diluted$0.08  $0.16  $(0.09) $(0.20)
           
Weighted average number of shares:          
Basic 20,073   20,553   20,413   20,050 
Diluted 20,406   21,501   20,413   20,050 
                
                


Turtle Beach Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except par value and share amounts)
 
Table 2.
 
      
 September 30,  December 31, 
 2025  2024 
 (unaudited)    
ASSETS  
Current Assets:     
Cash and cash equivalents$12,257  $12,995 
Accounts receivable, net 56,754   93,118 
Inventories 94,964   71,251 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,381   11,007 
Total Current Assets 178,356   188,371 
Property and equipment, net 3,841   5,844 
Goodwill 50,428   52,942 
Intangible assets, net 36,350   42,398 
Other assets 9,232   9,306 
Total Assets$278,207  $298,861 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY     
Current Liabilities:     
Revolving credit facility$33,486  $49,412 
Accounts payable 46,917   34,839 
Term Loan, current 8,571   1,250 
Other current liabilities 22,580   38,171 
Total Current Liabilities 111,554   123,672 
Term Loan, non-current 48,404   45,620 
Income tax payable 1,377   1,362 
Other liabilities 6,221   7,603 
Total Liabilities 167,556   178,257 
Commitments and Contingencies     
Stockholders’ Equity     
Common stock, $0.001 par value - 25,000,000 shares authorized; 19,307,514 and 19,961,696 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 19   20 
Additional paid-in capital 229,174   239,983 
Accumulated deficit (119,972)  (118,094)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss 1,430   (1,305)
Total Stockholders’ Equity 110,651   120,604 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity$278,207  $298,861 
        


Turtle Beach Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
Table 3.
 Nine Months Ended 
 September 30,
2025		  September 30,
2024		 
   
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES     
Net loss$ (1,878) $ (3,956)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:     
Depreciation and amortization  3,259    3,261 
Fair value step-up adjustment to acquired inventory  —    2,085 
Amortization of intangible assets  6,051    4,843 
Amortization of debt financing costs  776    625 
Loss on extinguishment of debt  1,923    — 
Stock-based compensation  4,306    3,447 
Deferred income taxes  165    (6,739)
Change in sales returns reserve  1,777    1,369 
Provision for obsolete inventory  2,162    4,690 
Loss on impairment of assets  753 
Other(54)  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:     
Accounts receivable  34,586    4,344 
Inventories  (25,875)   (43,597)
Prepaid expenses and other assets  (1,495)   127 
Accounts payable  12,045    30,050 
Income taxes payable  (3,471)   485 
Other liabilities  (12,156)   (10,340)
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities  22,121    (8,553)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES     
Purchases of property and equipment  (1,169)   (3,392)
Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired  2,515    (77,294)
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities  1,346    (80,686)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES     
Borrowings on revolving credit facilities  186,249    242,609 
Repayment of revolving credit facilities  (202,175)   (183,983)
Proceeds from term loan  60,000    50,000 
Repayment of term loan  (51,101)   (729)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options  1,900    3,004 
Repurchase of common stock  (17,015)   (25,339)
Debt financing costs  (2,334)   (2,897)
Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities  (24,476)   82,665 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents  271    1,651 
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents  (738)   (4,923)
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period  12,995    18,726 
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period$ 12,257  $ 13,803 
        


Turtle Beach Corporation
GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
(in thousands)
 
Table 4.
 Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended 
 September 30,  September 30, 
 2025  2024  2025  2024 
 (in thousands) 
Net income (loss)$1,717  $3,413  $(1,878) $(3,956)
Interest expense 3,718   2,712   7,773   5,082 
Depreciation and amortization 3,086   3,322   9,310   8,104 
Stock-based compensation 1,386   1,496   4,306   3,447 
Income tax expense (1) 254   46   (101)  (5,501)
Restructuring expense (2) 347   910   477   1,657 
Acquisition-related costs (3) 476   3,510   1,084   9,814 
Fair value step-up adjustment to acquired inventory (4)    833      2,084 
Insurance recovery (5)       (9,404)   
Loss on inventory in transit and other costs (6)       605    
Litigation proceedings and other (7) (9)  26   (191)  30 
Adjusted EBITDA$10,975  $16,268  $11,981  $20,761 
                


(1) An income tax benefit of $7.0 million was recorded in the three months ended March 31, 2024 as a result of the reversal of a portion of the Company’s deferred tax asset valuation allowance.
  
(2)Restructuring expenses are costs in connection with reorganization of operations. These costs primarily include severance and related benefits.
  
(3)Acquisition-related cost includes one-time costs we incurred in connection with acquisitions including warehouse lease impairment, professional fees such as legal and accounting along with other integration related costs.
  
(4)Costs relate to the step up of acquired finished goods inventory to fair market value as required under purchase accounting. This step up in value over original cost is recorded as a charge to cost of revenue as such inventory is sold.
  
(5)Insurance proceeds from claims related to a loss of inventory while in transit that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  
(6)Certain professional fees related to recovery initiatives in connection with a loss of inventory while in transit that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  
(7)Litigation and other primarily includes one-time legal and other professional fees associated with certain proceedings and settlements.



