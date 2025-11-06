The Joint Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

- Grew Revenue 6%, Compared to Third Quarter 2024 -

- Board Authorizes an Additional $12 Million for Share Repurchases -

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), a national operator, manager, and franchisor of chiropractic clinics, posted operating highlights and limited financial information for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. The following figures represent continuing operations unless otherwise stated.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Grew revenue to $13.4 million, up 6% compared to the third quarter of 2024.

Reported system-wide sales 1 of $127.3 million, a decline of 1.5%.

of $127.3 million, a decline of 1.5%. Reported comp sales 2 of (2.0)%.

of (2.0)%. Improved net income from consolidated operations to $855,000, compared to a net loss of $3.2 million in the third quarter of 2024. Reported net income from continuing operations of $290,000, compared to a net loss of $414,000 in the third quarter of 2024.

Increased Adjusted EBITDA for consolidated operations 36% to $3.3 million from $2.4 million in the third quarter of 2024. Increased Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations to $1.4 million from $262,000 in the third quarter of 2024.



Third Quarter 2025 Operating Highlights

Sold eight franchise licenses compared to seven in the third quarter of 2024.

Opened nine and closed 11 franchised clinics.

Closed three company-owned or managed clinics.

Refranchised one clinic.

Total clinic count was 962, with 884 franchised and 78 company-owned or managed, as of September 30, 2025.

“Throughout 2025, we have strengthened our management team and executed on strategies to refranchise our corporate portfolio, drive new patient acquisition, grow system-wide sales, and improve comp sales as well as operating leverage,” said President and Chief Executive Officer of The Joint Corp., Sanjiv Razdan. “In the third quarter, we made strides on these initiatives, although their full financial benefit will take time to come to fruition. Our brand message has transitioned toward pain management, which will be amplified by shifting a portion of our advertising spend to national media. In addition, we are investing in search engine optimization to leverage AI-search, including more impactful clinic microsite content to drive website rankings. In August, we enhanced our mobile app with new features that are driving an improved patient experience. In November, we initiated a three-tiered pricing pilot for our wellness plan. We are actively negotiating asset purchase agreements for all remaining corporate clinics. In addition, throughout the year, we have implemented robust pre-opening protocols for new clinics to support strong early sales volumes and reduce time to breakeven.

“To increase shareholder value, we are investing in high-return initiatives and deploying capital to reduce our stock count. Since we initiated the stock repurchase program, we have repurchased 540,000 shares of our common stock for $5 million. The recent authorization of an additional $12 million to our stock repurchase program demonstrates our strong conviction in the progress we’re making toward reigniting growth, increasing profitability, and becoming a pure play franchisor.”

Financial Results for Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2025 Compared to September 30, 2024

Revenue increased 6% to $13.4 million, compared to $12.7 million in the third quarter of 2024. Cost of revenue was $2.7 million, down 6% compared to the prior year, reflecting lower regional developer royalties.

Selling and marketing expenses were $2.8 million, up 13% mainly driven by the digital marketing transformation efforts. Depreciation and amortization expenses increased $100,000, primarily related to the development of software, including the launch of the new mobile app. General and administrative expenses decreased 3% to $7.3 million.

Income tax expense was $10,000, compared to $5,000 in the third quarter of 2024. Consolidated net income was $855,000, compared to a net loss of $3.2 million in the third quarter of 2024. Net income from continuing operations was $290,000, compared to a net loss of $414,000 in the third quarter of 2024. Consolidated EPS was $0.06 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $0.21 per basic share in the third quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA from consolidated operations increased 36% to $3.3 million, and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations improved to $1.4 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA from consolidated operations of $2.4 million and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $262,000 in the third quarter of 2024.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Unrestricted cash was $29.7 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $25.1 million at December 31, 2024. The company maintains a currently undrawn line of credit with JP Morgan Chase, which grants immediate access to $20 million through August 2027.

During the third quarter of 2025, the company repurchased 228,000 shares for total consideration of $2.3 million. As announced on November 5th, 2025 between the third quarter end and the end of October, the company repurchased an additional 312,000 shares for total consideration of $2.7 million. In November, the company’s board of directors authorized an additional $12 million for its stock repurchase program.

Financial Results for Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 Compared to September 30, 2024

Revenue was $39.7 million in the first nine months of 2025, up 6% compared to $37.4 million in same period in 2024. Consolidated net income was $1.9 million, compared to a net loss of $5.8 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Net loss from continuing operations was $1.2 million, compared to a net loss of $2.5 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Consolidated EPS was $0.12 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $0.39 per basic share in the nine months ended September 30,2024.

Adjusted EBITDA from consolidated operations expanded to $9.4 million and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations improved to $1.5 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA from consolidated operations of $8.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $306,000 in the nine months ended September 30,2024.

Subsequent to September 30, 2025

The company reached an initial agreement to sell 45 corporate clinics in Southern California for $4.5 million via an asset purchase agreement. Management continues to negotiate certain terms and will provide an update, if and when, the parties align on final terms.

2025 Guidance

The company has updated its system-wide sales and comp sales guidance for the full year of 2025:

System-wide sales 1 are now expected to range from $530 million to $534 million, which compares to prior guidance of $530 million to $550 million.

are now expected to range from $530 million to $534 million, which compares to prior guidance of $530 million to $550 million. Comp sales 2 are now expected to be range from (1)% to 0%, which compares to prior guidance of an increase in the low-single digit range.

are now expected to be range from (1)% to 0%, which compares to prior guidance of an increase in the low-single digit range. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA guidance continues to be in the range of $10.8 million to $11.8 million.

New clinic openings guidance continues to be in the range of 30 to 35.

Commonly Discussed Performance Metrics

This release includes a presentation of commonly discussed performance metrics. System-wide sales include revenues at all clinics, whether operated by the company or by franchisees. While franchised sales are not recorded as revenues by the company, management believes the information is important in understanding the company’s financial performance because these sales are the basis on which the company calculates and records royalty fees and are indicative of the financial health of the franchisee base. Comp sales include the revenues from both company-owned or managed clinics and franchised clinics that in each case have been open at least 13 full months and exclude any clinics that have closed.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release also includes a presentation of non-GAAP financial measures. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented because they are important measures used by management to assess financial performance, as management believes they provide a more transparent view of the company’s underlying operating performance and operating trends. Reconciliation of historical net income/(loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is presented in the table below. The company defines EBITDA as net income/(loss) before net interest, tax expense, depreciation, and amortization expenses. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before acquisition-related expenses (which includes contract termination costs associated with reacquired regional developer rights), net (gain)/loss on disposition or impairment, stock-based compensation expenses, costs related to restatement filings, restructuring costs, and litigation expenses (consisting of legal and related fees for specific proceedings that arise outside of the ordinary course of our business). EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent and should not be considered alternatives to net income or cash flows from operations, as determined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. While EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used as measures of financial performance and the ability to meet debt service requirements, they are not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to potential inconsistencies in the methods of calculation. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should be reviewed in conjunction with the company’s financial statements filed with the SEC. Please refer to the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their GAAP equivalents located at the end of this release. This release includes forward-looking guidance for certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA. These measures will differ from net income (loss), determined in accordance with GAAP, in ways similar to those described in the reconciliations at the end of this release. We are not able to provide, without unreasonable effort, guidance for net income (loss), determined in accordance with GAAP, or a reconciliation of guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because the company is not able to predict with reasonable certainty the amount or nature of all items that will be included in net income (loss).

– Financial Tables Follow –





THE JOINT CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,699,953 $ 25,051,355 Restricted cash 1,013,182 945,081 Accounts receivable, net 2,901,028 2,586,381 Deferred franchise and regional development costs, current portion 1,111,248 1,055,582 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,057,868 1,787,994 Discontinued operations current assets ($1.1 million and $1.1 million attributable to VIEs, respectively) 23,719,082 43,151,055 Total current assets 60,502,361 74,577,448 Property and equipment, net 3,035,659 3,206,754 Operating lease right-of-use asset 1,630,228 555,536 Deferred franchise and regional development costs, net of current portion 3,878,857 4,513,891 Deposits and other assets 338,376 300,779 Total assets $ 69,385,481 $ 83,154,408 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,204,976 $ 1,750,938 Accrued expenses 761,203 1,505,827 Co-op funds liability 1,013,182 945,082 Payroll liabilities 3,423,061 3,551,173 Operating lease liability, current portion 191,641 483,337 Deferred franchise fee revenue, current portion 2,520,824 2,546,926 Upfront regional developer fees, current portion 277,394 288,095 Other current liabilities 777,589 603,250 Discontinued operations current liabilities ($5.9 million and $7.1 million attributable to VIEs, respectively) 22,878,807 37,367,459 Total current liabilities 33,048,677 49,042,087 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 1,899,557 311,689 Deferred franchise fee revenue, net of current portion 11,290,223 12,450,179 Upfront regional developer fees, net of current portion 425,475 672,334 Total liabilities 46,663,932 62,476,289 Commitments and contingencies (Note 10) Stockholders' equity: Series A preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000 shares authorized, zero shares issued and outstanding, respectively — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized, 15,433,861 shares issued and 15,172,257 shares outstanding and 15,192,893 shares issued and 15,159,878 shares outstanding, respectively 15,433 15,192 Additional paid-in capital 51,634,910 49,210,455 Treasury stock 261,604 shares and 33,015 shares, at cost, respectively (3,167,492 ) (870,058 ) Accumulated deficit (25,786,302 ) (27,702,470 ) Total The Joint Corp. stockholders' equity 22,696,549 20,653,119 Non-controlling Interest 25,000 25,000 Total equity 22,721,549 20,678,119 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 69,385,481 $ 83,154,408





THE JOINT CORP.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues: Royalty fees $ 8,106,915 $ 7,870,033 $ 24,311,022 $ 23,303,907 Franchise fees 964,796 697,688 2,561,415 2,072,665 Advertising fund revenue 2,344,833 2,247,663 6,985,030 6,654,974 Software fees 1,545,331 1,431,321 4,488,959 4,233,133 Other revenues 418,810 407,691 1,382,119 1,184,469 Total revenues 13,380,685 12,654,396 39,728,545 37,449,148 Cost of revenues: Franchise and regional development cost of revenues 2,232,419 2,450,400 7,134,267 7,250,351 IT cost of revenues 428,815 364,563 1,271,700 1,081,513 Total cost of revenues 2,661,234 2,814,963 8,405,967 8,331,864 Selling and marketing expenses 2,816,081 2,504,168 9,805,075 8,182,142 Depreciation and amortization 446,736 345,835 1,210,961 1,017,923 General and administrative expenses 7,295,719 7,478,669 21,955,915 22,611,442 Total selling, general and administrative expenses 10,558,536 10,328,672 32,971,951 31,811,507 Net loss on disposition or impairment — 3,581 6,413 4,518 Income (loss) from operations 160,915 (492,820 ) (1,655,786 ) (2,698,741 ) Other income, net 139,801 83,828 485,640 200,558 Income (loss) before income tax expense 300,716 (408,992 ) (1,170,146 ) (2,498,183 ) Income tax expense 10,346 5,391 35,140 25,142 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 290,370 (414,383 ) (1,205,286 ) (2,523,325 ) Discontinued operations: Income (loss) from discontinued operations before income tax expense 664,269 (2,693,562 ) 3,424,697 (2,896,541 ) Income tax expense from discontinued operations 99,630 57,194 303,243 394,692 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 564,639 (2,750,756 ) 3,121,454 (3,291,233 ) Net income (loss) $ 855,009 $ (3,165,139 ) $ 1,916,168 $ (5,814,558 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations per common share: Basic $ 0.02 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.17 ) Diluted $ 0.02 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.17 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations per common share: Basic $ 0.04 $ (0.18 ) $ 0.20 $ (0.22 ) Diluted $ 0.04 $ (0.18 ) $ 0.20 $ (0.22 ) Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.06 $ (0.21 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.39 ) Diluted $ 0.06 $ (0.21 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.39 ) Basic weighted average shares 15,347,674 14,959,132 15,282,729 14,903,726 Diluted weighted average shares 15,401,424 15,192,379 15,349,898 15,138,148





THE JOINT CORP. AND SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 1,916,168 $ (5,814,558 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,270,776 4,166,952 Net loss on disposition or impairment (non-cash portion) 3,752,862 5,602,641 Net franchise fees recognized upon termination of franchise agreements (257,797 ) (99,966 ) Deferred income taxes — 67,990 Provision for credit losses 149,719 — Stock-based compensation expense 971,138 1,475,710 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 1,464,026 240,981 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (424,897 ) (53,888 ) Deferred franchise costs 382,986 456,894 Deposits and other assets (19,280 ) 15,710 Assets and liabilities held for sale, net — (2,147,354 ) Accounts payable (649,903 ) 276,296 Accrued expenses (3,475,804 ) 1,255,713 Payroll liabilities (925,440 ) 2,621,327 Operating leases (3,843,956 ) — Deferred revenue (1,643,696 ) (1,504,305 ) Upfront regional developer fees (215,524 ) (346,357 ) Other liabilities 489,649 (928,850 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (1,058,973 ) 5,284,936 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of clinics 7,778,287 374,100 Purchase of property and equipment (1,154,385 ) (901,394 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 6,623,902 (527,294 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments of finance lease obligation (4,354 ) (19,013 ) Purchases of treasury stock under employee stock plans (8,440 ) (9,583 ) Purchases of common stock under share repurchase programs (2,288,994 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,453,558 52,098 Repayment of debt under the Credit Agreement — (2,000,000 ) Net cash used in financing activities (848,230 ) (1,976,498 ) Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 4,716,699 2,781,144 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 25,996,436 19,214,292 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 30,713,135 $ 21,995,436 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,699,953 $ 20,737,769 Restricted cash 1,013,182 1,257,667 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 30,713,135 $ 21,995,436





THE JOINT CORP.

CONSOLIDATED RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP TO NON-GAAP

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 From

Continuing

Operations From

Discontinued

Operations Net

Operations From

Continuing

Operations From

Discontinued

Operations Net

Operations Non-GAAP Financial Data: Net income (loss) $ 290,370 $ 564,639 $ 855,009 $ (414,383 ) $ (2,750,756 ) $ (3,165,139 ) Net interest (income) expense (253,277 ) — (253,277 ) (83,828 ) 496 (83,332 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 446,736 16,310 463,046 345,835 893,398 1,239,233 Income tax expense 10,346 99,630 109,976 5,391 57,194 62,585 EBITDA 494,175 680,579 1,174,754 (146,985 ) (1,799,668 ) (1,946,653 ) Stock compensation expense 346,209 — 346,209 430,250 — 430,250 Net loss on disposition or impairment — 860,598 860,598 3,581 3,801,637 3,805,218 Costs related to restatement filings 113,477 — 113,477 — — — Restructuring costs 355,042 102,024 457,066 (25,000 ) 178,182 153,182 Litigation expenses 100,000 250,000 350,000 — (9,000 ) (9,000 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,408,903 $ 1,893,201 $ 3,302,104 $ 261,846 $ 2,171,151 $ 2,432,997





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 From

Continuing

Operations From

Discontinued

Operations Net

Operations From

Continuing

Operations From

Discontinued

Operations Net

Operations Non-GAAP Financial Data: Net (loss) income $ (1,205,286 ) $ 3,121,454 $ 1,916,168 $ (2,523,325 ) $ (3,291,233 ) $ (5,814,558 ) Net interest (income) expense (599,116 ) 239 (598,877 ) (200,558 ) 1,685 (198,873 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 1,210,961 59,815 1,270,776 1,017,923 3,149,029 4,166,952 Income tax expense 35,140 303,243 338,383 25,142 394,692 419,834 EBITDA (558,301 ) 3,484,751 2,926,450 (1,680,818 ) 254,173 (1,426,645 ) Stock compensation expense 971,138 — 971,138 1,475,710 — 1,475,710 Acquisition-related expenses — — — 478,710 — 478,710 Net loss on disposition or impairment 6,413 3,746,449 3,752,862 4,518 5,598,123 5,602,641 Costs related to restatement filings 113,477 — 113,477 — — — Restructuring costs 910,619 371,739 1,282,358 28,000 426,457 454,457 Litigation expenses 100,000 250,000 350,000 — 1,481,000 1,481,000 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,543,346 $ 7,852,939 $ 9,396,285 $ 306,120 $ 7,759,753 $ 8,065,873

1 System-wide sales include revenues at all clinics, whether operated or managed by the company or by franchisees. While franchised sales are not recorded as revenues by the company, management believes the information is important in understanding the company’s financial performance, because these revenues are the basis on which the company calculates and records royalty fees and are indicative of the financial health of the franchisee base.

2 Comp sales include the revenues from both company-owned or managed clinics and franchised clinics that in each case have been open at least 13 full months and exclude any clinics that have closed.