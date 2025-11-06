Treace Medical Concepts Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. ("Treace" or the "Company") (NasdaqGS: TMCI), a medical technology company driving a fundamental shift in the surgical treatment of bunions and related midfoot deformities, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Recent Highlights

  • Generated revenue of $50.2 million in third quarter 2025 representing growth of 11% over the same period in 2024. 
  • Reported third quarter 2025 net loss of $(16.3) million and improved adjusted EBITDA by 49% to $(2.6) million in the third quarter 2025 compared to $(5.1) million in the same period in 2024.
  • Presented clinical data at the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society Annual Meeting highlighting results from the Align3D™ Lapiplasty® and MTA3D Adductoplasty® clinical studies demonstrating positive patient outcomes.
  • Expanded bunion technology portfolio in the third quarter with full market release of the Nanoplasty® and Percuplasty™ 3D MIS Osteotomy Systems and the SpeedMTP® MTP Fusion System.
  • Broadened global patent portfolio now totals 122 granted patents in addition to 194 pending patent applications.

John T. Treace, CEO, Founder and Chairman of Treace, said, “Our revenue growth in the third quarter reflects greater market penetration with our expanded portfolio of solutions, along with higher than planned sales to a limited number of stocking distributors that we do not expect to recur at the same level. At the same time, Lapiplasty volumes have been impacted as surgeons and patient preferences shift towards minimally invasive solutions, and we are seeing broader macroeconomic conditions and softer consumer sentiment resulting in a greater number of deferrals of elective bunion procedures. These headwinds have continued early into the fourth quarter, and as a result, we are revising our outlook for the full year. Looking ahead, while we have lowered our growth expectations for 2025, we remain the leader in the bunion market, and we believe we are in a stronger position to drive market share gains with our new products, innovation pipeline and ability to leverage investments in our commercial organization. Our team is focused on increasing our topline growth, improving profitability and delivering value to our shareholders.”

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenue for the third quarter of 2025 was $50.2 million, representing an increase of 11% compared to $45.1 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2025 was $39.7 million compared to $36.1 million in the third quarter of 2024. Gross margin was 79.1% in the third quarter of 2025, compared to 80.1% in the third quarter of 2024.

Total operating expenses were $55.4 million in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 8% compared to total operating expenses of $51.3 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Third quarter 2025 net loss was $(16.3) million, or $(0.26) per share, compared to $(15.4) million, or $(0.25) per share, for the same period in 2024. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(2.6) million in the third quarter of 2025, a reduction of 49% compared to $(5.1) million for the same period in 2024.

Treace had $80.6 million of total liquidity as of September 30, 2025, comprised of $57.4 million of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities and $23.2 million of availability under the revolving loan facility. Compared to the prior year, cash usage decreased in the third quarter and the nine months ended September 30, 2025, by 17% and 58%, respectively.

2025 Financial Outlook

The Company is revising full-year 2025 revenue guidance to $211 million to $213 million representing growth of 1% to 2% compared to full-year 2024. This compares to previous guidance of $224 million to $230 million.

The Company now expects a loss in Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $6.5 million to $7.5 million for full year 2025 compared to previous guidance of breakeven Adjusted EBITDA for the full-year 2025. This reflects a 32% to 41% improvement over the prior year.*

The Company now expects a reduction in cash used of 43% to 47% for full-year 2025 as compared to the full-year 2024, compared to a previous expectation of 50%.

The Company’s reduction in full-year 2025 guidance is primarily a result of expected lower sales from its flagship Lapiplasty System, largely due to evolving surgeon preferences for minimally invasive osteotomy procedures, competition, lower patient demand for elective bunion surgery due to macroeconomic conditions and the other headwinds described above.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Treace will host a conference call today, November 6, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its third quarter 2025 financial results. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by registering. Once registered, participants will receive dial-in numbers and a unique pin to join the call and ask questions. The live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.treace.com. The webcast will be archived on the website following the completion of the call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, this earnings release presents Adjusted EBITDA, which the Company defines as net loss before depreciation and amortization expense, interest income, interest expense, taxes, share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs, restructuring costs, customer credit loss, litigation costs, and debt extinguishment loss. Non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA are presented in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company’s operating performance and trends, as well as for making planning decisions. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA helps to identify underlying trends in the Company’s business that may otherwise be masked by the effect of the income and expenses and other items that it excludes in its calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. Accordingly, the Company believes this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Company’s operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by the Company’s management in their financial and operational decision-making. The Company also presents this non-GAAP financial measure because it believes investors, analysts and rating agencies consider it to be a useful metric in measuring the Company’s performance against other companies and its ability to meet its debt service obligations.

There are limitations related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA because they are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may exclude significant income and expenses required by GAAP to be recognized in the Company’s financial statements, and may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The Company encourages investors to carefully consider its results under GAAP, as well as its supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliation between these presentations, to more fully understand its business. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is presented below.

*A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net loss on a forward-looking basis is not available without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the items excluded from this non-GAAP measure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements made during the Company’s earnings call contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company’s: 2025 full-year guidance; anticipated liquidity; 2025 Adjusted EBITDA guidance; expected 2025 cash usage decrease; expected increase in product adoptions; continued execution of strategic initiatives; anticipated market position, growth rates and profitability improvement; ability to effectively respond to and mitigate the impact of challenges in the current market environment, including in response to increased competition, evolving surgeon and patient preferences for minimally invasive bunion solutions, changes in tariff and trade policies, protracted government shutdowns, economic uncertainty or soft consumer sentiment; anticipated future product launches and the timing of such product launches; ability to increase procedure volumes, expand surgeon customer base and utilization rate, and increase procedure penetration and market share; sufficiency of its balance sheet to continue executing strategic and growth initiatives for the foreseeable future; anticipated expansion of clinical evidence; ability to protect and enforce its intellectual property rights, including through its recently filed patent infringement and unfair competition suits; success in defending against securities class actions and infringement of its intellectual property by third parties, including its competitors; expected seasonality; ability to leverage investments in its commercial organization and control costs in its organizational structure, the amount and timing of orders for our products from stocking distributors and other customers; and anticipated pace of growth in the foot and ankle market. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company’s business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Factors that could cause actual results or other events to differ materially from those contemplated in this press release can be found in the Risk Factors section of Treace’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the SEC on February 27, 2025. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of their date and, except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future developments or otherwise. The Company’s results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, are not necessarily indicative of its operating results for any future periods.

Internet Posting of Information

Treace routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investor Relations” section of its website at www.treace.com. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Treace website regularly for important information about Treace.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. is a medical technology company with the goal of advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion and related midfoot deformities. Bunions are complex 3-dimensional deformities that originate from an unstable joint in the middle of the foot and affect approximately 67 million Americans, of which Treace estimates 1.1 million are annual surgical candidates. Treace has pioneered and patented the Lapiplasty®3D Bunion Correction® System – a combination of instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct all three planes of the bunion deformity and secure the unstable joint, addressing the root cause of the bunion and helping patients get back to their active lifestyles. To further support the needs of surgeons and bunion patients, Treace offers its Adductoplasty® Midfoot Correction System, designed for reproducible surgical correction of midfoot deformities, two systems for minimally invasive osteotomy procedures, namely the Nanoplasty® 3D Minimally Invasive Bunion Correction System and the Percuplasty™ Percutaneous 3D Bunion Correction System, and the SpeedMTP® MTP Fusion System. Treace continues to expand its footprint in the marketplace by extending its SpeedPlate® rapid compression implant platform to new applications, as well as providing surgeons with advanced digital solutions with its IntelliGuide™ patient specific, pre-op planning and cut guide technology. For more information, please visit www.treace.com.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc.
Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended
September 30,		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,		 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Revenue $50,214  $45,086  $150,171  $140,649 
Cost of goods sold  10,508   8,954   30,820   27,862 
Gross profit  39,706   36,132   119,351   112,787 
Operating expenses            
Sales and marketing  34,421   32,775   103,627   110,784 
Research and development  4,680   4,963   15,740   15,379 
General and administrative  16,281   13,528   48,216   42,108 
Total operating expenses  55,382   51,266   167,583   168,271 
Loss from operations  (15,676)  (15,134)  (48,232)  (55,484)
Interest income  634   1,067   2,250   3,978 
Interest expense  (1,338)  (1,313)  (3,970)  (3,942)
Other income, net  92   20   344   206 
Other non-operating income (expense), net  (612)  (226)  (1,376)  242 
Net loss $(16,288) $(15,360) $(49,608) $(55,242)
             
Other comprehensive income (loss)            
Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities $33  $217  $(14) $28 
Comprehensive loss $(16,255) $(15,143) $(49,622) $(55,214)
             
Net loss per share, basic and diluted $(0.26) $(0.25) $(0.79) $(0.89)
Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted  63,515,372   62,229,463   63,069,810   62,035,293 
                 


Treace Medical Concepts, Inc.
Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
       
  September 30,  December 31, 
  2025  2024 
Assets      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $7,686  $11,350 
Marketable securities, short-term  49,730   64,327 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,505 and $1,326 as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively  32,959   40,803 
Inventories  41,424   39,255 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  6,198   5,667 
Total current assets  137,997   161,402 
Property and equipment, net  29,970   25,953 
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $2,138 and $1,425 as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively  7,362   8,075 
Goodwill  12,815   12,815 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  7,833   8,442 
Other non-current assets  614   407 
Total assets $196,591  $217,094 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable $16,103  $10,522 
Accrued liabilities  7,315   7,197 
Accrued commissions  6,215   10,121 
Accrued compensation  7,172   6,575 
Other liabilities  4,103   510 
Total current liabilities  40,908   34,925 
Long-term debt, net  53,529   53,306 
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion  12,930   15,934 
Other long-term liabilities  37   37 
Total liabilities  107,404   104,202 
Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)      
Stockholders’ equity      
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 0 shares issued as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024      
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized; 63,846,382 and 62,385,101 shares issued as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively  64  62 
Additional paid-in capital  329,746   303,004 
Accumulated deficit  (239,598)  (189,990)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income  83   97 
Treasury stock, at cost; 141,572 and 23,391 shares as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively  (1,108)  (281)
Total stockholders’ equity  89,187   112,892 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $196,591  $217,094 
         


Treace Medical Concepts, Inc.
Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
    
  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2025  2024 
Cash flows from operating activities      
Net loss $(49,608) $(55,242)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating
activities		      
Depreciation and amortization expense  7,815   6,182 
Provision for allowance for credit losses  512   2,381 
Share-based compensation expense  26,268   22,048 
Non-cash lease expense  1,689   607 
Amortization of debt issuance costs  223   223 
Amortization (accretion) of premium (discount) on marketable securities, net  (119)  (918)
Other, net  750   180 
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions      
Accounts receivable  7,428   11,505 
Inventory  (2,169)  (14,366)
Prepaid expenses and other assets  (531)  838 
Other non-current assets  (303)  (312)
Operating lease liabilities  (2,382)  (147)
Accounts payable  5,581   6,814 
Accrued liabilities  (3,191)  (12,753)
Other, net  93    
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities  (7,944)  (32,960)
       
Cash flows from investing activities      
Purchases of available-for-sale marketable securities  (34,889)  (52,890)
Sales and maturities of available-for-sale marketable securities  49,593   93,363 
Purchases of property and equipment  (11,119)  (8,519)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities  3,585   31,954 
       
Cash flows from financing activities      
Proceeds from insurance premium financing  1,553    
Payments on insurance premium financing  (507)   
Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options  476   371 
Taxes from withheld shares  (827)  (237)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  695   134 
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents  (3,664)  (872)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period  11,350   12,982 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $7,686  $12,110 
       
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information      
Cash paid for interest $3,754  $3,732 
Operating lease right-of-use asset and lease liability adjustment due to lease incentive $  $88 
Noncash investing activities      
Unrealized (gains) losses, net on marketable securities $14  $(28)
Noncash financing activities      
Legal cost financing $752  $ 
         


Treace Medical Concepts, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to EBITDA & Adjusted EBITDA
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
      
 Three Months Ended
September 30,		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,		 
 2025  2024  2025  2024 
Net loss$(16,288) $(15,360) $(49,608) $(55,242)
Adjustments:           
Interest income (634)  (1,067)  (2,250)  (3,978)
Interest expense 1,338   1,313   3,970   3,942 
Taxes           
Depreciation & Amortization 2,778   2,157   7,815   6,182 
EBITDA$(12,806) $(12,957) $(40,073) $(49,096)
Share-based compensation expense 7,998   7,900   26,268   22,048 
Acquisition-related costs          1,873 
Restructuring costs1 1,177      1,177   964 
Customer credit loss2          2,147 
Litigation costs3 1,038      2,548    
Adjusted EBITDA$(2,593) $(5,057) $(10,080) $(22,064)

1 Restructuring charges primarily relate to severance payments and other post-employment benefits from a restructuring in the second quarter of 2024 and the third quarter 2025.
2 Customer credit loss consists of the write-off of accounts receivable due from a customer that filed for bankruptcy during the second quarter of 2024.
3 Litigation costs relate to patent infringement lawsuits.


