Sunrun Announces Appointment of Craig Cornelius to its Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), America’s largest provider of home battery storage, solar, and home-to-grid power plants, today announced the appointment of Craig Cornelius as a member of Sunrun’s board of directors (the “Board”). Mr. Cornelius brings two decades of industry experience across the renewable energy space.

“I am excited to announce the appointment of Craig as our newest board member. Craig brings a wealth of experience and perspective, having led large, complex energy development, operations and ownership businesses in the energy sector,” said Sunrun CEO Mary Powell. “I’m confident that his insights will be valuable as we continue to lead the industry with our margin-focused, disciplined growth strategy—especially as we continue to scale our distributed power plant operations to provide dispatchable energy to the grid."

“I am excited to join the Sunrun board at this critical time for energy infrastructure development across the country,” said Craig Cornelius. “I have been impressed with Sunrun’s leadership in the residential storage and solar sector, and believe the outlook for continued market leadership, innovation and expansion is bright. Having known the leadership at Sunrun for well over a decade, I have deep respect and admiration for Sunrun’s proven ability to lead the segment and navigate industry changes. I look forward to serving on the board and contributing to Sunrun’s continued success.”

Mr. Cornelius has served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Clearway Energy Group LLC (“Clearway”) since September 2018 and as Chief Executive Officer of its public affiliate Clearway Energy, Inc. (“CWEN”), which is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbols CWEN and NYSE:CWEN.A, since July 2024. His service as Chief Executive Officer of Clearway commenced on the company’s formation through a spin-out of NRG Energy, Inc.’s (“NRG”) clean energy businesses in 2018. Previously, Mr. Cornelius was President of NRG’s renewables division. In this capacity, he oversaw origination, development, engineering and construction, operations and asset management across the company’s businesses in wind and solar power. He joined NRG in 2013 and initially led new business development for renewables, including the establishment of new market segments, project acquisitions, and process improvement initiatives. Before joining NRG, Mr. Cornelius served for five years as a Principal and then a Managing Director in the solar investing practice at Hudson Clean Energy Partners. Previously, he was the Program Manager of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Solar Energy Technologies Program, where he led the creation of the $1.5 billion Solar America Initiative.

Mr. Cornelius holds an A.B. from Princeton University in History of Science and an M.A. in Science, Technology, and Public Policy from George Washington University.

Mr. Cornelius will serve on the Audit Committee along with the Nominating, Governance and Sustainability Committee on Sunrun’s board.

Mr. Cornelius’s board appointment does not reflect or suggest a current or future business relationship between Clearway and Sunrun.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) is America’s largest provider of home battery storage, solar, and home-to-grid power plants. As the pioneer of home energy systems offered through a no-upfront-cost subscription model, Sunrun empowers customers nationwide with greater energy control, security, and independence. Sunrun supports the grid by providing on-demand dispatchable power that helps prevent blackouts and lower energy costs. Learn more at www.sunrun.com.

