Research Frontiers Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Will Host a Conference Call at 4:30p.m. Today

 | Source: Research Frontiers Incorporated Research Frontiers Incorporated

WOODBURY, N.Y., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR) announced its financial results for its third quarter of 2025. Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results as well as recent developments.

 Who: Joseph M. Harary, President & CEO
 Date/Time: Thursday, November 6, 2025, 4:30 PM ET
 Dial-in Information:1-888-334-5785
 Conference Link: https://join.broaddata.com/?id=research-frontiers
 Replay: Available on Friday, November 7, 2025 for 90 days at https://smartglass-ir.com/
   

Key Comments:

1.Newly-Introduced Retrofit System for SPD-SmartGlass in the Architectural Market.

The debut of the SPD-Smart retrofit window system this week at GlassBuild 2025 in Orlando started the commercial rollout of the ability to retrofit SPD-SmartGlass in government and commercial buildings and homes. AIT Group, Gauzy, and Research Frontiers collaboration for this event resulted in the SPD-SmartGlass retrofit system receiving enthusiastically positive responses from architects, fabricators, and building owners.
2.Automotive Market Growth and Expansion.

Royalty income in the automotive segment grew year-over-year and sequentially even with the transfer of the Ferrari SPD-SmartGlass business from one Research Frontiers licensee to another. As of the third quarter, minimum annual royalty thresholds have now been exceeded by this licensee, allowing full recognition of Ferrari-related royalties in Q4 and setting the stage for further growth.
3.Industry Recognition and Leadership.

Research Frontiers’ technology and leadership will be prominently featured at the Automotive Glazing Conference in Detroit on November 18–19, where President and CEO Joseph M. Harary will deliver the keynote address and serve as Chairman of the Conference. The event brings together executives and engineers from global OEMs and their suppliers, underscoring the growing influence of SPD technology within the automotive glazing community. SPD-SmartGlass is scheduled to continue to be prominently featured at major global showcases throughout 2026.
4.Technology Outlook.

SPD-SmartGlass continues to outperform competing smart-glass technologies in clarity, speed, durability, and shading range. Progress in the development of a black SPD film and strategic investor and licensee Gauzy’s prefabricated lamination stacks further enhance optical uniformity, IR/UV performance, and manufacturability—enabling faster adoption and lower production costs.
5.Operational Results and Financial Stability.

Research Frontiers’ third quarter of 2025 showed continued progress across its core markets, with royalties increasing year-over-year and sequentially after adjusting for one-time events in 2024. The Company remains debt-free, with $1.13 million in cash and working capital of $1.4 million as of September 30, 2025, reflecting disciplined financial management and efficient operations.
  

“SPD-SmartGlass is gaining traction worldwide. Whether it’s the retrofit glass system unveiled this week in Orlando or the expanding list of automotive, aircraft and architectural programs, our licensees are proving that SPD-SmartGlass technology delivers performance, reliability, and scalability. We’ve built the foundation, and now we’re seeing that effort translate into market momentum and global recognition.” said Joseph M. Harary, President and CEO of Research Frontiers.

For more details, please see the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q which was filed today with the SEC, the contents of which are incorporated by reference herein.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to numerous companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers’ smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results, especially those reliant on activities by third parties, could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. “SPD-Smart” and “SPD-SmartGlass” are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc.

CONTACT:
Joseph M. Harary
President and CEO
Research Frontiers Inc.
+1-516-364-1902
Info@SmartGlass.com

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

  September 30, 2025
(Unaudited)		  December 31, 2024
(See Note 1)		 
Assets      
       
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $1,130,390  $1,994,186 
Royalties receivable, net of reserves of $1,354,850 in 2025 and $1,253,450 in 2024, respectively  371,878   658,213 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  112,604   93,490 
Total current assets  1,614,872   2,745,889 
         
Fixed assets, net  6,355   15,052 
Operating lease ROU assets  1,092,033   1,222,640 
Deposits and other assets  56,066   56,066 
Total assets $2,769,326  $4,039,647 
         
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity        
         
Current liabilities:        
Current portion of operating lease liability $141,894  $129,875 
Accounts payable  29,137   85,825 
Accrued expenses  35,721   53,327 
Deferred revenue  5,336   - 
Total current liabilities  212,088   269,027 
         
Operating lease liability, net of current portion  1,057,720   1,166,285 
Total liabilities  1,269,808   1,435,312 
         
Shareholders’ equity:        
Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 33,648,221 in 2025 and 2024, respectively  3,365   3,365 
Additional paid-in capital  128,352,397   128,177,193 
Accumulated deficit  (126,856,244)  (125,576,223)
Total shareholders’ equity  1,499,518   2,604,335 
         
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $2,769,326  $4,039,647 


RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

  Nine months ended September 30,  Three months ended September 30, 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
             
Fee income $1,049,125  $1,157,380  $359,444  $354,408 
                 
Operating expenses  1,934,041   1,565,152   521,642   454,866 
Research and development  473,709   409,817   141,746   131,246 
Total expenses  2,407,750   1,974,969   663,388   586,112 
                 
Operating loss  (1,358,625)  (817,589)  (303,944)  (231,704)
                 
Net interest income  31,247   78,995   5,436   29,736 
Other income  47,357   35,152   -   35,152 
                 
Net loss $(1,280,021) $(703,442) $(298,508) $(166,816)
                 
Basic and diluted net loss per common share $(0.04) $(0.02) $(0.01) $(0.00)
                 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding  33,648,221   33,515,327   33,648,221   33,517,787 


RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Shareholders’ Equity
(Unaudited)

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024

  Common Stock  Additional  Accumulated    
  Shares  Amount  Paid-in Capital  Deficit  Total 
                
Balance, January 1, 2024  33,509,287  $3,351  $127,779,221  $(124,264,841) $3,517,731 
Exercise of options  8,500   1   8,669   -   8,670 
Net loss  -   -   -   (703,442)  (703,442)
Balance, September 30, 2024  33,517,787  $3,352  $127,787,890  $(124,968,283) $2,822,959 
                     
Balance, January 1, 2025  33,648,221  $3,365  $128,177,193  $(125,576,223) $2,604,335 
Share-based compensation  -   -   175,204   -   175,204 
Net loss  -   -   -   (1,280,021)  (1,280,021)
Balance, September 30, 2025  33,648,221  $3,365  $128,352,397  $(126,856,244) $1,499,518 


For the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024

  Common Stock  Additional  Accumulated    
  Shares  Amount  Paid-in Capital  Deficit  Total 
                
Balance, June 30, 2024  33,517,787  $3,352  $127,787,890  $(124,801,467) $2,989,775 
Net loss  -   -   -   (166,816)  (166,816)
Balance, September 30, 2024  33,517,787  $3,352  $127,787,890  $(124,968,283) $2,822,959 
                     
Balance, June 30, 2025  33,648,221  $3,365  $128,352,397  $(126,557,736) $1,798,026 
                     
Net loss  -   -   -   (298,508)  (298,508)
Balance, September 30, 2025  33,648,221  $3,365  $128,352,397  $(126,856,244) $1,499,518 


RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

  Nine months ended September 30, 
  2025  2024 
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net loss $(1,280,021) $(703,442)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  9,279   19,582 
Share-based compensation  175,204   - 
Credit loss expense  124,253   25,001 
ROU asset amortization  130,607   107,229 
Change in assets and liabilities:        
Royalty receivables  162,082   (69,605)
Prepaid expenses and other assets  (19,114)  (57,943)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  (74,294)  1,033 
Deferred revenue  5,336   - 
Operating lease liability  (96,546)  (157,754)
Net cash used in operating activities  (863,214)  (835,899)
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Purchases of fixed assets  (582)  (742)
Net cash used in investing activities  (582)  (742)
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Net proceeds from exercise of options  -   8,670 
Net cash provided by financing activities  -   8,670 
         
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents  (863,796)  (827,971)
         
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year  1,994,186   2,475,958 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $1,130,390  $1,647,987 

Tags

Research Frontiers Inc Nasdaq: REFR Financial Results technology company SPD-Smart light-control film plastic products

Recommended Reading