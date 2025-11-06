Seer Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER), the pioneer and trusted partner for deep, unbiased proteomic insights, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Recent Highlights

Generated revenue of $4.1 million for the third quarter of 2025

Achieved a record quarter for third-party publications and preprints, with more than 60 total to date

Ended the quarter with approximately $251.2 million of cash, cash equivalents and investments





“In Q3, we saw robust demand and utilization for our recently launched Proteograph ONE workflow, resulting in another strong quarter for instrument shipments. Notably, we have shipped nearly three times as many instruments in the first nine months of this year as we did in all of 2024,” said Omid Farokhzad, Chair and CEO of Seer. “We also saw a record number of third-party publications demonstrating the value of the Proteograph and further validating its performance across a range of applications. Together, these achievements highlight the growing adoption of our technology and reinforce our leadership in enabling deep, unbiased proteomics at scale. I’m proud of our team’s execution as we advance the reach and impact of the Proteograph Product Suite.”

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenue was $4.1 million for the third quarter of 2025, a 2% increase from $4.0 million for the corresponding prior year period, primarily due to higher product sales and service revenue in the quarter. Product revenue for the third quarter of 2025 was $2.8 million and consisted of sales of Proteograph instruments and consumable kits. Service revenue was $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2025, including $300 thousand of related party revenue, and primarily consisted of revenue related to Seer Technology Access Center service projects. Other revenue was $152 thousand for the third quarter of 2025.

Gross profit was $2.1 million and gross margin was 51% for the third quarter of 2025.

Operating expenses were $21.5 million for the third quarter of 2025, including $3.5 million of stock-based compensation, a decrease of 18% compared to $26.3 million for the corresponding prior year period, including $6.1 million of stock-based compensation. The decrease in operating expenses was primarily driven by a reduction in stock-based compensation, business expenses, and allocated costs.

Net loss was $18.2 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $21.3 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Cash, cash equivalents and investments were approximately $251.2 million as of September 30, 2025.

2025 Guidance

Seer continues to expect full year 2025 revenue to be in the range of $17 million to $18 million, representing growth of 24% at the midpoint over full year 2024.

About Seer

Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER) sets the standard in deep, unbiased proteomics—delivering insights with scale, speed, precision, and reproducibility previously unattainable by other proteomic methods. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite uniquely integrates proprietary engineered nanoparticles, streamlined automation instrumentation, optimized consumables, and advanced analytical software to solve challenges conventional methods have failed to overcome. Traditional proteomic technologies have struggled with inconsistent data, limited throughput, and prohibitive complexity, but Seer’s robust and scalable workflow consistently reveals biological insights that others do not. Seer’s products are for research use only and are not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information about Seer’s differentiated approach and ongoing leadership in proteomics, visit www.seer.bio.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on Seer’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Seer’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding Seer’s expectations for future results of operations and its financial position, business strategy, partnerships, adoption of our products and outlook for fiscal year 2025. ​These and other risks are described more fully in Seer’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and other documents that Seer subsequently files with the SEC from time to time. Except to the extent required by law, Seer undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

SEER, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue: Product $ 2,756 $ 2,915 $ 8,372 $ 6,344 Service 913 661 2,913 1,751 Related party 300 366 761 1,903 Other 152 90 331 172 Total revenue 4,121 4,032 12,377 10,170 Cost of revenue: Product 1,327 1,510 3,868 3,202 Service 335 268 1,261 899 Related party 85 183 224 651 Other 264 133 742 388 Total cost of revenue 2,011 2,094 6,095 5,140 Gross profit 2,110 1,938 6,282 5,030 Operating expenses: Research and development 10,797 12,967 34,132 37,966 Selling, general and administrative 10,659 13,296 32,757 43,677 Total operating expenses 21,456 26,263 66,889 81,643 Loss from operations (19,346 ) (24,325 ) (60,607 ) (76,613 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 2,765 4,082 8,974 13,101 Loss on equity method investment (1,419 ) (861 ) (4,835 ) (861 ) Other expense (210 ) (224 ) (965 ) (484 ) Total other income 1,136 2,997 3,174 11,756 Loss before provision for income taxes (18,210 ) (21,328 ) (57,433 ) (64,857 ) Provision for income taxes 24 — 173 — Net loss $ (18,234 ) $ (21,328 ) $ (57,606 ) $ (64,857 ) Other comprehensive loss: Unrealized gain on available-for-sale securities 124 1,415 295 981 Comprehensive loss $ (18,110 ) $ (19,913 ) $ (57,311 ) $ (63,876 ) Net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders,

basic and diluted $ (0.32 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (0.99 ) $ (1.02 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to

Class A and Class B common stockholders, basic and diluted 56,312,290 61,186,324 57,928,898 63,441,333







SEER, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,973 $ 40,753 Short-term investments 154,262 195,657 Accounts receivable, net 3,502 3,997 Related party receivables 300 379 Other receivables 1,355 1,853 Inventory 8,126 7,436 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,845 3,248 Total current assets 214,363 253,323 Long-term investments 51,950 63,103 Operating lease right-of-use assets 21,077 22,791 Property and equipment, net 15,474 18,575 Restricted cash 524 524 Other assets 5,220 8,281 Total assets $ 308,608 $ 366,597 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,261 $ 4,621 Accrued expenses 7,770 7,937 Deferred revenue 486 408 Operating lease liabilities, current 2,507 2,312 Other current liabilities 18 50 Total current liabilities 15,042 15,328 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 21,742 23,652 Other noncurrent liabilities 10 48 Total liabilities 36,794 39,028 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized as of

September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; zero shares issued and

outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 — — Class A common stock, $0.00001 par value; 94,000,000 shares authorized

as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 51,759,773 and

55,083,123 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and

December 31, 2024, respectively 1 1 Class B common stock, $0.00001 par value; 6,000,000 shares authorized

as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 4,026,571 and 4,044,969

shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31,

2024, respectively — — Additional paid-in capital 721,360 719,804 Accumulated other comprehensive gain 431 136 Accumulated deficit (449,978 ) (392,372 ) Total stockholders’ equity 271,814 327,569 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 308,608 $ 366,597



