Canterbury Park Holding Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results

SHAKOPEE, Minn., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canterbury Park Holding Corporation (“Canterbury” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CPHC) today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

($ in thousands, except per share data and percentages) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Net revenues $18,315 $19,284 (5.0%) $47,122 $49,585 (5.0%) Net income (loss) (1) $487 $2,022 (75.9%) ($139) $3,358 (104.1%) Adjusted EBITDA (2) $2,814 $3,281 (14.2%) $6,626 $8,901 (25.6%) Basic EPS $0.10 $0.40 (75.0%) ($0.03) $0.67 (104.5%) Diluted EPS $0.10 $0.40 (75.0%) ($0.03) $0.67 (104.5%)





(1) Net income and basic and diluted EPS for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 benefited from a $1.7 million gain related to the transfer of land to a new joint venture. (2) Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, excludes certain items from net income, a GAAP measure. Non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation from, a substitute for, or superior to GAAP results. Definitions, disclosures, and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial information are included later in the release. Adjusted EBITDA margin is Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenues.

Management Commentary

“The quarterly results were consistent with year-to-date trends as we remain focused on increasing casino traffic and our ongoing growth and development strategies. Third quarter revenues of $18.3 million reflect a 5.0% decline versus the third quarter of 2024, largely related to reduced casino revenues partially as a result of low hold early in the quarter. Similar to recent prior quarters, casino visits and player counts remain relatively stable, while per patron wagering levels declined. We saw strong quarterly growth in our food and beverage operations and pari-mutuel revenues were in line with prior year results. Adjusted EBITDA of $2.8 million resulted in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.4%, reflecting lower casino revenue partially offset by a slight year-over-year decline in operating expenses. We continue to take measures to improve operating efficiencies, particularly labor which is our largest expense, while pursuing opportunities to continue to grow our entertainment and hospitality businesses and develop our real estate,” said Randy Sampson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Canterbury Park.

“The third quarter marked the first full quarter of operation of the Boardwalk Kitchen & Bar, an upscale restaurant and live entertainment venue which opened to very positive customer response. Canterbury’s real estate joint venture partner, Trackside Holdings, LLC, completed construction in June at which time the lessee, Boardwalk Kitchen & Bar, began operations. The success of this venue, particularly the large outdoor patio located adjacent to the racetrack, is confirming the development opportunity of the unique experience and views of horses and the track’s greenspace. We are currently exploring additional entertainment and hospitality opportunities for the remaining trackside parcels that would add to the nearly 1,000 residential units, five restaurants and breweries, two music and entertainment venues, 57,000 square-feet of office space, and other distinct amenities already open in the trackside and adjacent Winner’s Circle developments. This, coupled with our successful events business, is validating our proof-of-concept of drawing more visitors to our destination for entertainment, gaming, dining and other experiences as we continue to unlock the monetary value of our real estate through our Canterbury Commons development. As such, Canterbury, in partnership with the City of Shakopee, continues to progress on our market analysis study with Hunden Partners to identify the highest and best use for our prime 25 acres of land near the amphitheater that could include office, retail, hospitality, entertainment venues or other opportunities.

“While our growth and efficiency initiatives are focused on maximizing cash flows from our existing gaming, F&B and entertainment operations, we believe that Canterbury’s record of consistent cash flow, return of capital through quarterly cash dividends and strong balance sheet are not reflected in our current valuation. Canterbury has no debt and our cash, tax increment financing (TIF) receivables and real estate joint ventures are valued at over $10 per share. In terms of liquidity, we had nearly $17 million, or approximately $3.28 per share, in cash and short-term investments at the end of the 2025 third quarter. In total, we had over $20 million, or approximately $3.95 per share, in TIF receivables on our balance sheet at quarter’s end, on which we expect to receive payments beginning later this quarter or very early in 2026. In addition, we’ve contributed a total of approximately $16 million, or approximately $3.20 per share, in land and cash to our real estate joint venture development projects for which we share in the economics. This estimated $10.43 per share value does not include the roughly 50 acres of land held for future development, the current value of which is not fully reflected on our balance sheet due to it being recorded on a cost basis. With the proven successes of our development and diversification initiatives and a pipeline of exciting growth opportunities, we remain committed to delighting our guests, serving our residents and delivering long-term value to shareholders.”

Canterbury Commons Development Update

The Company’s barn relocation and redevelopment plan is complete with over 300 new stalls completed and in operation. Swervo Development Corporation continues to make progress on the construction of its state-of-the-art 19,000-seat amphitheater, which will be operated by Live Nation Entertainment and is scheduled to open for a full season in the summer of 2026. Canterbury also completed a new road adjacent to the amphitheater which will unlock the high-value development potential of approximately 25 acres of prime land in that portion of the site.

Residential and commercial construction updates related to joint ventures include:

Phase II of The Doran Group’s upscale Triple Crown Residences at Canterbury Park leased 93% of its available units. In addition, Phase I of the Triple Crown Residences is now 52% leased.

98% of the 147 units of senior market rate apartments at The Omry at Canterbury are leased.

The pizza restaurant, fitness center and BBQ restaurant in the 10,000 square-foot commercial building within the Winners Circle development are in their first year of operation and finished their first summer of business at Canterbury with positive patronage.

Construction of an additional 28,000 square-foot commercial office building within the Winners Circle development is now complete. Danny’s Construction occupies the entire second floor, and Edward Jones is putting the finishing touches on their build out of the first floor. The building is 66% leased and marketing is underway for the remainder of the available space with strong initial interest.

Canterbury’s joint venture partner, Trackside Holdings, LLC, completed construction and transferred the building to the operating entity, Boardwalk Kitchen & Bar. The food and beverage and entertainment space of the facility opened in late June and is experiencing a strong and positive reception from the public. The restaurant and event space continue to create buzz with a strong social media presence, programming and entertainment.



Residential and commercial construction updates related to prior land sales include:

Pulte Homes of Minnesota continues development on the 45-unit third phase of its row home and townhome residences, and all the remaining lots are under contract or under construction. Building exteriors and landscaping on the last units are expected to be complete on schedule and before winter.



Summary of 2025 Third Quarter Operating Results

Net revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2025 decreased 5.0% to $18.3 million, compared to $19.3 million for the same period in 2024. The year-over-year comparison reflects declines of 9.7%, 2.7%, and 11.1% in Casino, Pari-mutuel and Other revenues, respectively, partially offset by a 13.1% increase in Food and Beverage revenues. With the implementation of a new, point-of-sale system to improve speed of service, Food & Beverage was able to grow revenues on live racing and event days through increased overall transactions and average spend per customer. The year-over-year decreases in Casino revenues reflect increased competition as well as lower than average hold during the quarter, while Pari-mutuel revenues and Other revenues were impacted by one less live race day and decreased admission revenues from concerts.

Operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2025, were $17.3 million, a decrease of $106,000, or 0.6%, compared to operating expenses of $17.4 million for the same period in 2024. The year-over-year decrease in operating expenses primarily reflects a decrease in Purse expense, due primarily to the decreased Casino and Pari-mutuel revenues, offset in part by increased Advertising and Marketing expense intended to drive patronage to our property. Depreciation expense also increased due to the completion of large capital improvement projects over the past year. Salaries and Benefits, our largest expense line item, was essentially flat, compared to the same period in 2024.

The Company recorded a gain on transfer of land of $1.7 million in the three months ended September 30, 2024. There were no transfers of land or gains in the three months ended September 30, 2025.

The Company recorded a net loss of $936,000 and $1.4 million from equity investments for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The loss in both periods is primarily related to the Company’s share of depreciation, amortization and interest expense from the Doran Canterbury joint ventures. The decreased loss for the three months ended September 30, 2025 is due to the Doran I joint venture continuing to increase their leasing rate after fully re-opening in 2025.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $156,000 and $772,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The decrease in income tax expense is primarily due to a decrease in income from operations before taxes.

The Company recorded net income of $487,000 and diluted earnings per share of $0.10 for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The Company recorded net income of $2.0 million and earnings per share of $0.40 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 which benefited from the aforementioned $1.7 million gain on the transfer of land.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $2.8 million in the 2025 third quarter, compared to $3.3 million in the 2024 third quarter.

Summary of 2025 Year-to-Date Operating Results

Net revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, decreased 5.0% to $47.1 million, compared to $49.6 million in the same period last year. The year-over-year comparison reflects declines of 7.3%, 7.4% and 0.6% in Casino, Pari-mutuel, and Other revenues respectively, partially offset by a 3.9% increase in Food and Beverage. The year-over-year decreases primarily reflect the previously noted increased competition impacting Casino revenues along with four less live race days impacting Pari-mutuel and Other revenues, while the increase in Food and Beverage revenues grew with overall attendance and events at our facility.

Operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 were $45.0 million, an increase of $203,000, or 0.5%, compared to operating expenses of $44.8 million for the same period in 2024. The year-over-year increase in operating expenses primarily reflects increased Advertising and Marketing, Depreciation and Amortization, and Salaries and Benefits expenses, as mentioned above.

The Company recorded a gain on transfer of land of $1.7 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2024. There were no transfers of land or gains in the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

The Company recorded a net loss of $3.9 million and $3.4 million from equity investments for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The loss in both periods is primarily related to the Company’s share of depreciation, amortization and interest expense from the Doran Canterbury joint ventures. The increased loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 is due to the year-ago period benefiting from the aforementioned $1.7 million gain on the transfer of land and the Doran Canterbury II joint venture opening in 2024, resulting in a full year of depreciation, amortization and interest expense.

The Company recorded an income tax benefit of $176,000 and income tax expense of $1.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The income tax benefit for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the income tax expense for the same period in 2024 is primarily due to a decrease in income before taxes from operations and a federal interest income tax refund received in the first quarter of 2025.

The Company recorded a net loss of $139,000 and a diluted loss per share of $0.03 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The Company recorded net income of $3.4 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.67 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $6.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $8.9 million for the same period in 2024.

Additional Financial Information

Further financial information for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, is presented in the accompanying tables at the end of this press release. Additional information will be provided in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or about November 7, 2025.

About Canterbury Park

- Financial tables follow –

CANTERBURY PARK HOLDING CORPORATION'S

SUMMARY OF OPERATING RESULTS

(UNAUDITED)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 OPERATING REVENUES: Casino $8,925,116 $9,878,660 $27,605,997 $29,780,059 Pari-mutuel 3,236,032 3,327,332 6,577,878 7,100,316 Food and beverage 3,507,789 3,102,706 7,199,300 6,930,086 Other 2,645,764 2,975,669 5,738,892 5,774,290 Total Net Revenues $18,314,701 $19,284,367 $47,122,067 $49,584,751 OPERATING EXPENSES (17,263,655) (17,370,092) (44,989,533) (44,786,387) Gain on transfer of land - 1,732,353 - 1,732,353 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 1,051,046 3,646,628 2,132,534 6,530,717 Other loss, net (407,763) (852,822) (2,447,867) (1,808,471) INCOME TAX (EXPENSE) BENEFIT (156,000) (772,000) 176,000 (1,364,000) NET INCOME (LOSS) $487,283 2,021,806 ($139,333) 3,358,246 Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share $0.10 $0.40 ($0.03) $0.67 Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $0.10 $0.40 ($0.03) $0.67



