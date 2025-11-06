Definitive Healthcare Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definitive Healthcare Corp. (“Definitive Healthcare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

Revenue was $60.0 million, a decrease of 4% from $62.7 million in Q3 2024.

was $60.0 million, a decrease of 4% from $62.7 million in Q3 2024. Net Loss was $(17.8) million, or (30)% of revenue, compared to $(187.8) million in Q3 2024, inclusive of goodwill impairment charges of $228.2 million, or (300)% of revenue.

was $(17.8) million, or (30)% of revenue, compared to $(187.8) million in Q3 2024, inclusive of goodwill impairment charges of $228.2 million, or (300)% of revenue. Adjusted Net Income was $9.7 million, compared to $15.4 million in Q3 2024.

was $9.7 million, compared to $15.4 million in Q3 2024. Adjusted EBITDA was $18.9 million, or 32% of revenue, compared to $20.6 million, or 33% of revenue in Q3 2024.

was $18.9 million, or 32% of revenue, compared to $20.6 million, or 33% of revenue in Q3 2024. Cash Flow from Operations was $15.7 million in the quarter.

was $15.7 million in the quarter. Unlevered Free Cash Flow was $17.9 million in the quarter.





“We delivered third quarter results at or above the high end of our guidance ranges, with Adjusted EBITDA exceeding expectations by $2 million,” said Kevin Coop, CEO of Definitive Healthcare. “We continue to make steady progress across our strategic pillars, with encouraging improvements in new logo production and retention rates. We remain focused on executing our operational initiatives and investments that we are confident will position us to continue delivering progress and improved performance over time.”

Recent Business and Operating Highlights:

Customer Wins

In the third quarter, Definitive Healthcare continued to win new logos and expansion opportunities across all end-markets, by providing the data, insights and integrations that drive their critical business use cases. Customer wins for the quarter included:

A large multi-national biopharma selected Definitive Healthcare to transform their medical affairs operations after relying on time-intensive manual research to identify key opinion leaders across multiple product lines. Our comprehensive Key Opinion Leader datasets and advanced search capabilities were instrumental in demonstrating immediate value, enabling their team to more efficiently identify and engage the right thought leaders while positioning us strongly for future expansion opportunities.

A medical device company chose Definitive Healthcare after their incumbent data provider failed to deliver critical insights on affiliation hierarchies within Integrated Delivery Networks needed to identify key buying decision makers. Our ability to seamlessly combine hospital affiliation data with claims analytics, executive contact information, and payer mix intelligence proved decisive in securing this competitive displacement.





Business Outlook

Based on information as of November 6, 2025, the Company is issuing the following financial guidance.

Fourth Quarter 2025:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $59.0 – $60.0 million.

is expected to be in the range of $59.0 – $60.0 million. Adjusted Operating Income is expected to be in the range of $13.5 – $14.5 million.

is expected to be in the range of $13.5 – $14.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $16.0 – $17.0 million, and 27 – 29% adjusted EBITDA margin.

is expected to be in the range of $16.0 – $17.0 million, and 27 – 29% adjusted EBITDA margin. Adjusted Net Income is expected to be $8.0 – $9.0 million.

is expected to be $8.0 – $9.0 million. Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share is expected to be $0.05 to $0.06 per share on approximately 145.8 million weighted-average shares outstanding.





Full Year 2025:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $239.0 – $240.0 million, raising the bottom end of our prior range by $2.0 million

is expected to be in the range of $239.0 – $240.0 million, raising the bottom end of our prior range by $2.0 million Adjusted Operating Income is expected to be in the range of $57.5 – $58.5 million.

is expected to be in the range of $57.5 – $58.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $68.0 – $69.0 million, and 28 – 29% adjusted EBITDA margin.

is expected to be in the range of $68.0 – $69.0 million, and 28 – 29% adjusted EBITDA margin. Adjusted Net Income is expected to be $34.0 – $35.0 million.

is expected to be $34.0 – $35.0 million. Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share is expected to be $0.23 to $0.24 per share on approximately 146.8 million weighted-average shares outstanding.





Conference Call Information

Definitive Healthcare will host a conference call today November 6, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss the Company's full financial results and current business outlook. Participants may access the call at 1-877-358-7298 or 1-848-488-9244. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of this conference call will be available through December 6, 2025, at 1-800-645-7964 or 1-757-849-6722. The replay passcode is 1765#. A live audio webcast of the event will be available on Definitive Healthcare’s Investor Relations website at ir.definitivehc.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Such statements are provided under the “safe harbor” protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, and can generally be identified by words or phrases written in the future tense and/or preceded by words such as “likely,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “continues,” “assumes,” “would,” “potentially” or similar words or variations thereof, or the negative thereof, references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections, but these terms are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make regarding our outlook, financial guidance, the benefits of our healthcare commercial intelligence solutions, our overall future prospects, customer behaviors and use of our solutions, the market, industry and macroeconomic environment, our plans to improve our operational and financial performance and our business, our ability to execute on our plans, customer growth, including our upsell and cross-sell opportunities, and our ability to successfully transition executive leadership.

Forward-looking statements in this press release are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include the following: global geopolitical tension and difficult macroeconomic conditions; actual or potential changes in international, national, regional and local economic, business and financial conditions, including tariffs, sanctions, trade barriers, recessions, fluctuating inflation, high interest rates, volatility in the capital markets and related market uncertainty; our inability to acquire new customers and generate additional revenue from existing customers; our inability to generate sales of subscriptions to our platform or any decline in demand for our platform and the data we offer; the competitiveness of the market in which we operate and our ability to compete effectively; the failure to maintain and improve our platform, or develop new modules or insights for healthcare commercial intelligence; the inability to obtain and maintain accurate, comprehensive or reliable data, which could result in reduced demand for our platform; the loss of our access to our data providers; the failure to respond to advances in healthcare commercial intelligence; an inability to attract new customers and expand subscriptions of current customers; our ability to successfully transition executive leadership; and the possibility that our security measures are breached or unauthorized access to data is otherwise obtained.

Additional factors or events that could cause our actual performance to differ from these forward-looking statements may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual financial condition, results of operations, future performance and business may vary in material respects from the performance projected in these forward-looking statements.

For additional discussion of factors that could impact our operational and financial results, refer to our annual report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are or will be available on the Investor Relations page of our website at ir.definitivehc.com and on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC”) website at www.sec.gov.

All information in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update this information, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Reconciliations to Certain Non-GAAP Measures

Unlevered Free Cash Flow

We define Unlevered Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property, equipment and other assets, plus cash interest expense, and cash payments related to transaction, integration, and restructuring related expenses, earnouts, and other non-core items paid in cash. Unlevered Free Cash Flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since, among other things, we have mandatory debt service requirements.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

We define EBITDA as earnings before debt-related costs, including interest expense (income), net, and loss on partial extinguishment of debt, income taxes and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted to exclude certain items of a significant or unusual nature, including other income, net, equity-based compensation, transaction, integration, and restructuring expenses, goodwill impairments and other non-core expenses. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are key metrics used by management and our board of directors to assess the profitability of our operations. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin provide useful information to help investors to assess our operating performance because these metrics eliminate non-core and unusual items and non-cash expenses, which we do not consider indicative of ongoing operational performance. We believe that these metrics are helpful to investors in measuring the profitability of our operations on a consolidated level.

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin

We define Adjusted Gross Profit as gross profit excluding acquisition-related amortization and equity-based compensation costs and Adjusted Gross Margin is defined as Adjusted Gross Profit as a percentage of revenue. Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin are key metrics used by management and our board of directors to assess our operations. We exclude acquisition-related depreciation and amortization expenses as they have no direct correlation to the cost of operating our business on an ongoing basis. A small portion of equity-based compensation is included in cost of revenue in accordance with GAAP but is excluded from our Adjusted Gross Profit calculations due to its non-cash nature.

Adjusted Operating Income

We define Adjusted Operating Income as loss from operations plus acquisition related amortization, equity-based compensation, transaction, integration, and restructuring expenses, goodwill impairments and other non-core expenses.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share

We define Adjusted Net Income as Adjusted Operating Income less interest (expense), income net, recurring income tax (provision) benefit, foreign currency gain (loss), and tax impacts of adjustments. We define Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share as Adjusted Net Income divided by diluted outstanding shares.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except number of shares and par value; unaudited) September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 108,317 $ 105,378 Short-term investments 77,607 184,786 Accounts receivable, net 34,371 53,232 Prepaid expenses and other assets 13,213 13,040 Deferred contract costs 12,809 13,736 Total current assets 246,317 370,172 Property and equipment, net 11,658 3,791 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 6,145 7,521 Other assets 1,813 2,300 Deferred contract costs 12,761 14,389 Intangible assets, net 260,081 297,933 Goodwill 216,752 393,283 Total assets $ 755,527 $ 1,089,389 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 8,572 10,763 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 41,914 40,896 Deferred revenue 91,984 93,344 Term loan 8,750 13,750 Operating lease liabilities 2,661 2,408 Total current liabilities 153,881 161,161 Long term liabilities: Deferred revenue 40 32 Term loan 158,185 229,368 Operating lease liabilities 5,806 7,586 TRA liability 30,510 49,511 Deferred tax liabilities 14,551 25,088 Other liabilities 2,884 9,449 Total liabilities 365,857 482,195 Equity: Class A Common Stock, par value $0.001, 600,000,000 shares authorized, 103,011,649 and 113,953,554 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 103 114 Class B Common Stock, par value $0.00001, 65,000,000 shares authorized, 38,349,047 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025, and 39,439,198 and 39,375,806 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at December 31, 2024 — — Additional paid-in capital 1,056,482 1,085,445 Accumulated other comprehensive deficit (1,544 ) (610 ) Accumulated deficit (770,191 ) (640,574 ) Noncontrolling interests 104,820 162,819 Total equity 389,670 607,194 Total liabilities and equity $ 755,527 $ 1,089,389





Definitive Healthcare Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share amounts and per share data; unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 60,046 $ 62,697 $ 179,987 $ 189,914 Cost of revenue: Cost of revenue exclusive of amortization(1) 9,069 10,077 28,010 29,717 Amortization 4,984 3,589 15,611 10,330 Gross profit 45,993 49,031 136,366 149,867 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing(1) 20,380 20,130 61,502 63,435 Product development(1) 7,553 7,282 24,822 27,536 General and administrative(1) 12,364 11,354 37,306 40,764 Depreciation and amortization 9,076 9,474 26,604 28,205 Transaction, integration, and restructuring expenses 5,308 (1,995 ) 7,245 9,390 Goodwill impairment — 228,153 176,531 591,794 Total operating expenses 54,681 274,398 334,010 761,124 Loss from operations (8,688 ) (225,367 ) (197,644 ) (611,257 ) Other (expense) income, net Interest (expense) income, net (1,331 ) (7 ) (2,953 ) 58 Other (expense) income, net (7,249 ) 23,826 8,541 68,066 Total other (expense) income, net (8,580 ) 23,819 5,588 68,124 Net loss before income taxes (17,268 ) (201,548 ) (192,056 ) (543,133 ) (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (524 ) 13,724 9,906 36,404 Net loss (17,792 ) (187,824 ) (182,150 ) (506,729 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,954 ) (56,928 ) (52,533 ) (152,680 ) Net loss attributable to Definitive Healthcare Corp. $ (14,838 ) $ (130,896 ) $ (129,617 ) $ (354,049 ) Net loss per share of Class A Common Stock: Basic and diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (1.12 ) $ (1.20 ) $ (3.02 ) Weighted average Class A Common Stock outstanding: Basic and diluted 103,783,012 116,382,021 107,760,787 117,185,701 (1)Amounts include equity-based compensation expense as follows:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cost of revenue $ 157 $ 88 $ 497 $ 668 Sales and marketing 1,062 829 3,279 4,786 Product development 1,299 1,218 4,454 6,928 General and administrative 4,166 4,161 12,753 18,338 Total equity-based compensation expense $ 6,684 $ 6,296 $ 20,983 $ 30,720





Definitive Healthcare Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands; unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities: Net loss $ (17,792 ) $ (187,824 ) $ (182,150 ) $ (506,729 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 853 562 2,312 1,719 Amortization of intangible assets 13,207 12,501 39,903 36,816 Amortization of deferred contract costs 3,996 3,943 11,931 11,463 Equity-based compensation 6,684 6,296 20,983 30,720 Amortization of debt issuance costs 131 176 380 527 Write-off of deferred offering costs 467 — 467 — (Recovery of) provision for doubtful accounts receivable (314 ) 419 (635 ) 947 Loss on partial extinguishment of debt — — 507 — Non-cash restructuring charges 160 — 352 1,047 Goodwill impairment charges — 228,153 176,531 591,794 TRA remeasurement 7,140 (24,183 ) (10,623 ) (68,151 ) Changes in fair value of contingent consideration (3,280 ) (3,510 ) (3,970 ) (3,240 ) Deferred income taxes 299 (13,774 ) (10,310 ) (36,609 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 3,477 7,948 19,351 23,148 Prepaid expenses and other assets 749 (2,947 ) (3,481 ) (7,205 ) Deferred contract costs (3,117 ) (2,596 ) (9,376 ) (8,275 ) Contingent consideration — — — (602 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities 12,498 5,116 353 (5,173 ) Deferred revenue (9,471 ) (10,848 ) (1,468 ) (12,136 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 15,687 19,432 51,057 50,061 Cash flows (used in) provided by investing activities: Purchases of property, equipment, and other assets (2,281 ) (767 ) (12,280 ) (1,443 ) Purchases of short-term investments — (68,724 ) (64,065 ) (192,670 ) Maturities of short-term investments 26,422 78,452 173,869 207,504 Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired — — — (13,530 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 24,141 8,961 97,524 (139 ) Cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities: Repayments of term loan (2,187 ) (3,438 ) (250,625 ) (10,313 ) Proceeds from term loan — — 175,000 — Payments of debt issuance costs — — (1,660 ) — Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (1,063 ) (495 ) (3,546 ) (7,270 ) Repurchases of Class A Common Stock (9,221 ) (8,034 ) (49,452 ) (15,037 ) Payments of contingent consideration — — — (1,000 ) Payments under TRA — — (13,767 ) (6,950 ) Member distributions — (98 ) (2,827 ) (2,811 ) Net cash used in financing activities (12,471 ) (12,065 ) (146,877 ) (43,381 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 27,357 16,328 1,704 6,541 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (24 ) 380 1,235 92 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 80,984 120,901 105,378 130,976 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 108,317 $ 137,609 $ 108,317 $ 137,609 Supplemental cash flow disclosures: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 2,870 $ 3,654 $ 8,071 $ 10,886 Income taxes $ 176 $ — $ 208 $ — Acquisitions: Net assets acquired, net of cash acquired $ — $ — $ — $ 13,675 Working capital adjustment receivable — — — (145 ) Net cash paid for acquisitions $ — $ — $ — $ 13,530 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities: Capital expenditures included in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 6,711 $ 1,085 $ 6,711 $ 1,085





Definitive Healthcare Corp. Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Closest GAAP Equivalent Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Cash Flow to Unlevered Free Cash Flow (in thousands; unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 15,687 $ 19,432 $ 51,057 $ 50,061 Purchases of property, equipment, and other assets (2,281 ) (767 ) (12,280 ) (1,443 ) Interest paid in cash 2,870 3,654 8,071 10,886 Transaction, integration, and restructuring expenses paid in cash(a) 547 1,515 2,982 11,583 Earnout payment(b) — — — 602 Other non-core items paid in cash(c) 1,118 465 2,514 2,375 Unlevered Free Cash Flow $ 17,941 $ 24,299 $ 52,344 $ 74,064 (a) Transaction and integration expenses paid in cash primarily represent legal, accounting, and consulting expenses related to our acquisitions and strategic partnerships. Restructuring expenses paid in cash relate to our restructuring plans.

(b) Earnout payment represents final settlement of contingent consideration included in cash flow from operations.

(c) Non-core items paid in cash represent expenses driven by events that are typically by nature one-time, non-operational, and unrelated to our core operations. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted Net Income and GAAP Operating Loss to Adjusted Operating Income (in thousands, except share and per share amounts; unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net loss $ (17,792 ) $ (187,824 ) $ (182,150 ) $ (506,729 ) Add: Income tax provision (benefit) 524 (13,724 ) (9,906 ) (36,404 ) Add: Interest expense (income), net 1,331 7 2,953 (58 ) Add: Loss on partial extinguishment of debt — — 507 — Add: Other expense (income), net 7,249 (23,826 ) (9,048 ) (68,066 ) Loss from operations (8,688 ) (225,367 ) (197,644 ) (611,257 ) Add: Amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations 11,447 11,485 33,857 33,869 Add: Equity-based compensation 6,684 6,296 20,983 30,720 Add: Transaction, integration, and restructuring expenses 5,308 (1,995 ) 7,245 9,390 Add: Goodwill impairment charge — 228,153 176,531 591,794 Add: Other non-core items 1,585 465 2,981 2,375 Adjusted Operating Income 16,336 19,037 43,953 56,891 Less: Interest (expense) income, net (1,331 ) (7 ) (2,953 ) 58 Less: Recurring income tax (provision) benefit (524 ) (119 ) (628 ) 609 Less: Foreign currency loss (109 ) (357 ) (1,575 ) (85 ) Less: Tax impacts of adjustments to net loss (4,699 ) (3,161 ) (12,476 ) (14,883 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 9,673 $ 15,393 26,321 42,590 Shares for Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share(a) 145,061,468 155,519,356 146,742,334 156,339,848 Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share $ 0.07 $ 0.10 $ 0.18 $ 0.27

(a) Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share is computed by giving effect to all potential weighted average Class A common stock and any securities that are convertible into Class A common stock, including Definitive OpCo units and restricted stock units. The dilutive effect of outstanding awards and convertible securities is reflected in diluted earnings per share by application of the treasury stock method assuming proceeds from unrecognized compensation as required by GAAP. Fully diluted shares are 156,580,614 and 163,996,756 as of September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.





Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit and Margin to Adjusted Gross Profit and Margin (in thousands, except percentages; unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (in thousands) Amount % of Revenue Amount % of Revenue Amount % of Revenue Amount % of Revenue Reported gross profit and margin $ 45,993 77 % $ 49,031 78 % $ 136,366 76 % $ 149,867 79 % Amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations 3,224 5 % 2,573 4 % 9,565 5 % 7,383 4 % Equity compensation costs 157 0 % 88 0 % 497 0 % 668 0 % Adjusted gross profit and margin $ 49,374 82 % $ 51,692 82 % $ 146,428 81 % $ 157,918 83 %





Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss and Margin to Adjusted EBITDA and Margin (in thousands, except percentages; unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Amount % of Revenue Amount % of Revenue Amount % of Revenue Amount % of Revenue Net loss and margin $ (17,792 ) (30 )% $ (187,824 ) (300 )% $ (182,150 ) (101 )% $ (506,729 ) (267 )% Interest expense (income), net 1,331 2 % 7 0 % 2,953 2 % (58 ) (0 )% Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 524 1 % (13,724 ) (22 )% (9,906 ) (6 )% (36,404 ) (19 )% Loss on partial extinguishment of debt — 0 % — 0 % 507 0 % — 0 % Depreciation & amortization 14,060 23 % 13,063 21 % 42,215 23 % 38,535 20 % EBITDA and margin (1,877 ) (3 )% (188,478 ) (301 )% (146,381 ) (81 )% (504,656 ) (266 )% Other expense (income), net(a) 7,249 12 % (23,826 ) (38 )% (9,048 ) (5 )% (68,066 ) (36 )% Equity-based compensation(b) 6,684 11 % 6,296 10 % 20,983 12 % 30,720 16 % Transaction, integration, and restructuring expenses(c) 5,308 9 % (1,995 ) (3 )% 7,245 4 % 9,390 5 % Goodwill impairment(d) — 0 % 228,153 364 % 176,531 98 % 591,794 312 % Other non-core items(e) 1,585 3 % 465 1 % 2,981 2 % 2,375 1 % Adjusted EBITDA and margin $ 18,949 32 % $ 20,615 33 % $ 52,311 29 % $ 61,557 32 %

(a) Primarily represents foreign exchange and TRA liability remeasurement gains and losses.

(b) Equity-based compensation represents non-cash compensation expense recognized in association with equity awards made to employees and directors.

(c) Transaction and integration expenses primarily represent legal, accounting, and consulting expenses and fair value adjustments for contingent consideration related to our acquisitions and strategic partnerships, inclusive of an integration charge in the third quarter of 2025 to recognize a liability for a major data contract from a prior acquisition that no longer provided an economic benefit to the Company. Restructuring expenses relate to the 2024 Restructuring Plan as well as impairment and restructuring charges related to office closures, relocations, and consolidations.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Merger and acquisition due diligence and transaction costs $ 3,341 $ 1,114 $ 4,789 $ 2,410 Integration costs 5,087 211 6,046 939 Fair value adjustment for contingent consideration (3,280 ) (3,510 ) (3,970 ) (3,240 ) Restructuring charges for severance and other separation costs — 190 28 8,009 Office closure and relocation restructuring charges and impairments 160 — 352 1,272 Total transaction, integration, and restructuring expenses $ 5,308 $ (1,995 ) $ 7,245 $ 9,390

(d) Goodwill impairment represents non-cash, pre-tax, goodwill impairment charges. We experienced declines in our market capitalization as a result of sustained decreases in our stock price, which represented triggering events requiring our management to perform quantitative goodwill impairment tests as of the end of the first quarter of 2025 and multiple quarters in fiscal year 2024. As a result of the impairment tests conducted, we determined that the fair value of our single reporting unit was lower than its carrying value and, accordingly, recorded the impairment charges.

(e) Other non-core items represent expenses driven by events that are typically by nature one-time, non-operational, and/or unrelated to our core operations. These expenses are comprised of non-core legal and regulatory costs isolated to unique and extraordinary litigation, legal and regulatory matters that are not considered normal and recurring business activity, including sales tax accrual adjustments inclusive of penalties and interest for sales taxes that we may have been required to collect from customers in certain previous years, and other non-recurring legal and regulatory matters. Other non-core items also include consulting fees and severance costs associated with strategic transition initiatives, as well as professional fees related to financing, capital structure changes, and other non-core items, including a charge in the third quarter of 2025 for the write-off of deferred offering costs associated with the Company’s expired shelf registration.